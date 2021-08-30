Shades of Benghazi in Afghanistan crisis link to betrayal, profit

SAN DIEGO: Sunday, the remains of Lance Corporal Rylee J. McCollum came home from Afghanistan to his distraught mother Kathy McCollum. The C-17 Globemaster carried 13 sacred flag-draped silver coffins. McCollum’s grief is not unlike other moms and dads of the 13, or those killed in Benghazi. They are victims of egregious government failures.

McCollum could not hold back her pain and anger.

Friday on the radio, McCollum excoriated the man who needlessly put her son and thousands of others in harm’s way. Just days before the 9/11 remembrance of al Qaeda terrorists’ attack on Americans. These are not your typical combat casualties.

“Twenty years and six-months-old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she told SirusXM talk show host Andrew Wilkow.





“I just want all you Democrats who cheated in the election, or who voted for him legitimately, you just killed my son,” she claimed.

Those who gave all

The 13 killed on Thursday were Navy corpsman Maxton W. Soviak and Army SSgt. Ryan C. Knauss. Along with U.S. Marines, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, LCpl. Rylee J. McCollum, LCpl. David L. Espinoza, LCpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, LCpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Cpl. Daegan W. Page, SSgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, LCpl. Dylan R. Merola and Sgt. Nicole L. Gee.

McCollum’s strong emotions tell the sickening story that has evolved since Democrats have been running wars in the Middle East, starting with the Obama administration. A story of betrayal, secrets, and profit at the expense of our American forces in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and in Benghazi, Libya 9 years previous.

Many agree with McCollum that Joe Biden is responsible for failed planning and security.

“At this stage, we are all just guessing about how many Americans remain at risk in Afghanistan. And that’s the problem. Even the U.S. government doesn’t know how many people have to be evacuated from Afghanistan or how, exactly, that can be done,” says The Heritage Foundation.

The Taliban has all the leverage they need to continue to coerce and manipulate the U.S. now and forever. While American and Afghan allies get left behind to face brutal reprisals.

One Afghan still stuck there recently told a friend it would be better to have a giant bomb dropped on them rather than see each other individually killed and tortured by the Taliban. How desperate is that?

Taliban affiliate ISIS-K struck the innocent and their military rescuers because Biden contracted with Taliban terrorists the job of airport security. Essentially arming the opposition to Afghanistan’s former democratic government.

Where have we heard that before surrounding Sept. 11, 2012?

After one [Sidney] Blumenthal email on the situation in Libya in April 2011, [Hillary] Clinton floated the idea of arming the opposition using private security firms. Meaning to arm Libyan rebels.

“Fyi. The idea of using private security experts to arm the opposition should be considered,” she wrote, forwarding to Sullivan,” reported Politico. Jake Sullivan was a top foreign policy adviser.

This testimony was given in the trial of Marc Turi. “Under the code name “Zero Footprint” Marc Turi originally drew up the plan to coordinate the flow of weapons from the U.S. through the intermediary of Qatar into Libya,” says The Conservative Treehouse.

Those U.S. weapons ended up in Libya and Syria being used by the enemies of the U.S., specifically al-Qaeda on 9/11, 2012. Ansar al Sharia (tied to al-Qaeda) is one of the terrorist groups responsible for the assault on the U.S. mission and annex that night.

“Weapons exports rose dramatically under the Clinton State Department,” says the National Sentinel.

Terror networks integrate.

Libyan rebel commander Abdel-Hakim al-Hasidi admitted his fighters had al-Qaeda connections in 2011.

“Obama wanted to send troops to Syria after an alleged chemical weapons attack was reported to have been carried out by Assad, but Middle Eastern expert Walid Shoebat reported that it was the Islamic terrorists who released the chemical weapons,” said former U.S. congressman Allen B. West.

“Shoebat has drawn connections among Obama, former Egyptian and Muslim Brotherhood member Mohamed Morsi, Ansar-Al-Sharia (Libya), and al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.”

“U.S. intelligence believes that assailants connected to al Qaeda in Iraq were among the core group that attacked the diplomatic mission in Benghazi, a U.S. government official told CNN,” reported the Washington Examiner October 24, 2012.

In a fiery death,

U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens and Information Management Officer Sean Smith suffered death. Along with GRS security contractors Tyrone Wood and Glen “Bub” Doherty. The latter being killed by two mortars dropped on the CIA compound that wasn’t even supposed to exist.

Five GRS armed guards saved over 25 lives that night.

“The men were ostracized by the CIA and the State Department. They were private security contractors -a distinction that means very little when bad guys are pointing guns at you. But turns out to mean a lot when you’re back home in America, having just shed blood in the name of your country,” says Maxim.

In the movie “13 Hours” the incredible battle told by those who were there, you hear an obscure question from a CIA Station Chief to a CIA officer asking about tracking yellowcake (uranium).

What else was going to rebels and terror networks?

Obama and Hillary Clinton cashed in on public service, selling off U.S. uranium rights.

“The administration green-lighted the transfer of control over one-fifth of American uranium-mining capacity to Russia, a hostile regime — and specifically to Russia’s state-controlled nuclear-energy conglomerate, Rosatom.” (The Obama Administration’s Uranium One Scandal)

“In 2005, former President Clinton helped his Canadian billionaire friend and benefactor, Frank Giustra, obtain coveted uranium-mining rights from Kazakhstan’s dictator. [This led to] a $3.5 billion windfall. Giustra and his partners thereafter contributed tens of millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation,” says National Review.

Whether gun-running or uranium, Hillary slithers out of the ashes and grueling deaths in Benghazi to say “what difference does it make?”

Benghazi, Afghanistan, what you do or don’t do that harms Americans and our allies make a helluva difference.

Yet, Biden plays terrorist roulette with the al -Qaeda/Taliban terror network. Hands over weapons and U.S. security as we evacuate thousands hemmed-in by the barbarians on a tarmac. Then waves a kill list and U.S. intelligence in their merciless faces.

Look who Biden is arming.

Khalil Haqqani (Pashto: خلیل حقانی‎; born 1 January 1966) has an affiliation with the Taliban and al-Qaeda based in Afghanistan.

“A designated terrorist and self-proclaimed chief of security in Kabul, Khalil Haqqani is a leader of the Haqqani network, which has close ties with the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) that claimed responsibility for the twin blasts near the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday,” reports News 18.

When Biden left Bagram Air Base, it meant he threw away the best and most secure evacuation point. Dominoes fell after that. Resulting in the release of over thousands of terrorists imprisoned at Pul-e-Charkhi who included al Qaeda and ISIS-K fighters. Also,

“As we watch the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in real-time, it’s pretty sickening to know that the new regime will be aided by the veritable war chest left behind by the U.S. military.

The roughly 40 aircraft and 2,000 armored vehicles are a boon for the Taliban’s ragtag forces — and the situation is panning out quite nicely for Afghanistan’s neighbor Iran as well,” says Western Journal.

We’ve yet to know all who profit from that.

Alas, an astounding security breach.

Biden set up American troops for insider suicide bombers trusting the Taliban with their lives. No wonder Kathy McCollum is angry. So are a lot of other people.

CENTCOM Commander Reveals U.S. intelligence-sharing Operation with Taliban

“McKenzie said the U.S. has been sharing “versions of this information [regarding threats to the airport] with the Taliban so that they can actually do some searching out there for us,” though he stipulated that the U.S. “cuts down” the intelligence before handing it over to the Taliban.”

It’s clear the Taliban tie into al Qaeda and Haqqani terror groups. The murderers salivate for U.S. intelligence to round up American sympathizers or Americans themselves. Just as Obama, Clinton, Biden knew who was behind the Libyan rebels who attacked the Benghazi diplomatic outpost.

Money makes war happen.

We see how Democrats ran weapons to Libyan ‘rebels.’

“The CIA Annex in Benghazi funneled to the Turks (acting as ‘strawmen’). They turned the guns over to Syrian rebels (a terrorist conglomerate) out to defeat Assad,” says a former military officer.

As a result, the Clinton Foundation raked in millions from this illegal gun-running, accusers say.

Based on the Democrats’ illegal actions past, does Biden have ulterior motives? Afghanistan is rich with Rare Earth Elements (RRE). China buddied up to the Taliban prior to the U.S. withdrawal. The aggressive communists plan to fill the vacuum left by the U.S. China has long sought control of Afghanistan.

Joe Biden turned one of the world’s greatest suppliers of RREs over to the Taliban and the CCP. With Biden’s friendly history with the CCP and son Hunter’s lucrative business deals, it would not be out of character to see another CCP/Biden ‘deal’ in the making.

(The Taliban now sit on $1 trillion worth of minerals the world desperately needs).

Cover up after cover up – the Democrat book of war.

Was the attack on Ambassador Stevens to shut him up as he was about to blow the whistle on Clinton and Obama? Some think so. “Why were Smith, Woods and Doherty set up to be collateral damage,” ask WND?

Tyrone Woods, asked for permission to rescue “We know that the CIA security agent in Benghazi,Ambassador Stevens when Stevens was still alive and in the safe room. Woods was told twice by the CIA to stand down. He then disobeyed direct orders and rescued the survivors at the consulate, but it was too late for Stevens and Sean Smith.”

The Afghanistan crisis is simply so bad.

The complex web of alliances and enmities between Jihadist groups is a difficult process. Add in governments with selfish political motives that offer lies not in the truth at the end.

It’s wrenching enough to endure the deaths of our military heroes fighting America’s enemies. This will not be over any time soon. Because it will never be over for those who lost their loved ones over the last 20 years in Afghanistan and in Benghazi 2012.

Yet Western Journal reports,

“The Office of Naval Intelligence found time to remind active duty and retired service members [and civilians] not to say anything unflattering about the president’s deadly debacle.” (Veterans Reportedly Open Mail, Find They’ve Been Ordered to Stop ‘Disrespecting’ Biden, VP Harris and Members of Congress)

Regardless, U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller had something to say. A patriot to the core, Scheller, asked for accountability from senior military leadership, pointing out mistakes of the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. Scheller on Sunday said that he is resigning his commission after being dismissed from command over his remarks about the U.S. troop’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In contrast, Biden lets Americans die in Afghanistan with no moral conscience evident. No meter that flags red at suffering Americans and Afghans begging for help. No remorse for arming our enemies. To be continued…

