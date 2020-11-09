If he wins, the six things Joe Biden should do to truly unify Americans

LOS ANGELES, November 9, 2020 — Former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in a hotly disputed presidential race. While accusations of widespread ballot fraud are still being investigated, there is a chance that Biden will be the next president. After demonizing Trump voters as racists and white supremacists, he now wants to claim the mantle of unity. He is uttering platitudes about Trump voters being opponents rather than enemies. He begged these voters to “Give me a chance.”

If Biden wants to truly be a healer, his words need to be backed up with concrete actions. He has to decide if he wants to use the government to bring us together or be utilized as a tool of vengeance against those disagreeing with him.

The tendency of liberals is to mandate everything they agree with, ban everything they disagree with, and censor anyone who disagrees with them. The right sees the left as control freaks determined to force their world view on people who just want to be left alone.

If and only if Biden can resist his worst impulses when it comes to government power, he has a chance at winning people over to his side. There are six steps Biden can take to truly unify the country.





1) Back down from a national mask mandate

Normal Americans hate mandates. Freedom and liberty are our credos. The Obama-Biden obsession with nationalizing our healthcare led to a fierce backlash against the Affordable Care Act. There are 50 states that are designed to be laboratories of democracy and experimentation. National mandates violate the principles of federalism and the separation of powers. The science on masks is hotly disputed. The resentment over masks is real. Biden should leave Americans alone. Do not force us all to wear them.

NewsMax warns caution on media declaring a winner

2) Refuse to push gun control

Guns are a contentious issue. Liberals keep insisting that they do not wish to repeal the Second Amendment. This is false. They pressure banks to refuse to accept accounts from those affiliated with the gun industry. Democrats prosecute homeowners like the McCloskeys who lawfully defend themselves. They raise taxes on everything from guns to bullets. These and other actions effectively gut the Second Amendment and render it all but meaningless. To allay fears, Biden should refuse to push any gun control of any kind. Every time Democrats aggressively push gun control, they lose elections. The courts will most likely strike down many gun control laws as unconstitutional. This is one fight Biden does not need.

3) Refuse to act on climate change

The left keeps insisting that climate change is real, but they miss the larger issue. It does not matter. It is the least important issue in our lifetimes. Conservatives see action on climate change as code for a giant big government power grab complete with new mandates, regulations, and intrusions. Not one person has ever died from climate change. The devastating effects of shutting down businesses due to COVID is a cautionary tale of destroying lives in order to save them. No Republican has ever lost a race for refusing to act on climate change. If states and local governments want to chase away business owners and homeowners, let them do this. Trying to force a non-existent consensus on climate change action will breed plenty of resentment from those being harassed out of existence.

4) Leave Israel alone

There is nothing for Biden to do in the Middle East. The main problems have been solved already. Israel is reaching real peace agreements with Arab neighbors. The real threat in the Middle East is Iran. The Palestinians have been reduced to irrelevance. All Biden has to do is leave everything alone. Do not bully Israel. Do not rescue Iran by rejoining the horrendous Iran deal. Do not force the Palestinian problem on a region that has long since tired of it. The Trump approach to the Arab-Israeli conflict was a total and complete success. Emboldening Iran and the Palestinians would cause the entire situation to unravel. The problem is fixed. Just leave it alone.

5) Stop leftist violence

Since 2016, violent leftist agitators shot Congressman Steve Scalise, beat Senator Rand Paul within an inch of his life, firebombed North Carolina Republican Party headquarters, drove a vehicle into a Duval County, Florida Republican Party booth, and engaged in other violent assaults on innocent citizens wearing MAGA hats. Condemning violence using words is meaningless without concrete actions to back it up. Cancel culture must stop. Violence against conservatives must stop. Amplifying non-existent conservative violence while ignoring real leftist violence needs to end. Conservatives and Trump supporters have a very simple message. If Biden and his voters want peace, they need to stop trying to murder us. Demand the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of those who refuse to stop.

6) Do not weaponize government

The Obama-Biden administration was caught using the Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Internal Revenue Service against political opponents. Gibson Guitar was raided by the FBI solely because the head of their company donated to political opponents of Obama and Biden. Conservatives were subjected to IRS audits that were anything but random. Tea Party groups had their members harassed for doing nothing more than attending meetings. Former Attorney General Eric Holder was particularly vicious in trying to purge America of conservative thought. There are millions of people who disagree with the liberal philosophy. It is not the job of the government to enforce compliance with liberalism. Leftists from Senator Kamala Harris to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar are already preparing for government by vengeance.

If Biden truly sees Trump voters as his fellow Americans rather than enemies, he will resist calls to use the government to harm Trump voters.

Biden has a long history of bullying people for political gain.

He humiliated the late Judge Robert Bork. That act alone in 1987 was one of the leading causes of our poisoned political process today. If Biden wants the benefit of the doubt, he must end his long tradition of harming political opponents and treating us as enemies. Many good people simply disagree with Biden. If he accepts this, he has a chance of succeeding. If he continues the Obama-Biden-Eric Holder revenge path, we conservatives and Trump voters will successfully defend ourselves.

Lead Image: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaking with supporters at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the 2019 Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. Image by Gage Skidmore – https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/48537872866/



