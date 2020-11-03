Sleepy and slow, Joe Biden’s bus tour gets big Texas welcome

WASHINGTON. Joe Biden’s campaign bus had an escort of sorts while driving through the great state of Texas last Friday. As it moved down Interstate 35 on their way to Austin, the bus was surrounded by vehicles driven by Trump supporters, many in trucks, bearing large American flags, and Trump banners waving in the Texas breeze.

Biden was not onboard the campaign bus.

Oh, and there was something of a fender bender.

Road trip

According to the Texas Tribune:





“The confrontation, captured on video, featured at least one minor collision and led to Texas Democrats canceling three scheduled campaign events on Friday. The campaign officials cited ‘safety concerns’ for the cancellations.”

Tariq Thowfeek, the Texas communications director for the Biden presidential campaign, said the incident put their “staff, surrogates, supporters, and others in harm’s way.”

To disavow or not to disavow

Following a familiar pattern, the media reached out to Texas Republicans and asked them to disavow the “intimidating” actions carried out by the Trump-Train caravan. But the Texas GOP is much different than its more squeamish incarnation in Washington.

San Marcos GOP official Naomi Narvaiz told the Tribune,

“We decided we would jump on [Interstate] 35 to show support for our president. I didn’t see anyone being overly aggressive.”

The FBI also announced it had opened an investigation into the incident.

Who’s at fault?

But shortly thereafter, Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN reported,

“The [San Marcos] police department also said it has researched the crash and watched online video. It said the ‘at-fault vehicle’ may be the Biden-Harris staffer’s car, while the ‘victim’ appears to be one of the Trump vehicles.”

Yet another fake-news narrative cut down in the prime of life.

A word salad at and sad affair

The real story, of course, is that Biden rallies are sad and very small affairs. Their sparseness is emphasized by the white circles drawn around the few attendees, most likely to distinguish them from campaign staff and event planners.

And it doesn’t help when Joe Biden takes to the podium and salutes the citizens of towns he’s not in, and ends every talking point with an unintelligible word salad comprised mostly of vowels.





As stated before, it’s a sad affair.

The media reports that red-state Texas is in play for the Biden ticket. But the recent Trump road rally on I-35 may indicate otherwise.

*********************************************************************************

Top Image: Biden campaign bus surrounded by Trump supporters in Texas. Australian Public Broadcast Service screen capture.