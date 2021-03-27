Sky News is offering some of the best coverage of American politics. Quite simply host Bernardi is not worried about Clinton’s retribution. And Democrats don’t have the power to cancel Vegemite. Or kangaroos. And face it, they have those Huntsman Spiders down there. If the woke liberals can’t take a Trump tweet, or a MAGA hat without triggering out of control, what would those poor he/she/they/thems do?

Australia Sky News reporter Cory Bardardi offers a “foreign” perspective on how the few sane parts left in the world are viewing our dear leader. Did you know that you cannot easily move to Australia? They keep everyone out in order to keep American Democrats from invading. I wonder if you can get an anti-woke vaccine so they will let you move in?

They like the Vegemite, mate. And they know to leave the Roos, and the Huntsman, alone. And then there are the giant, wild South American rheas, birds that can grow 5 feet and run 50 mph running around.

It is all in good fun. Because sometimes, like now, you just gotta laugh.





Read Also:

What is an American to do to end the Joementia and Giggles nightmare?

Joe Biden’s cheat sheets and Obama inspired infrastructure boondoggles

In first Presidential press conference, Joe Biden disses Trump, fumbles queries

The Baizuo Woke liberals again proving their hatred for White America