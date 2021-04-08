Seth Rich: Evidence of DNC staffer’s murder being buried by Durham

Attorney Ty Clevenger asked Attorney John Durham to protect evidence in the murder of Seth Rich, age 27, in the summer of 2016. The killing was categorized as a “robbery” despite none of the man’s personal belongings including his wallet, cell phone, keys, watch, or an expensive necklace he wore, was stolen. Rich was speaking to his girlfriend when he was killed. At the time, his mother, Mary Rich saying:

“There had been a struggle. His hands were bruised, his knees are bruised, his face is bruised, and yet he had two shots to his back, and yet they never took anything,” she said.

“They took his life for literally no reason. They didn’t finish robbing him, they just took his life,” Mary Rich continued. “They hurt the community, and they hurt the long-term possibility of what he could have done.”

The murder was caught on videotape from a nearby grocery store, showing that Rich was shot in the back. He later died hours after the shooting in the hospital. Anything Rich may have said after the shooting has been suppressed by the DC Police.





In addition, the GateWay Pundit reported In December of 2020 that

“For four years the FBI lied and said they had nothing on Seth Rich, but then today we learn that the FBI has 20,000 pages and a laptop all related to Seth Rich. The Deep State FBI liars finally brought the Seth Rich case out of the closet.”

This story started with the release of emails by WikiLeaks related to the DNC and Hillary’s Campaign Manager creepy John Podesta. Within days, in June 2016, Ellen Nakashima, a Deep State favorite from the Washington Post, released a report that the Democrat National Committee (DNC) had been hacked by Russia. The firm that validated this was Crowdstrike and its President Shawn Henry confirmed the claims.

Asking for the preservation of material evidence in a murder investigation, which does not have a statute of limitation, is always appropriate. And we would hope that that request is honored.

Unfortunately for the family of Mr. Rich, and Americans as a whole, Attorney John Durham has ruled that all evidence related to the case must be destroyed by April 28th.

This means that this unsolved murder will forever remain unsolved. That the family of Rich will never have the closure that transparency and a conviction would bring. What if a suspect emerges in a year, or ten, the evidence to convict will no longer exist. How does this serve justice on any level?

And what this means, is that someone is being protected by the destruction of Seth Rich’s laptop. (The FBI / DOJ is MIA on Hunter Biden, Seth Rich, Anthony Weiner laptops) We can only extrapolate that to mean that someone entrenched in the Deep State is being protected.

Seth Rich was alleged to have information about the DNC emails given to Wikileaks before the 2016 Presidential election.

Those emails supposedly given to WikiLeaks allegedly contained information about John Podesta, Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, and the DNC. The Washington Post writing on June 14, 2016, that

“Russian government hackers penetrated the computer network of the Democratic National Committee and gained access to the entire database of opposition research on GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to committee officials and security experts who responded to the breach.”

Washington Post further saying hackers had access to the DNC network for about a year. The Kremlin denying any Russian involvement in the DNC hacking.

Ed Butowsky, a Texas Republican wealth manager, began looking into the emails saying that:

“I spent three hours with Julian Assange on Saturday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. One thing he did say was the leaks were not from, they were not from the Russians. They were an internal source from the Hillary campaign or from somebody that knew Hillary, an enemy.”

Since Rich’s death, the intel community, including the DC Police FBI, and DOJ have denied access to information related to the death of Rich and the investigation.

DNC leaders Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and Hillary Clinton spoke of “broken hearts” over the “loss of one of our DNC family members.” However nothing of record shows any interest on their part in preserving the evidence or uncovering the Rich murder. At the time, Clinton made Rich’s murder about gun crime, but the reality is that the only crime committed was the murder of a young many that may have known too much.





“Just this past Sunday, a young man, Seth Rich — who worked for the Democratic National Committee, to expand voting rights — was shot and killed in his neighborhood in Washington. He was just 27 years old,” she said. “Surely we can agree that weapons of war have no place on the streets of America.”

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will neither confirm nor deny that Rich was the source of leaked emails from the DNC saying at the time “WikiLeaks has a policy not to release the names of its sources, even after their deaths.”

Was Seth Rich Investigator Jack Burkman targeted?

At the time Burkman was supposedly meeting with an FBI whistleblower in Rosslyn, Virginia he was assaulted for a second time. Kevn Doherty, a former Marine, was charged with the ” Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and two counts of Malicious Wounding” Burkman was hit by a then “unknown vehicle” while walking, furthermore suffering gunshot wounds at the same time of the accident. The Rich family has fired Burkman from investigating the death of Seth Rich.

There are many threads of facts, conspiracies, and assumptions over the Rich murder. Instead of destroying the evidence, including Rich’s laptop that the FBI has buried for the last four years and more than 20,000 pages of evidence, Durham should be instructing the FBI to guard and protect the information. Anything else seems to be further proof of the FBI protecting the Deep State and the DNC, who is, in truth, one and the same.