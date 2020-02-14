WASHINGTON: Hope Hicks, the one-time close aide, and communications director to President Donald Trump, will return to the White House next month. Hicks is returning to DC to work closely with key advisers, including Jared Kushner and White House Political Affairs Director Brian Jack.

Hicks was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2016 campaign and was one of the first hires for his presidential bid. She provided a trusted sounding board for the President. Her title upon returning will be Counselor to the President. Senior administration officials say that Hick will work with Mr. Kushner on projects, including the re-election campaign.

“There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks,” Mr. Kushner said in a statement. “We are excited to have her back on the team.”

White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, described Ms. Hicks as “one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across.”

Hicks served as White House communications director until resigning in Feb. 2018 when she was appointed communications chief at Fox.





In a statement, Fox praised Hicks for being instrumental in setting up a program to help veterans, youth and underserved communities and described her as “a key executive team member” at the inception of Fox Corporation, the company spun off from Twenty-First Century Fox’s merger with Walt Disney Co.

CNN, in a blatant sign of finding evil in the crotch of a tree, is calling Hicks return as a sign of the administration’s

“…renewed sense of confidence and impunity that Trumpers are likely feeling after the President’s impeachment acquittal by the Senate. That impunity is a stain on the presidency. Hicks’ return is only the latest example [of] the outrageous ways that Trump prizes loyalty and devotion at the expense of truth and patriotism.”

Vanity Fair is reporting that Hicks was not comfortable in liberal Hollywood where she found herself defending the President. Additionally, Hicks family is on the East Coast, the entertainment magazines reports, which may have also attributed to her return to the White House.

Hicks’ first began working as an aide for Ivanka Trump’s fashion label, moving over to work with Trump at the 2015 launch of his presidential campaign. Hicks was often seen near the candidate’s inner circle. When Trump won the White House in 2016, Hicks followed him to the West Wing.

Last June, Hicks testified in a hearing on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election however she refused to answer questions about her 14-month White House tenure.