WASHINGTON: The analogy is that inside the beltway, Washington, DC is nothing but a playground sandbox. With all the dynamics of leaders and bullies. And it is on full display with America’s attack on, and killing of, Maj. General Qasem Soleimani whose military career began with the Iran–Iraq War of the 1980s.

Democrat whiners are predictably upset that the President would take action without their approval, or knowledge. Little did they learn from the recent killing of Al Baghdadi. President Trump told them then, I tell you nothing because it will be leaked. The President’s goal is not to appease Democrats. It is to protect America and Americans.

I’m a reporter but I was a Soldier for several years and led a platoon of cavalry troops into combat in Iraq. Qassim Solemani was directly responsible for the deaths of scores of American military personnel in Iraq. I’m not sad that he got greased. Not a damn bit.

— Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) January 3, 2020

Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican who served in Iraq, says Soleimani

“got what he richly deserved, and all those American soldiers who died by his hand also got what they deserved: justice.”

The Pentagon statement regarding the attack stating:

“General Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. General Suleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.”

Killing hundreds of Americas and countless innocents, including his own countrymen.

Senator Mitch McConnell says that Soleimani operated without constraint for too long. Soleimani was hated by Shias in Iran and Iraq where Soleimani was behind a repressive system and Iran’s role in wars at home and abroad. Soleimani was on a mission to repay America and the people of Iran and Iraq for the Iran-Iraq war begun in September 1980 when the Iraqi military invaded Iran.

Soleimani was an evil man.

Soleimani was the most feared terrorist leader. More so than Al Baghdadi and Osama bin Laden, Soleimani wielded the power of the Iranian state. Attempting diplomacy, President Trump increased financial pressures on Iran leading to Solemani’s troops conducting attacks on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf, rocket volleys against American interests in Iraq, the shooting down of an American drone. Or the strike against an oil facility in Saudi Arabia.

After both attacks, the President showed restraint, because no American’s were killed.

Defense Department statements say that “General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

These attacks include the attack against the US Embassy in Iraq where some 100 U.S. military personnel and 200 contractors were in residence. One American contractor being killed. Soleimani is directly responsible for the deaths of 608 American service members. The maiming of thousands with IEDs. And most recently the attack on the U.S. Embassy. The goal to kill more Americans.

“We know that the intent of this last attack was, in fact, to kill” Americans, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at a press conference. “Thirty-one rockets aren’t designed as a warning shot.”

President Trump acted within his power and with precedent in taking out Al Baghdadi and Soleimani

As with Baghdadi, the Democrats are whining that the President did not inform them of the action. That the President is leading us into yet another “endless war.”, without recognizing that we have been at war with Iran for decades.





What they are forgetting is that the President did not respond militarily when they destroyed our drone or attacked the oil fields. It was when American lives were in danger that President Trump decisively and effectively responded. Within an hour of the call, the Marines were responding to the Embassy attack and American’s were safely removed from danger.

President Trump takes the death of every American deeply and personally.

This is exhibited by his greeting the return of fallen soldiers, regardless of the hour of the night. He does not as Obama and Clinton did lie about the deaths, blame others for failing to protect those under his charge.

Information is releasing that the strike against Solemani was to stop further attacks on U.S. Military Troops.

The President does not accept the death of any member of the U.S. military saying that writing letters to the families of fallen U.S. soldiers is the “hardest thing” he does.

While the response in America includes applause for the killing of a man seen as the evil mastermind behind policies of death and destruction, we also have the negative response from Democrats claiming that the President acted unilaterally and illegally – meaning without their permission.

Regardless of any political consequence, the President has reversed the appeasement of Obama sending pallets of cash to Iran to support their terrorist activities.

What Democrats do not understand is that with their behavior over the last three years, ending with the year-end Impeachment hearings fiasco, it is foolish to believe that President Trump has any interest in their approval over anything. As an American, I have little concern over what Schumer, Pelosi, Nadler, Hoyer, the Squad, Waters, Green – any of them – think.

Presidents Clinton, Bush, Obama and the foreign policy of appeasement

Iran has been at war with America since 1979 when fifty-two American diplomats and citizens from the U.S. Embassy in Tehran were held hostage for 444 days (November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981). The hostage-taking by Iranian college students belonging to the Muslim Student Followers of the Imam’s Line, supporters of the Iranian Revolution.

As Iranians, including leadership, attacked the U.S. Embassy last month, those 444 days of fear for the Iranian held American hostages must have been at the forefront of President Trump and military leaders’ minds. More recently, images of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Tyronne Woods, Glen Dougherty, and Sean Smith killed in the attack on the US Embassy in Benghazi in 2012.

President Trump supporters quickly creating memes highlighting that President Trump’s response to the Embassy attack quickly outpaced the Obama/Clinton non-response to Ambassador Steven’s requests for additional security.

Much less the cries of the men attempting to hold the Embassy from insurgents, Tyronne Woods and Glen Dougherty killed during a 13 hour – count that out 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 – siege during which Obama refused to send in reinforcements to save them.

The president under Article 2, is fully empowered to protect Americans and American interests, domestic and foreign. Past Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton feared taking military action against Iran lead to war between the United States and Iran. However, President Trump’s order to take out Soleimani and his top generals was a defensive, not offensive action. It was taken to protect Americans and American interests.

Obama’s feckless response to Iran

Obama launched over 2,800 unauthorized airstrikes, sans Congressional approval, without a cry of outrage from the American apologists droning on now. President Obama also welcomed Hadi al Amiri and Iraqi PM Nouri al-Maliki at the Oval Office in December of 2011. Just three months following the attack at Benghazi.

Now, not even a full decade later, Hadi al-Amiri is part of the assault on the US embassy in Baghdad, pictured as it was being breached and set alight by Iran-backed members of Kataeb Hezbollah, the pro-Iran group leading the attack.

Hadi al-Amiri was there as rocks were hurled and the building and contents burned by Iran-backed members of Kataeb Hezbollah. Kataeb Hezbollah, translating into Brigades of the Party of God, is an Iran-sponsored Shiite paramilitary group in Iraq.

In killing General Soleimani, Mr. Trump took an action that Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had rejected, fearing it would lead to yet another endless “middle-east” war.

We took action to stop a war, not to start a war” – President Trump

Only President Trump fully understands that the U.S. military is the greatest in the world. And that America needs to step up, fight back and remove obstructions to the Iranian people regaining control over their country.

President Trump’s most important military strike

Phillip Smyth, Washington Institute for Near East Policy, says the attack on Soleimani is the most important decapitation strike America has ever taken.

“We are talking about the core leadership of a transnational Iranian-led network,” he told us. “They controlled tens of thousands of fighters throughout the region and were old hands—true believers. These were the people who were creating the future for Iran’s imperial project.”

The Islamic State is believed to still have perhaps 14,000 to 15,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria, despite the fact that the President has eliminated their territory stronghold prior to the October 2019 killing of leader al Baghdadi.

Brian Hook, the State Department Special Representative for Iran says that the attack was taken to prevent the imminent loss of hundreds of American lives, both military and diplomatic. Confirming that the President has been receiving intelligence that the attacks were forthcoming. President Trump saying “we caught him in the act” taking appropriate actions leading to his death. Sending a message to others that America will not stand while terrorism attacks.

Soleimani has been on the U.S. radar for more than 22 years. The strike against his convoy at the Baghdad Airport being so extensive that the terrorist was identified by the rings left behind after his body was imploded.

Also killed were Brigadier General Hussein Jafari Nia and Major-General Hadi Taremi, Colonel of the Guards Shahroud Mozaffari Nia and Captain Waheed Zamanian.​ ​

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy-commander of the Iraqi-based pro-Iran People’s Mobilization Forces, ​as well as ​Mohammad al-Shibani, Muhandis’s son-in-law, ​were among those virtually vaporized by one of four American guided missiles fired by a Reaper drone​.

****************

Lead Image:

President Donald J. Trump salutes and First Lady Melania Trump places her hand over her heart during the dignified transfer ceremony for United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 David C. Knadle, of Tarrant, Texas, and United States Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., of Keaau, Hawaii (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)