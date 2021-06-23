Sidney Powell on God & Country, election fraud and how it happened

DALLAS: Once again the mainstream media and Internet search engines did an outstanding job of burying news about attorney Sidney Powell. Sidney Powell did a question and answer session at the For God and Country Rally held over Memorial Day weekend. She continues to call out the election fraud of the 2020 election and warns Americans they better start getting involved.

Doug Billings of The Right Side broadcasting network conducted an interview of Sidney where he asked the question on so many American’s minds, “Why didn’t President Trump do anything to stop this (election fraud)?”

Sidney responded,





“That is one of the hardest questions there is and I really don’t know the answer. What I can tell you is he had the power under Executive Order 1348 he had signed in 2018, that had been renewed each year since then, including as recently as September 2020. It gave him all the emergency authority that any president has ever had and it could have been invoked because it was triggered by foreign interference in the election. There was already an FBI CISA the Homeland Security Division that is supposed to secure the vote. They had already done and published a notice, an advisory, of foreign interference in the election updated as of Election Day. So it didn’t even require an additional finding by the FBI or CISA or anything else to say there was foreign interference. But in addition to that there was significant, actually massive, evidence of foreign interference in the election in terms of hacking, in terms of package travel, or packet travel, these cyber guys call it, that was going between Serbia, Germany and the United States and Hong Kong, and any number of other countries were interfering in our election. And it was real election interference.”

She went on to credit Mike Lindell with working with Internet security experts investigating how votes were actually flipped from Trump to Biden by specific counties in the Dominion voting machines.

“If we have any rule of law left in this country he (Trump) needs to be reinstalled as president this year.” Attorney Sidney Powell

She concluded this first part of the interview by saying,

“There is a mountain of evidence of actual foreign interference in our election not the least of which is all of our votes being sent to Scytl in Germany and Spain to be (she gestured with air quotes) counted. He (Trump) had all the tools he needed.”

She explained how all the other White House staff told him there was nothing he could do and told him to pack it in and go home. They told President Trump to accept the results telling him there was nothing more he could do. While he never conceded the election, he did seemingly ride off quietly into the sunset to Florida. Sidney Powell said she vehemently denied that advice that nothing could be done but President Trump opted to listen to the others.

“They took the two worst candidates in the history of the Democratic Party, A demented old pervert who can’t even tie his shoes and ‘heels up Harris’ who couldn’t even win a primary in her own state… and they shoved them up our noses with a fork of fraud so blatant it has been seen around the world. That is how evil, that is how powerful, that is how widespread the problem is.” Attorney Sidney Powell

The news media has worked overtime to try to discredit the systematic voter fraud that occurred in November of 2020.

They have said Sidney Powell has no proof and has produced no evidence. She has proof but, protecting witnesses, she has not released the evidence. Yet. And for good reason.

Attorney Rudy Giuliani produced a witness who testified in Michigan about massive election fraud, Mellissa Carone, 33.

Thereafter she lost her job, received death threats, and had to move from her home and go into hiding. Dominion even threatened her much the same as they did others who spoke out. Her testimony was about her time working as an information technology contractor for Dominion Voting Systems on election night.

She spoke about the irregularities she witnessed.

The mainstream media trolled her background where they found she was once arrested for sending sexually suggestive materials by email. A charge later dropped. They accused her of being drunk during her testimony next to Rudy in Michigan. She was not. They accused her of being a stripper in the past. She was not.

Rudy became so outraged he asked members of the media,

“Instead of investigating a credible witness, why don’t you go investigate Hunter Biden smoking crack?” Rudy’s comment was a reference to the 4 copies of the hard drives he submitted to law enforcement from Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell”.

The laptop Guiliani speaks of allegedly having videos of Hunter Biden both smoking crack and engaging in sexual acts with underage girls. Giuliani is absolutely outraged the FBI and DOJ hasn’t taken any action on his submission to law enforcement.

It is evidence the Biden’s have been compromised by China as an American family in politics.

“Imagine what he (Trump) could have accomplished if hadn’t had his hands tied behind his back dealing with the Russian hoax, the obstruction hoax, the apocalypse hoax, the collusion hoax… I have never seen so many hoaxes that they talked about the entire term of his presidency and if we talk about election fraud now it’s supposed to be shut down. That’s absolutely absurd!” Attorney Sidney Powell

Sidney suggested Americans is watch the movie ‘ Kill Chain’ which is described as, “In advance of the 2020 Presidential Election, Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections takes a deep dive into the weaknesses of today’s election technology, an issue that is little understood by the public or even lawmakers.”

After watching this video documentary actually produced by left-leaning liberals, one may believe the speculation that Joe Biden sat in his basement off the campaign trail because he was told he already had won the election. That would also explain Biden’s slip of the lip when, in one of the few times he was out in public, he said,

“We have put together I think the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.”

After President Trump and others jumped on this statement in October 24th as a confession of future voter fraud about to come, fact-checkers said his statement was taken out of context in his 27-minute speech. Really? How do you take admission of voter fraud out of context? Watch the video, you decide.

“The fact that the United States invests a single dime through anyone in the lab at Wuhan I find beyond appalling and actually criminal.” – Attorney Sidney Powell

Powell’s documented and proven levels of 2020 Election Fraud

There were counterfeit ballots brought in as we witnessed in Georgia on video. The video of Georgia corresponds with an unusual spike in votes for Joe Biden at the same time. Algorithms in machines shaved votes from Trump and gave them to Biden. In Germany people saw their TV screens show Trump in the lead and then the lead flipped to Biden.

There were votes that were flipped by computer hacking. (The Vulnerabilities of Our Voting Machines)

(39)With 212Million registered voters and 66.2% voting,140.344 M voted. Now if Trump got 74 M, that leaves only 66.344 M for Biden. These numbers don’t add up to what we are being told. Lies and more Lies!https://t.co/pY3n6DEWzP https://t.co/5FSNfJw992 — Bill Binney, Constitutional Patriot (@Bill_Binney) December 19, 2020

Dominion machines were on the Internet and were not to be and they were accessed from offsite.

There were votes that were changed through the adjudication process. Additionally, polling officials switched votes from Trump to Biden. (A return to election integrity demands due process goes forward – CDN)



There were same ballots rescanned multiple times. This was witnessed in multiple instances but also caught on the Georgia CCTV video.

It was a Red Wave and Trump did win… didn’t he?

Sidney Powell said the reason why all of these things happened was Trump voters showed up in such large numbers the Democrats had to engage in multiple levels of fraud to prop up Joe Biden as their candidate. She said the surge of Trump voters on election day blew the algorithm of the Dominion voting machines. As a result they had to shut down voting late in the night to reset the machines. (The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers – CDN)

“The effort to shut down any discourse about what happened in this election has been extraordinary and unprecedented.” – Attorney Sidney Powell

About the 4.3 billion dollar lawsuit against her by Dominion Powell said,

“Threatening me is like waving a red flag in a bull’s face,” and, “If the judges don’t grant our motion to dismiss, on all those cases… we will get discovery against Dominion and we will be on offense.”

Sidney Powell said that if the courts follow the law, they should dismiss all the lawsuits brought against Dominion for liable and slander. Failing to do so will give all the defendants the opportunity to file for discovery. This will only further proceed to expose Dominion’s involvement behind the scenes in the 2020 Election.

Sidney says her answer to all of those who say she has no evidence should see her websites, Sidney Powell and DefendingTheRepublic

Those who want to know what they can do might consider writing to General Mark Milley. Ask him to have Military Intelligence investigate foreign election interference. And to determine if Joe Biden fairly won our highest office. Despite mounting evidence of voter fraud.

From the testimony and statements of Lin Wood, General Flynn, Sidney Powell, and Mike Lindell, it appears to be time for a Military Tribunal before the next election cycle, which is under two years (17 months) away.

General Mark A. Milley

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

9999 Joint Staff Pentagon

Washington, D.C. 20318-9999

