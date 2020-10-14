Senator Mazie Hirono’s hunt for Supreme Court sexual predators

WASHINGTON. The US Senate’s sexual harassment sleuth, Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, asked US Supreme Court nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh the following in 2018:

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature? Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?”

A perplexed Justice Kavanaugh answered “No” to both absurd questions.

On Wednesday, Sen. Hirono used her allotted 30 minutes to question President Trump’s second US Supreme Court nominee, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. And it was Déjà Vu all over again.

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature? Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?”

As Kavanaugh had done before, Justice Barrett answered “No” with the same level of incredulity.





But who knows? Maybe Senate Democrats have found a witness. One anxious to testify about repressed memories recovered just in time for Barrett’s confirmation hearing. Wild recollections of fending off Barrett’s unwanted advances. Acts witnessed by those who will later swear they never heard of Barrett or her accuser.

Clearly, Sen. Hirono forgets she’s a member of the Democratic Party.

The party of Bill Clinton, friend, and fellow Caribbean traveler with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The same party that last time around nominated Bill’s cuckquean wife and predatory enabler as its presidential standard-bearer. The party that had no problem taking money from Democrat mega-donors Epstein and / or serial rapist and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

True crime

Epstein and Weinstein were convicted by juries of their peers for their sexual infractions. And Bill Clinton signed a plea-bargain agreement before leaving the presidency with Independent Counsel Robert Ray, admitting to his crimes and, as the New York Times noted in 2001, “agreed to pay a $25,000 fine. In exchange, Mr. Ray has agreed to close his investigation without filing any criminal charges against Mr. Clinton for perjury or obstruction of justice.”

In all three cases, real crimes were met by some semblance of justice.

High court hijinks

But Senate Democrats have a different standard when it comes to Trump’s Supreme Court nominees.

Unlike the real criminals listed above, neither Justice Kavanagh nor Justice Barrett was ever convicted of sexual crimes.

Ghosts in the machine

Writer and podcaster Andrew Klavan says the left commands “the Machine of Imagination.” They steer the mechanism of pop culture – film, television, journalism – in the direction of narratives that have nothing to do with reality. And so, Bill Clinton was a champion of women’s rights; Jeffery Epstein was a benefactor of science; and Harvey Weinstein was – according to actress Meryl Streep – “God.”

These long-lived tales collapsed when victims spoke up and wrenched the narrative from the Machinery of Imagination.

But this machine does more than creating heroes out of villains. It also manufactures villains out of the innocent and the brave. And so, legal scholar Brett Kavanaugh became a serial rapist. Now, a constitutional originalist and adoptive mother Amy Comey Barrett is a “White colonizer” abducting Black children to school them in the “superior ways of White people.”





Someone clearly forgot to tell Sen. Mazie Hirono the Democratic Party has moved away from accusing the innocent of sexual predation – a market they have so clearly cornered – to a new and improved cudgel: “White supremacy.”

A new and ironic accusation of choice for the party that championed the institution of slavery and Jim Crow.

Top Image: Sen. Mazie Hirono questions Justice Amy Coney Barrett. PBS News Hour screen capture.