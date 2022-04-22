Since the 1960s, a history of the CIA working with Mexican drug cartels

WASHINGTON, DC: The CIA has a long history of involvement with drug trafficking. CIA trafficking operations in Vietnam during the 1960s and 1970s created a heroin epidemic. While Cocaine trafficking helped fund the Contra war in the 1980s. Thanks mainly to CIA support for the Muhajaddin, Afghanistan became the world’s largest heroin supplier, with heroin sales financing the war effort and paying for large arms sales.

Given their history and 100,000 fentanyl deaths in the USA last year, it’s fair to ask: Is the CIA involved in the current Fentanyl epidemic? Are they partnered with the Mexican drug cartels to flood the United States with Fentanyl to fund covert operations?

Is there a sinister link between the CIA and the current border crisis?

Because nothing occurring at the border right now is making sense. The Cartels are making millions of dollars every day in human trafficking and drug smuggling. Fentanyl is pouring over the border. It could only be happening on purpose.

From any normal perspective, the Biden Administration would not be letting unchecked crossings at the southern border. 2 million people last year alone. It is a national security disaster with the cartels raking in billions in drug money every year.





Fentanyl pill mills can turn a $10,000 investment in precursor chemicals into over $1 million in street sales. At the same time, they are flooding the market with cheap, very deadly Fentanyl and fueling overdose deaths. From a young girl thinking she’s taking a Xanax. Fentanyl laced cocaine causes overdoses among middle-class Americans and West Point cadets.

According to the SF Gate:

Wade Shannon, special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s San Francisco field division, said, “a cartel can purchase a kilogram of fentanyl powder for $3,000 to $5,000, which can make a half-million pills. Leading to a $1.5 million return on that investment.”

According to the Choppers Guide:

“In Burma in 1950, the CIA regrouped the remnants of the defeated Nationalist Chinese Army, or KMT, to start an invasion of Southern China and draw Chinese troops away from the Korean front. Easily beaten back by Mao’s forces, the KMT instead turned their attention to occupying Burma. Imposing an opium tax on all farmers in the opium-rich Shan highlands. Members of the Burmese military claimed that the KMT opium was flown out to Thailand and Taiwan. On the same unmarked C-47s that the CIA had used to supply the group in the first place.”

“In the 1960s and early 1970s, the CIA recruited the Laotian Hmong tribe to fight communist forces in the region. The CIA encouraged the Hmong to grow opium instead of rice. To make them dependent on CIA airdrops of food. The agency could then force its compliance by threatening to withdraw the food aid. To make the deal even sweeter, they even located a heroin refinery at CIA headquarters in northern Laos. They used Air America, a passenger and cargo airline that was covertly owned and operated by the CIA, to export the Laotian opium and heroin. Much of it ended up in Vietnam, causing an epidemic of heroin addiction in US soldiers.”

“In the 1980s, the locus of opium production shifted”

“From the Golden Triangle, where the CIA was disengaging, to the Golden Crescent, where it was engaging with the Afghan mujahedeen in their CIA-funded struggle against the Soviets. Opium became a key funding mechanism for the insurgency. As Peter Dale Scott explained on The Eyeopener earlier this year, the correlation between CIA involvement in the region and increasing opium production was not coincidental.”

“Also in the 1980s.”

The US supported the Contras in their fight against the Sandanista government in Nicaragua. Officially barred from arming and funding the Contras by congress, the CIA came up with a scheme. To sell arms to Iran and use the funds to arm and supply the Contras illegally. CIA-protected drug smugglers, flying down to Nicaragua with arms to give the Contras returning with Columbian cocaine. A decade later, investigative reporter Gary Webb used official government documents to prove that the CIA had sheltered these drug smuggling operatives and followed the trail of this cheap Columbian cocaine to the beginning of the crack epidemic in South-Central LA.

The Choppers guide continues:

“Over the last several years, however, some sensational but under-reported stories of plane crashes in Mexico have served to focus attention once again on the issue of agency complicity in drug dealing.”

“In 2004, a Beech 200 was apprehended in Nicaragua with 1100 kilos of cocaine. It was bearing a false tail number for a CIA aircraft owned by a CIA shell company.”

“In 2006, a DC9 was seized on a jungle airstrip in the Yucatan carrying 5.5 tons of cocaine packed into 126 identical black suitcases. The plane’s owner was linked to a company called Skyway Communications. Whose CEO, James Kent, had previously held contract positions supporting intelligence projects for the DoD.”

“In 2007, a Grumman Gulfstream II jet crashed in Mexico carrying 3.3 tons of Columbian cocaine linked to the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel. Later it was revealed that the plane had previously been used by the CIA to carry out rendition flights to Guantanamo Bay.”

“In 2008, a Cessna 402c aircraft was seized in Columbia with 850 kilos of cocaine bound for the United States. The plane’s purchase history links it to a company that one ex-CIA asset has fingered as a company that has a history of being involved in US government operations.”

The Unfortunate “Suicide” of Gary Webb

“After the publication of Gary Webb’s expose on the CIA-Contra drug connections in the San Jose Mercury News in 1996, he was subjected to a fierce critique from the Washington Post, the LA Times, and the New York Times. The backlash eventually forced Webb’s editors at the Mercury News to back away from the story. The CIA’s internal investigation by Inspector General Frederick Hitz vindicated much of Webb’s reporting. But Webb remained a journalistic outcast, and the story was commonly believed to be discredited.”

“In 2004, Gary Webb was found dead from two gunshot wounds to the head. The death was ruled a suicide.”

According to the Institute for Policy Studies

“During U.S. military involvement in Laos and other parts of Indochina, Air America flew opium and heroin throughout the area. Many GI’s in Vietnam became addicts. A laboratory built at CIA headquarters in northern Laos was used to refine heroin. After a decade of American military intervention, Southeast Asia had become the source of 70 percent of the world’s illicit opium and the major supplier of raw materials for America’s booming heroin market.”

1973 to 1980, Australia

“The Nugan Hand Bank of Sydney was a CIA bank in all but name. Among its officers were a network of U.S. generals, admirals, and CIA men. Including former CIA Director William Colby, who was also one of its lawyers. With branches in Saudi Arabia, Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and the U.S., Nugan Hand Bank financed drug trafficking, money laundering, and international arms dealing. In 1980, amidst several mysterious deaths, the bank collapsed, $50 million in debt.”

In the 1970s and 1980s, Panama

“For more than a decade, Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega was a highly paid CIA asset and collaborator. Despite knowledge by U.S. drug authorities as early as 1971 that the general was heavily involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. Noriega facilitated “guns-for-drugs” flights for the contras, providing protection and pilots, safe havens for drug cartel officials, and discreet banking facilities.”

In the 1980s, Central America

“The (Gary Webb) San Jose Mercury News series documents just one thread of the interwoven operations linking the CIA, the contras, and the cocaine cartels. Obsessed with overthrowing the leftist Sandinista government in Nicaragua, Reagan administration officials tolerated drug trafficking as long as the traffickers gave support to the contras. In 1989, the Senate Subcommittee on Terrorism, Narcotics, and International Operations (the Kerry committee) concluded a three-year investigation by stating:

“There was substantial evidence of drug smuggling through the war zones on the part of individual contras, Contra suppliers, Contra pilots, mercenaries who worked with the contras, and contra supporters throughout the region. . . . U.S. officials involved in Central America failed to address the drug issue for fear of jeopardizing the war efforts against Nicaragua. . . . In each case, one or another agency of the U.S. government had information regarding the involvement either while it was occurring, or immediately thereafter. . . . Senior U.S. policymakers were not immune to the idea that drug money was a perfect solution to the contras’ funding problems.”

From the mid-1980s to the early 1990s, Haiti

“While working to keep key Haitian military and political leaders in power, the CIA turned a blind eye to their clients’ drug trafficking. In 1986, the Agency added some more names to its payroll by creating a new Haitian organization, the National Intelligence Service (SIN). SIN’s mandate included countering the cocaine trade, though SIN officers themselves engaged in trafficking. A trade aided and abetted by some Haitian military and political leaders.”

From the 1980s to the early 1990s, Afghanistan

“CIA-supported Mujahideen rebels engaged heavily in drug trafficking while fighting the Soviet-supported government, which had plans to reform Afghan society. The Agency’s principal client was Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. One of the leading drug lords and the biggest heroin refiner. Who was also the largest recipient of CIA military support? CIA-supplied trucks and mules that had carried arms into Afghanistan were used to transport opium to laboratories along the Afghan-Pakistan border. The output provided up to one-half of the heroin used annually in the United States and three-quarters of that used in Western Europe. U.S. officials admitted in 1990 that they had failed to investigate or take action against the drug operation. Because of a desire not to offend their Pakistani and Afghan allies. In 1993, an official of the DEA dubbed Afghanistan the new Colombia of the drug world.”

What would make us think the CIA ever stopped drug trafficking

As Tim Conley put it in his article The CIA and the Drug Trade