Sept 18th Patriot Rally in D.C. protesting ongoing Jan 6 incarcerations

WASHINGTON: Conservative pro-constitutionalist groups, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, are holding a rally in Washington, D.C. on September 18th. The rally at the U.S. Capitol is to demand ‘justice for the hundreds of people who have been charged for their alleged roles in the January 6th protest at the Capitol that became a riot. (Patriot Militia Groups are scaring the hell out of the enemy within)

The most serious charge against protesters is the conspiracy to block the certification of President Joe Biden as president. However, the FBI has reported that the January 6 uprising was spontaneous and not the result of the planning Trump supporters. Particularly Roger Stone and Alex Jones

The Reuters report Exclusive-FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated-sources revealing:

Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” said a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

The catalyst for the January 6 uprising was the numerous reports of voter fraud and election workers violating Federal election laws they were responsible for upholding. Authorities charge the January 6th protesters came to Washington ready for violence and were willing to do whatever it took to stop the certification by the Electoral College vote.





The truth is that they came, as conservatives do, to peacefully protest. Inside agitators from BLM, Antifa and even the FBI helping to motivate the crowd to attack the Capital. (Recognizing the right to Redress, on Jan 6 Patriots found a shattered world)

The protesters contend President Donald Trump won the election by a landslide.

That the election was systematically stolen from him in at least 6 States. And most conservative MAGA followers still believe this is true.

“About half of Republicans polled by Reuters/Ipsos said Trump “rightfully won” the election but had it stolen from him in systemic fraud favoring Biden, according to a survey conducted between Nov. 13 and 17. Just 29% of Republicans said Biden rightfully won. – Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost“

A congressional source and a federal law enforcement source told CBS News that Capitol Police leadership and the House Sergeant of Arms discussed the intelligence during a call Wednesday last Wednesday.

Capitol Police and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police are planning a full presence approach to the rally they are terming a protest although the size of the crowd expected at this point is unknown.

Though MAGA supporters, the Oath Keepers and/or the Proud Boys, among others, have not been known to start violence, they will respond if attacked by Antifa and BLM. The Capitol and Metropolitan police have a duty to ensure that the protestors are protected from attack from anarchist groups. However, it is doubtful they will as promoting violence and then blaming conservative or patriot groups is their narrative.

Intelligence gathered thus far suggests 300 to 500 people will attend the event. Some members of Congress have been invited to attend as well.

A Capitol Police spokesman saying:

“We are closely monitoring September 18 and we are planning accordingly,” Manger said in a statement Wednesday. “After January 6, we made Department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”

The rally is understandable as the Capitol protesters of January 6th have suffered from a double standard in U.S. justice.

Rioters burning and looting buildings last summer largely went without arrest or imprisonment despite massive property damage in multiple states last summer. (‘List of George Floyd protests in the United States’ – Wikipedia)

A lawyer for one of the accused protesters reported the Washington D.C. Jail where Capitol rioters are being kept before their trials, is like ‘Guantanamo Bay’ according to the DailyMail.com.

Yes, some Capitol Riot defendants are being held without bond before their trials

The DailyMail.com also reported a list of atrocities at the jail as follows:

“Suspects connected to the January 6 storming of the Capitol are allegedly being mistreated in the Washington D.C. jail, according to DailyMail.com’s investigation. They’re held in solitary confinement for 23 to 24 hours a day in small cells and allegedly assaulted and degraded by jail guards.”

The DC Central Detention Facility has become ‘Guantanamo Bay for American Citizens,’ one lawyer told DailyMail.com.

Richard ‘Bigo’ Barnett, who’s known for putting his feet up on Pelosi’s desk, spoke to DailyMail.com via email saying: “They eat ‘slop’ and keep morale up by singing the national anthem and reciting the pledge of allegiance.”

A guard allegedly threatened to sexually assault Barnett’s wife.

The January 6 Capitol protestors are being held in ‘restrictive housing’ and designated ‘maximum security even before trial.

A court document reflects that at least one detainee claims he is the victim of assault. His lawyer alleging a guard did attack him.

One of the most egregious mistakes of the Department of Corrections is they are holding the protesters in solitary confinement in cells the ‘size of a walk-in closet’ for up to 24 hours a day and treat them like ‘domestic terrorists’.

Patriot militia groups, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, are planning to attend a September 18th rally at the U.S. Capitol to demand ‘justice’. They want the protesters to receive better treatment and due process. Including a timely trial.

Some have suggested the protesters can probably legally file for the discovery of the six questionable elections in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada since this is what triggered the protest in the first place.

Capitol Police leaders plan to hold briefings with members of Congress next week.

They will also brief Congress on what security will look like for the rally. Sources believe U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger is leaning towards recommending the US Capitol Police Board reinstall the fence. (Fencing may go back up for Sept. 18 rally in support of U.S. Capitol protesters)

Capitol Police have requested mutual aid from partner agencies to supplement their manpower.

Specifically, they are requesting ‘riot police’ or a ‘Civil Disturbance Unit’ of trained officers. Capitol Police are declining to discuss specifics about potential security plans around the Capitol.

“We are closely monitoring September 18 and we are planning accordingly,” Manger said in a statement Wednesday. “After January 6, we made Department-wide changes to the way we gather and share intelligence internally and externally. I am confident the work we are doing now will make sure our officers have what they need to keep everyone safe.”

More than 580 defendants have been arrested but most reports indicate many have been set free. More than 30 have pled guilty since January 6. Charges have included assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of government property, and conspiracy.

Authorities have connected at least 83 alleged rioters to Patriot militia groups such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Texas Freedom Force, and the conspiracy ideology QAnon.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that undercover FBI agents orchestrated the January 6th Capitol riot. Lawyers for the accused protesters are not receiving everything they are petitioning for in discovery.

Carlson said,

“But strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven’t been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people ‘unindicted co-conspirators.’ What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they’re FBI operatives. For example, one of those ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ is someone the government identifies only as ‘Person Two.’ According to those documents, Person Two stayed in the same hotel room as an ‘insurrectionist’ named Thomas Caldwell, who’s alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. Person Two also ‘stormed the barricades at the Capitol on Jan. 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.”

This will no doubt be the unraveling of the case against the protesters. This and the fact the FBI now admits the protest that turned riot was not a conspiracy.

The government is hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers who were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com







########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

74 Million Red

Parler