WASHINGTON: Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona was recently interviewed on the ‘War Room’ with Owen Shroyer. She said the news about the results of the Arizona audit will break this month. Meaning that the canvass of the Arizona Audit is now concluded. Some 32% of those canvassed said they did vote but their vote didn’t show up. The margin of errors discovered in the canvass was higher than Joe Biden’s margin of victory.

This is highly unusual and suspect.

Senator Rogers is a most remarkable and accomplished woman and should be taken seriously. She comes from a long line of Army officers. In 1976 Lt. Col. Wendy Rogers was commissioned as a 5th-generation military officer into the Air Force from Michigan State University. With her bachelor’s degree and then master’s degree from the University of Alabama in Clinical Social Work, she began her career treating patients in the Air Force mental health clinic.

In 1981, Rogers became one of the first 100 women pilots in today’s Air Force. She earned her wings at Williams AFB in Arizona. Following Air Force jet training, Rogers piloted the C-141 transport jet for several years. She then served as a flight instructor of cadets at the US Air Force Academy.





In the latter half of Wendy’s 20-year Air Force career, Rogers piloted Air Force C-21 Learjets.

Senator Rogers explained that Covid-19 ravaged key members of their audit team delaying the release of the Arizona Audit results. Rogers saying of the 2.1 million ballots audited that she has seen enough to move to decertify Arizona from Joe Biden back in July.

Video Transcript

Shroyer:

“What do you think the final results are going to be in Maricopa County’s audit?”

Rogers:

“Well, I have seen enough. I mean I was listening to the um, debrief from July which all of you could have heard that enumerated thousands of ballot anomalies. And back in July, I called for decertification and I have called for it again based on the dovetailing component of the canvass. And so, um, this is where we are. The narrow majority, the 10,000 vote majority that enabled, so-called, President Biden to win is razor-thin and yet we already now have hundreds of thousands of ballots that are in question. So, when you say ‘decertify’ as a state legislator… What I said was I have reasonable doubt now with what was submitted in January such that it should be decertified.

You do not have to have a 100% smoking gun. You have to have a reasonable doubt as to the accuracy of what was originally submitted. So my hope and my fervent prayer and push is to have my colleagues, also, decertify, vote to decertify, which is tough cause we only have a one-vote majority in the (Arizona) Senate we have a one-vote majority in the house. We wouldn’t even have this audit but for that one vote majority. Think about that! So okay other states then, uh, we are in touch with and we are working alongside to encourage them to also audit and eventually decertify”

Shroyer:

“And how is the response you are getting from other states?”

Rogers:

“Oh, there is a huge response! Uh, many of us, state reps and state senators were together at the three-day Sioux Falls, South Dakota, symposium where we coalesced to form an election integrity caucus and all those people are in touch with me now. I get contacted daily by other states saying, ‘Hey Senator Rogers, we’re starting the ball rolling in our state can you give us some guidance.’

So we’re all connected now because the U.S. Constitution entrusts the state legislatures with the U.S. Presidential Election. And a lot of people do not know that but the founders were very wise in having done that because they knew that the state legislatures are closest to the people.”

Listeners were reminded to visit WendyRogers.org to sign the petition, which now has over 800,000 signatures, to decertify the election. The petition is a national petition and not just for Arizona.

In an interview with the ‘Gateway Pundit’ of Saturday, September 11th, Rogers went even further.

Rogers:

“We are in these situations because we had a lack of election integrity. Elections have consequences, stolen elections have worse consequences. So here we are and honestly, with the former Vice President mandating these vaccines on businesses. I think the timing of that is intentional because he knows that the truth is coming out and be ready, maybe for another big distraction news item before the truth comes out next week. This is like so many cockroaches, running for the cracks because the big flashlight of Arizona to shine the truth to shine on it to find the truth is coming out, and we are not going to stop.”

President Trump has called on all Americans to engage with our Heavenly Father in 21 days of prayer.

Now would be a good time to do this. The prayer should be that Democrats put the country before both themselves and those of their party to do the right thing for a change. This is an ongoing national disgrace that endangers America.

When President Nixon had the ‘Watergate Break In’ found out, politicians from both sides of the aisle wanted him impeached and out of office.

We need to remove the politics from this 2020 Presidential Election and have politicians from both sides of the aisle step up and do the right thing. A forensic audit of the 6 states where election fraud occurred. People need to be held accountable. People need to be made examples of, including prison terms regardless of political rank.

The longer Joe Biden is allowed to usurp the office, the more in danger America becomes. The one thing we always knew about President Trump was he loved America and Americans and he wanted to do whatever is best for this country. The media’s lack of curiosity about Joe Biden’s motivations and actions proves they, like Biden himself, are the enemy within!

Joe Biden should have been investigated by the CIA and FBI for taking massive sums of money from China with no apparent value-added or services offered. He should have then been prohibited from running for our highest office and instead been investigated for treason.

That is the way the law used to work in this country. That is the way the law should work today for us to remain America.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

