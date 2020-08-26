Showcasing a land of opportunity at the Republican National Convention

LOS ANGELES: The opening night of the 2020 Republican Convention was “A land of promise.” The theme for the second night was “A land of opportunity.” The speakers would have big shoes to fill after a widely praised first night. The RNC open salvo included South Carolina Tim Scott capping a night of positive, moving speeches. Donald Trump Jr. delivered a calm but scorching contrast between his father and the Democrat seeking to replace him.

As riots raged in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Republicans benefited from focusing on substance and policy rather than the Democrat reliance on glitzy celebrities.

Myron Lizer, the Vice President of the Navajo Nation, praised President Trump’s warm relationship with American Indians. Trump established Operation Lady Justice to help find missing American Indians.





Land of Opportunity- Jon Ponder offered his living testimonial of a man turning his life around.

He was a black criminal, and Richard Beasley was the white FBI agent who arrested him. Ponder sought after Beasley after being released from prison, and those two men together played a key role in criminal justice reform. President Trump signed the legislation, and now Ponder counsels other men seeking to redeem once-broken lives. Trump, Ponder and Beasley all helped give many former criminals a second chance. With Ponder’s wife looking on, in front of the entire television world, Trump offered Ponder a full pardon. As Ponder cried, Trump sat a desk and signed the pardon right on the spot.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul

Senator Paul is an ophthalmologist who has performed corrective eye surgery on hundreds of poor people in Africa. Paul was savagely beaten within an inch of his life by a leftist neighbor. A neighbor who objection was to Paul’s breathing while Republican.

Despite several broken ribs, Paul slowly recovered and was able to stand at the podium without difficulty.

Despite being a victim of political violence, Dr. Paul kept the focus off of himself and stuck to policy. He praised Trump for signing criminal justice reform and keeping his promise to bring troops home. Paul contrasted Trump’s ending wars with former Vice President Joe Biden’s constant starting of foreign wars.

Small Business Owners at RNC 2020 showcase America, the Land of Opportunity

Then came a bunch of small business owners offering heartfelt stories of how Trump reversed Obama-Biden policies and saved their businesses.

Eighth generation Maine lobster fisherman James Joyce

Mr. Joyce calmly explained the damage done by the Obama-Biden regulations. Trump reversed the anti-fishing regulations, and the fishing industry rebounded. Fishermen know more about their industry than government bureaucrats.

Chris Peterson is a Wisconsin dairy farmer.

The dairy industry was in a depression when Trump took over. The Trump economic boom has the milk industry thriving by 2018. Trump is a friend to farmers and agriculture. The COVID pandemic threatened the entire food supply chain. Trump’s quick and decisive actions using the Defense Production Act saved the supply chain and prevented a logistical breakdown.





Larry Kudlow

On economic matters, Lary Kudlow knows virtually everything. He is one of the heirs of the Jack Kemp supply-side maxim that a rising tide lifts all boats. Kudlow explained how the Trump administration’s economic policies helped the economy rebound after COVID-19.

Kudlow laid out the president’s second-term economic agenda. More tax cuts, fee regulations, and more growth were a better approach than the Biden plan of raising taxes.

John Peterson is the CEO of a metals company.

Obama-Biden banking regulations devastated Peterson’s business by limiting his access to capital. Trump repealed those banking regulations, and Peterson’s business flourished. Peterson praised the replacement of NAFTA with the USMCA trade agreement.

Cissie Graham Lynch

Cissie Graham Lynch is the daughter of Franklin Graham and the granddaughter of the Reverend Billy Graham. Lynch spoke about the Obama-Biden’s war on religion. They harassed adoption agencies over diversity quotas and had boys competing in girls’ sports. Democrats in 2020 banned church services but considered marijuana shops essential.

“The Biden-Harris agenda leaves no room for people of faith.” She said that “The radical left’s God is government power.”

Mayor Vlaisavljevich is a Democrat Mayor in Minnesota who is crossing party lines to endorse Trump for reelection. Trump’s economic policies have revitalized his community. Biden is “too weak, too sleep, and too scared to stand up to the radical left.” The Iron Range would be devastated by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal.

From Planned Parenthood to Pro-Life

Abby Johnson is a former Planned Parenthood employee who became a pro-life advocate. She informed Americans that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a racist who promoted abortion to reduce the black population. When Johnson complained that abortions should be reduced, she was told “Abortion is how we make our money.” Trump supports the Hyde Amendment banning federal funding of overseas abortions. Biden has vowed to restore the Hyde Amendment.

Nicholas Sandmann was an ordinary 16-year-old kid from Kentucky who was harassed for wearing a MAGA hat.

The liberal media blamed Sandmann and ruined his reputation. The full video showed that Sandmann was the victim of abuse, not the aggressor. He successfully sued several media outlets and won millions of dollars in legal settlements. Sandmann spoke out against cancel culture and said “the media is a willing participant.” Trump refuses to let the liberal media narrative shroud the truth, and neither did Sandmann. We should not surrender our First Amendment right to free speech to the liberal media mob.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi came out swinging to protect our Land of Opportunity

“For Joe Biden, America is the land of opportunism, not opportunity.” She has seen corruption from men in fancy suits and in orange jumpsuits. Bondi has spent her life-fighting corruption, and she was there to make the case against Hunter Biden and his father. The Biden family corruption goes beyond Ukraine. It extends to China, Iraq, Costa Rica, and Jamaica as well.

Chinese Communist bankers funded a firm that Hunter Biden is still a stakeholder. This was all going on while Biden was Vice President. Trump “cannot be bought or intimidated,” and he “does not even take a paycheck.”

Biden will not “build back better.” He will only “build the Bidens back better.”

A montage showed the many strong women who have been key components of the Trump campaign and presidency. When he was running the Trump organization, he had a reputation for appointing a significant number of women to key senior management positions. Trump has always hired based on merit, not race or gender.

Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany avoids the spotlight.

Four years earlier, she gave an awkward speech perfectly understandable for a very shy girl. This time she is far more poised. She recently graduated from law school. She cited Trump’s signing of the First Step Act and the Right to Try. The reason the media pushes negativity is that “Division and controversy breed profit.”

This leads to peer pressure on young people living in fear of being canceled. Freedom of expression connects to school choice and freedom of religion. “Make America Great Again is not a slogan for my father. It is what drives him.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds spoke about the recent storm that devastated her state.

Hurricane-force winds destroyed crops and lives. It was the worst storm in the history of Iowa. Trump showed up immediately after the storm, although the media did not report this. Later in the week, Vice President Mike Pence showed up. Trump accelerated the disaster declaration process. One year earlier, the worst floods in 100 years rocked Iowa. In less than 24 hours, Trump sent federal help. Iowa is America’s agricultural heartland. Trump’s decisive actions saved America’s national food supply.

Vice President Mike Pence appeared by video to talk about Abraham Lincoln and the American dream.

The Vice President held a round table discussion from Lincoln’s boyhood home. Participants included children with special needs. One boy benefitted from school choice. Another boy with a terminal illness was saved by experimental treatments allowed under Trump’s signing of the Right to Try law. An older automobile worker recounted how Trump prevented a General Motors plant from going overseas, saving American jobs. Other panelists praised criminal justice reform and the Paycheck Protection Program.

A harrowing tale.

Ryan Holets is a New Mexico police officer who came upon a pregnant woman about to inject herself with heroin. Officer Holets showed her compassion, and she begged him to find someone to adopt her baby. Officer Holets adopted the child himself. The mother is now three years clean and sober. Trump offered millions of federal dollars to combat opioid addiction.

“Drug overdose deaths decreased in 2018 for the first time in 30 years.”

Trump cracked down on doctors and drug companies passing out opioids like they were candy.

The first Latina Florida Lieutenant Governor is Jeanette Nunez.

She spoke of her family escaping Fidel Castro’s Cuba. She sharply criticized Democrats for romanticizing socialism. She repeated Trump’s refrain that “America will never be a socialist country.”

In another unprecedented convention moment, Trump showed up and participated in a naturalization ceremony. Before the world, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf led the ceremony. In front of our eyes, five diverse people from different foreign lands became American citizens.

Trump praised the five new citizens for undertaking the rigorous process of becoming citizens. “It is an honor for me to be your President.”

Bolivia, Lebanon, India, Sudan, and Ghana all lost one citizen, but their losses became America’s gain. One of the citizens had a degree in psychology, so Trump joked that this means “She can figure me out.”

Trump’s middle son Eric Trump was next.

He accused Democrats of disrespecting the flag and being against the Pledge of Allegiance, especially the words “Under God.” Democrats mock the people in what they consider flyover states. They cared more about elites in Paris than workers in Pittsburgh. They cozied up to Iran and China. President Trump rebuilt the military and raised military pay. Trump took out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Qasem Soleimani. Biden “has never signed the front of a check.” and has been “a total pushover for Communist China.” Biden supports amnesty for illegals, defunding police, and gutting the Second Amendment.

While Biden did not use those precise words, he used synonyms that made Eric Trump’s claims truthful.

“Americans defeated Nazism and Communism, and Trump will save Americans by defeating the angry radical left.”

To decent hardworking Americans everywhere, he exhorted “My father will fight for you.” He invoked the recently deceased Robert Trump and vowed to honor his late uncle by helping his father continue the fight for America.

One more video montage featured people of all stripes praising America as a beacon of freedom and cautioning that this freedom is on the line.

34-year-old Daniel Cameron is the first black Kentucky Attorney General.

He won his election by 15 points in a year where his party’s governor lost. Cameron received 100,000 more votes in 2019 than the governor. He reminded us that the life of Breonna Taylor matters, but so does the life of fallen police officer David Dorn. “Republicans will never turn a blind eye to unjust acts, but neither will we accept an all-out assault on Western civilization,”

Cameron repeated the litany of Biden’s long history of racially insensitive remarks. He then delivered a powerful rebuke to Biden in a quiet voice.

“I am black. We are not all the same, sir. We are not in chains. We are not all the same sir. You cannot tell me how to vote based on the color of my skin.”

He called Biden’s thinking “backward.” From criminal justice reform to economic growth, “Joe Biden couldn’t do it. President Trump did.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared live from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.

Mike Pompeo helped broker the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the most significant Middle East peace agreement in 40 years. Pompeo went through the many foreign policy successes of the Trump administration. Trump has gotten tough on China and calmed tensions with North Korea. He rid the world of Soleimani and smashed the ISIS organization that Obama-Biden let flourish.

He exited the disastrous Iran deal. He brought home hostages without giving up anything. After the Obama-Biden failures, America is now respected in the world. Those who hate us at least fear us.

First Lady Melania Trump was the keynote speaker.

Rather than take the indoor stage, she delivered her remarks from the elegant Rose Garden that she recently improved. In the face of relentless liberal media attacks on her accent, her clothing, and even her young son, she remains a pillar of dignified class and grace.

She began by thanking Americans for the humble honor of electing her husband. Offering prayers to anyone suffering due to COVID. She told those feeling helpless,

“You are not alone.”

She thanked all the frontline healthcare workers and praised how Americans rallied together to fight COVID.

“Through kindness and compassion, strength, and determination, we were able to restore the promise of our future.”

She celebrated the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

Melania Knauss grew up in Slovenia, a Communist nation. She embodies the American dream, and constantly expresses her gratitude to her adopted nation.

It took ten years of “paperwork and patience” and studying for her to become a citizen.

As expected, the First Lady was poised and warm.

She was not there to deliver a policy speech, although she did briefly wade into policy. Mrs. Trump was the capstone to a night dedicated to the land of opportunity. Contrasting the sometimes “ugly side of mother nature” with the “beautiful side of humanity” in the aftermath of storms, she shared her optimism.

After tornadoes, hurricanes, and other natural disasters, every day Americans save each other’s lives.

She briefly mentioned her “Be Best” initiative to combat childhood bullying.

In the wake of cancel culture, her work is appreciated and necessary.

“Helping children is not a political goal. It is our moral imperative.”

On a trip to Ghana, she expressed horror at learning about the worst aspects of the human slave trade.

On the domestic front, she called on people angry about injustice to stop looting while simultaneously calling on us all to avoid judging people based on skin color. She imposed the media to stop focusing on gossip and pay attention to the opioid crisis.

“It pays no attention to age, race, or socioeconomic status.”

As we battle COVID, we must talk about drug addiction since “suicides are on the rise.” she wanted Congress to make it as easy as possible for people to ask for help.

In the next four years, she would work on trying to get legislation to help our most vulnerable. This included children, minorities, and those who are part of tribal nations.

To America’s mothers, she understood their worries about the effects of social media on children.

As for her husband, “If you tell him it cannot be done, he just works harder.”

He is a great husband and a champion of women in the workplace. Serving this nation for another four years would be “an honor.” She said she would not attack the other side as they did at the Democrat Convention, because that just divides us.

She was there to make the case for her husband and to bring us together.

The Democrat Convention was an angry grievance session of everything that is wrong with America. Melania reminded the world about everything that has always been and continues to be right about America.

Unlike the Democrat Convention informercial the previous weeks, the Republican Convention relied on real people with real stories rather than paid actors and actresses.