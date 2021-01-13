Social media tyrants at Twitter-Facebook say submit and Shut Yo Mouth!

When you woke up today in America, how did you feel when you learned that digital social media platform tyrants told you to “Shut Yo’ Mouth” if you support President Trump? Twitter told to you to accept lies, to ignore election laws and the hundreds of sworn affidavit facts that were trampled and ignored by courts. Is this American justice where Trump’s 74 million plus legal voters can easily be stripped of Constitutional free speech protections and told to “Shut Yo Mouth!” Now you know the harsh reality that we both wrote and detailed like a road map in our book Shut Yo’ Mouth! How the Left Plays the Race Card to Silence Conservatives and How to Stop It.

Learn why you cannot submit to liberal digital information tyranny and how to arm yourself with the truth and see why Silence is Betrayal.

No mistake, there is a one-sided Digital Information War on conservative free expression. Even Parler, the new social media home and First Amendment sanctuary for millions of conservative voices, was silenced by big tech social media oligarchs. In addition, according to USA Today , in a video of remarks made to reporters uploaded to Trump’s YouTube channel Tuesday, the president said that impeaching him for inciting violence at the Capitol would be “very dangerous for the USA.” YouTube removed the video. YouTube also indefinitely disable comments on Trump’s channel. In the new global reality, liberals have actually improved upon the same destruction of a free speech Hitler used in Nazi Germany to silence dissidents and send them to digital reeducation camps.

Hitler’s low-tech plan to silence free speech and suspend freedom of their version of the online assembly

On January 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of the German Republic.

After the Reichstag fire of February 28, 1933, clauses of the Weimar Constitution guaranteeing personal liberty and freedom of speech, of the press, of association and assembly, were suspended. The Weimar Constitution contained certain guarantees as to personal freedom (Article 114), as to inviolability of the home (Article 115), and as to the secrecy of letters and other communications (Article 117).





It also had provisions safeguarding freedom of speech and of the press (Article 118), and of assembly (Article 123), and of association (Article 124). The Reich President was authorized, “if public safety and order in the German Reich are considerably disturbed or endangered,” to take steps to suspend “the Fundamental Rights” established in Articles 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 124, and 153. (Article 48) – Florida Center for Instructional Technology, College of Education, University of South Florida

On September 12, 2005, the Kevin Fobbs Show on Salem Network interviewed Salman Rushdie, British Indian novelist and author of the controversial book “The Satanic Verses.”

Fearing staff would be targeted because Muslim extremists had issued a fatwah against Rushdie, the general manager of the station insisted the interview of Rushdie take place in a book store instead of inside the studio.

On the show Rushdie spoke concerning censorship:

“This goes back to the question of what sort of society we want. If you wish to live in an open society, it follows that people will talk about things in different ways, and some of them will cause offense and anger. From the moment you begin to talk about limiting and controlling certain expressions, you step into a world where freedom no longer reigns, and from that moment on, you are only discussing what level of un‐​freedom you want to accept. You have already accepted the principle of not being free.” Cato Institute .

America’s 75 million Trump voters are alarmed by the serious and numerous verified instances of voter corruption. They understand that to accept mental enslavement and to submit to a liberal version of speech is loss of freedom and equal protection under the law.

To simply accept and submit in the face of corruption is un-American, especially when the theft of liberty is in plain sight by the Digital oligarchs who carefully planned and executed the deception by mainstream media anarchists.

The liberal media anti-Truth anti-Trump haters rely upon middle America to play your part. Since the moment Donald Trump announced his candidacy for president, the media began a relentless campaign of propaganda. They programmed Americans to “Shut Yo’ Mouth.” The Digital Tyrants and their multi-billion-dollar anti-Trump war machines in Silicon Valley were the weapon of Free Speech Destruction and misdirection of the truth.

Media in conjunction with Democrats and many Republicans are telling you not to question the truth, but rather accept a continuation of the last four years of their lies. After all, why would the media lie? In other words, “Shut Yo’ Mouth!”

In December, in TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL, Texas Attorney General Bill Paxton and 17 other state attorneys general presented specific evidence of voter fraud, manipulation and vote manufacturing.

Yet dozens of courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, refused to even look at the facts presented in the election fraud lawsuit.

Comparing the Court’s treatment of Texas v. Pennsylvania against the 1954 decision of Brown v. Board of Education, it is clear that the Supreme Court’s dismissal of on Texas v. Pennsylvania the procedural grounds of “standing” was an affront to jurisprudence and history. To dismiss Texas v. Pennsylvania, the Supreme Court had to ignore far more specific, verified evidence than was presented and cited by the Court in Brown to overthrow the racist doctrine of “separate but equal.”

Today, more than sixty years later, the Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment, which is a supposedly rock-solid guarantee of justice, did not apply for 74 million disenfranchised voters. Instead of being the last arbiter of the dispossessed in a nation of laws, the Supreme Court simply issued a curt non-responsive statement: “The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

In other words, the Court will not examine any proof, any sworn statements, any evidence, because 17 states do have the right to bring the evidence before the Court.

And the Make-Believe media pundits ignorantly or intentionally cheered that the Supreme Court had determined that there was no evidence. The media ignored the two Justices who correctly followed the Constitution and stated that the original jurisdiction under Article III required the Court to hear the arguments and examine the evidence.





Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joined, stated “In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S.” Supreme Court.

It is not new that courts have historically looked the other way, just as blacks in the south, as well as the north experienced when legitimate eye witness facts were introduced to judges, only to be tossed, because they lacked “standing.” Sound familiar?

Submit to the lie and Shut Yo’ Mouth

The social media tyrants used the Constitutional right to object to election theft and the Supreme Court’s decision in Texas v. Pennsylvania against President Trump. Twitter and Facebook shut down discussion removing dozens of videos that proved election fraud then allowed alphabet soup media networks to jeer “where’s the proof?”

In fact, according to the New York Post , “[w]hat has defined the media breakdown that started in 2016 was the press’ abandonment of standards in aid of peddling a narrative — rather than reality. This abandonment has had terrible consequences for the industry and for the country. A Monmouth University poll in early 2018 found that a whopping 77 percent of Americans believe traditional TV and newspaper outlets report ‘fake news.’ And 42 percent of respondents said they believed outlets did this specifically to promote a political agenda. These kinds of numbers are alarming for civil society.”

Four Year Misinformation Campaign to Destroy Trump Presidency

In her book, “Resistance (At All Costs): How Trump Haters Are Breaking America”, Wall Street Journal columnist and New York Times bestselling author Kim Strassel details countless examples of how make-believe media Trump haters lied to America. From the FBI’s unprecedented counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign to bureaucratic sabotage by Obama-Biden insiders, to media partisanship, to the drive-by character assassination of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Strassel convincingly argues that the president’s foes have thrown aside norms, due process and the rule of law.

The mainstream media maligned the truth 24/7 for over four years. They fed their audience tens of thousands of hours of stories laced with disinformation courtesy of the media alphabet soup networks. They fabricated the news and then created polls designed fed from the fabricated news. Hitler would be envious of the orchestrated media deception of today’s mainstream American media. He would rejoice over the social media’s power to silence opposition by de-platforming all those who do not accept and repeat the party lies. Do not question. Trust the media. Just Shut Yo’ Mouth.

Why the fierce urgency of now demands that you Not Shut Yo’ Mouth to liberal hypocrisy!

Tens of millions of Americans have been cast into a social media abyss where free speech is more limited than at any time since 1933 in Nazi Germany. Are you upset? You should be more than upset. Ask yourself what’s next. What can liberals who control all the levers of national government do to you, your family or America?

When you examine the chapters from our book “Shut Yo’ Mouth” you will discover how Leftists legalize lies, lynch liberty, enslave Christianity, and incinerate free speech.

Nearly sixty years ago Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., in his 1963 March on Washington I Have a Dream speech, (Stanford University) he reminded America about the “fierce urgency of now.” It was not a call to sit down and shut up. It was a clear clarion call to rise up and march. To march continuously until faith is flowing through the lifeblood of each American citizen who wishes to have his voice, tweet or post freed. Don’t Shut Yo’ Mouth!

We offer “Shut Yo’ Mouth” as a tool to advance the freedom to speak, freedom of assembly, freedom from marginalization and freedom to pray and exercise our faith. We cannot afford to wake up in an America where you can be jailed or fined for not wearing a mask while out walking your dog.

Don’t Shut Yo’ Mouth to the tyranny forbidding you to visit neighbors and family, to attend your place of worship or faith, to assemble for prayer, singing, or just plain American conversation. Our Constitution restates the natural law of God granting us the freedom to worship, to assemble, to live life.

Our rights are not limited to time, place, and manner restrictions such as worshipping or assembling outside on asphalt, or only on days when liberal mayors, governors or Digital tyrants give you permission.

After January 20, 2021, the three branches of government may realistically resemble what many Germans in 1933 came to fear. Absolute control, absolute rule, absolute tyranny.

In 1933, Hitler spoke in favor of an Enabling Law that would legalize their version of the Green New Destroy Democracy Deal to be accepted, without opposition, ushering in the era of “Shut Yo’ Mouth” Nazism: “The Government insists on the passage of this law. It expects a clear decision in any case. It offers to all the Parties in the Reichstag the possibility of peaceful development and a possible conciliation in the future. But it is also determined to consider disapproval of this law as a declaration of resistance. It is up to you, gentlemen, to make the decision now. It will be either peace or war.”

Hitler’s words ring true today on the eve of a new Democratic one-party rule. Decide now. Declare your resistance. Refuse to Shut Yo’ Mouth because Silence is Betrayal!