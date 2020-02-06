Senate acquits the President, Schiff fears Trump will give Alaska to Russia

WASHINGTON. Trump-Derangement Syndrome suffered yet another defeat Wednesday as the United States Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump of charges he committed “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the well of the Senate and described the House impeachment effort as “incoherent,” proudly adding,

“This is the kind of recklessness the Senate was created to stop.”

As an institution within an institution, McConnell spoke defiantly to his Democratic colleagues for their “toxic temptations to stop debating policy within our great American governing traditions and, instead, declare war on the traditions themselves.”

Slow and methodical

McConnell then diagnosed the pathology behind the Democratic House’s derangement.





“One side has decided that defeat means the whole system is broken. That we literally tear up the rules and write new ones. Normally when a party loses an election, it accepts defeat. It reflects and retools. But not this time.

“Within months, Secretary [Hillary] Clinton was suggesting her defeat was invalid. She called our president illegitimate.

“A Former president falsely claimed that President Trump didn’t actually win. He lost the election, the former president said. And members of Congress have used similar rhetoric.

“A disinformation campaign weakening confidence in our democracy.”

Crazy Nancy and Dem conspiracy theories

And McConnell took a gleeful swipe at Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for saying she will refuse to accept this acquittal.

“Perhaps she’ll tear up the verdict like she tore up the State of the Union Address.”

The loss in 2016 was so traumatic for Democrats, said McConnell, it fueled…

“… absurd conspiracy theories. Three years, prominent voices said there had been a secret conspiracy between the [Trump] campaign and a foreign government.

“But when the Mueller investigation and the Senate Intelligence Committee debunked that, the delegitimizing endeavor didn’t stop.”

Acquittals and antidotes

But McConnell sounded a hopeful note, telling American’s Wednesday’s acquittal might be the antidote for Trump-Derangement Syndrome.

“I hope we will look back on this vote and say this was the day the fever began to break. I hope we will not say this was just the beginning.”

He was clearly thinking of the feverish and bug-eyed Democratic House Manager and Rep. Adam Schiff. He doubled down on Democratic absurdity earlier with a dose of low comedy during his closing remarks to the Senate:

“If abuse of power is not impeachable… Trump could offer Alaska to the Russians in exchange for support in the next election.”

If true, and with Trump the likely winner in 2020, perhaps Alaskans should start brushing up on their Russian.

