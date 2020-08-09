Science and the virus games: COVID madness and the Constitution    

TEXAS: The China COVID Virus has more authorities who have concomitant opinions than Charles Darwin’s opinion in his study On the Origin of the Species. It doesn’t matter. Opinion, truly, is nothing more than conjecture as to a yet unknown fact. And facts are facts (even if yet unrevealed) regardless of what some say. However, diseases, like everything else are fair game for politicians. After all, the goal of politicians is to control people. People have money. Politicians do not have to opine on that.

And people always have and always will, get diseases.

Within months of Darwin’s publication (1859) of his treatise, one of the greatest scientists of the time (any time actually) Louis Pasteur (not an M.D.) demonstrated with his germ theory why Darwin’s “opinion” was false–actually, it was silly. Louis Pasteur – Spontaneous generation | Britannica

But almost two hundred years later there is supposedly still a debate as to whether Darwin was correct. However, there seems to be no debate on Pasteur’s germ theories.





So, how goes it with this current political pandemic.

There is constant debate as to the causes, the prevention, the treatment, and the general concern for mask prevention: Hydroxochloroquine good or evil, lockdowns, lock-ups, “wear the damn mask,” whatever. The mindless have joined with the virtue-less and have joined with the essential bureaucrats (all of whom believe they are essential). A Native American Professor Who Supposedly Died Of Coronavirus Appears To Be Completely Made Up | The Daily Caller

There is really no actual debate. There is a push and pull between the one side that cries “Follow science” and the other side that observes science. The noble lie about masks and coronavirus should never have been told

That is, polls seem to reveal that the wearing of masks as necessary depends on political party affiliation. Politics, not public health, drive Americans’ attitudes toward coronavirus masks – Axios

Those who cry “follow the science” use the phrase as if they had patented a concept while they simply are repeating something they have heard. Too often, many put their scientific faith in medical doctors and their politics, never realizing that medicine is a result of science.

Jonas Salk decided early on to do research and not to prescribe medicine to patients out of an office. Daniel Bernoulli (applied mathematician) did as much for blood circulation and blood flows science as William Harvey. And as before stated, Louis Pasteur (biologist and chemist) was a giant in handing off science to medicine. scientific method | Definition, Steps, & Application | Britannica What is the Scientific Method?

And usually, they tie it to some publication like “The Conversation.”

This is a publication which had stood the scientific method on its head as well as the Constitution. But it is just one of many that could be found to influence those busybodies who bellow: “wear the damn mask.” (What exactly is the scientific method and why do so many people get it wrong?) (The Constitution doesn’t have a problem with mask mandates)

The Conversation actually dances around the scientific method, but does use a keyword: “Deduction.” Deduction is the end of the trail of the scientific method. That is, if experiments have run true, then the conclusion is deduced.

The Conversation also has used the word “induction” and blathers around the edges of its meaning.





It has no direct connection to the scientific method. Induction is a mathematical method that generally is the method of logical (mathematical) proof of a series linking the counting numbers. Not in every case, but in many, it is the only method of proof. Mathematics is the measurement of science, not the science itself.

Busybody Progressives and Science

Always such busybody progressives as found in The Conversation (as just one example) offer “scholars” on the subject e.g. “constitutional scholars” and “scientific scholars.” They pretend and promote that these scholars know such fundamentals as 1+1=2 better than the scholarly deficient beneath them (the regular people). Or that the Constitution (about 7000 plain English words) needs their special attention. Regular people cannot read and analyze, you see.

These scholars are like the football coach who is referred to as a genius because he can put a pattern of Xs and Os on a blackboard. From this, he appears to have developed a formula for advancing the ball ten yards with a $50,000 scholarship guy attached to it.

What he really has done is to use symbolic logic to tell some big guys to block some other big guys so a smaller guy can run ten yards. Not exactly the scientific method. And by no means an “eighth” article to the Constitution.

Virus Games and Madness

By the way: The university pays the football player for the $50,000.00 ticket to his own future genius as an NFL genius–kneeler that he will be (black NFL lives matter most).

As well, these university folks are the same ones who want everyone to wear masks.

Also, these same university elites, and “mask-wearing demanders” are the same ones who believe that Charles Darwin’s philosophy was proven by “science.”

Poor Louis. If he had just listened to Charlie, he might have done something important in science.

PS: For football coaches and The Conversation, only 7 articles are making up the Constitution. I figured you really wanted to know.

*************

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.