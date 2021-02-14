Snowflakes beware, Trump Republicans are winning!

Snowflakes melted down into wet drops of goo after Hillary lost in 2016. And then they rose as steaming maniacs full of fury and rage. But in the end, they were still nothing more than snowflakes. Snowflakes that could not handle the truth that they lost the election. The results of the 2020 election have left patriots in as much disbelief as were Hillary supporters in 2016. But that didn’t turn us into conservative snowflakes.

There are vast differences between 2016 and 2020.

In both cases, Russia tried to play a hand in the outcome of the election. In 2016 their chosen candidate was Hillary. After all, she sold them the mineral rights to most of our uranium supply, you know, the stuff needed to make nuclear bombs. Russia knew that Hillary was malleable, and would do anything if paid enough. So Russia really wanted her as president. In that election, both China and Iran interfered in the process, too. They all wanted Hillary in charge, because of her corruption.

In 2020 the same players again interfered in the election on behalf of Biden

For the same reasons, but a new, more sinister player also played a significant role, the Democrat Party. However, going back to 2016, because every leftist flake believed their own lies that Hillary was an easy winner when Donald J. Trump walked into the White House, they melted like the delicate snowflakes that they were.

Is it any wonder that it caused them to meltdown. For almost a year they listened to the fake news that said that Trump didn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning. So when he did, they broke down into crying balls of mush. For four years they refused to believe that Hillary really lost. They said and did the most outrageous things, proving that they had no grasp on reality.





But 2020 was different.

We knew that the left was going to pull out every dirty trick and underhanded means to win. But they were able to get away with it despite real evidence, including videos of massive voter fraud in Georgia, as well as physical evidence of Dominion voting machines switching votes in Michigan.

Not a trash report by a foreign spy, using Russian help and paid for by the DNC and Hillary as false evidence. Everyone knows that the 2020 election was stolen. In fact, Democrats are now bragging about the steal. Time Magazine, a well known leftist rag, printed an article by reporter, Molly Ball, titled “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election,” that brags about the illegal actions taken to steal this election.

Of course, as the title puts it, “saved the 2020 election,” it revises the truth in typical Democrat terms that turn an illegal act by anti-American Marxists into a patriotic virtue by Democrats to save America from itself.

That’s right, we are but children who do not know what’s best for ourselves

And need those kindly all-knowing Democrats to make us do what’s best, in spite of our votes. So they just switch them, on top of counting illegal mail-in votes, and then poke fun at us for daring to confront them on their lies and deceptions. We are remanded to suck it up and make nice with those crooks.

OK, They won, by crooked means, yet they now hold the power. For those of us who still deny Biden is our president, it does not make us the equal of those snowflakes in 2016. Because we won fair and square in 2016, while they did not in 2020. So, don’t fall for the moral equivalence gambit that the left is pulling on us today.

There is no equivalence between the two elections.

But, being patriots, we do not want America to fail. We survived eight years of Clinton, and even worse, eight more of Obama. We will survive four of Biden/Harris. It will be painful, to be sure, but we will get through it.

What follows Biden will be telling. If there is another stolen election, in 2022, all bets are off on this nation’s future. Until then, our task will be building a new strong political party to retake congress, and then the White House two years later.

As some have read in several of my recent articles, I have advocated for a new American Patriots Party; however, that may not be necessary after all. A recent report from Reuters News Agency, indicates that many never-Trumpers and RINO’s recently held a zoom meeting where they plotted to form a new center-left party.

According to the report, “Dozens of former Republican officials, who view the party as unwilling to stand up to former President Donald Trump and his attempts to undermine U.S. democracy, are in talks to form a center-right breakaway party, four people involved in the discussions told Reuters.”

“The early-stage discussions include former elected Republicans, former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump, ex-Republican ambassadors and Republican strategists, the people involved say.”

The report stated that “More than 120 of them held a Zoom call.”





Which shows the depths of the swamp, and why President Trump was stymied on every proposal that he made. It is also why this writer did not wish to remain with the Republican party. But, if these turncoats leave, then the Republican party can once again live up to the promise of its founders in 1856.

The snowflakes that are now running the Democrat party

Those breakaway RINO’s, are going to have a cow when Trump, who has once again been found innocent of yet another kangaroo court fake impeachment, fully takes the reins of a revitalized “new” Republican party. When it rebounds and again challenges Democrat hypocrisy, there will be a reawakening of what placed Trump in the oval office in 2016. Heck, Joe Biden is doing his best to get Trump reelected with all his far-left wacko policies. It will make Trump’s return to the White House that more glorious. Or, maybe Don Jr, and Ivanka?

So, snowflakes beware, and Patriots take heart; we are winning.

