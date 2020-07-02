SchoolChoice: SCOTUS protects public aid for religious schools

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled that Christian schools cannot be deprived of receiving school aid. Educational freedom and school choice are what President Trump had promised black students and their parents in 2016. In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court’s newest appointees, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, delivered on President Trump’s promise.

They voted to tell liberals and public education unions that children’s lives matter and to “Shut Yo’ Mouth!

On Tuesday, which shall be forever known as #SchoolChoicefreedomday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue that religious schools can qualify for a state tax credit program even if the state constitution explicitly bans public aid to religious entities. For tens if not hundreds of thousands of black and brown families who have seen their precious children’s educational civil rights jailed and their futures DOA, Trump’s Supreme Court ruled never again.

School Choice should be a Black Lives Matter agenda item

Now, minority and disadvantage children can take advantage of educational opportunities that will allow them to prosper. Parents can now take advantage of a public scholarship program to send their children to religious schools. Religious discrimination on this issue has been clear.





Liberals and media pundits who have literally handcuffed black and brown poor parents who can now celebrate their children’s educational freedom.

In the past, many states, like Montana, have enacted state constitutional amendments that have wrongly forbid Christian schools from receiving public. According to the Supreme Court, three mothers were blocked by the Montana Department of “Revenue Rule 1” from using scholarship funds for their children’s tuition at Stillwater Christian School.

The parents sued the Department in state court, alleging that the Montana Rule 1 “Rule 1,” which “prohibited families from using the scholarships at religious schools. discriminated on the basis of their religious views and the religious nature of the school they had chosen.”

Earlier the state’s legislature had created a program that granted tax credits to those who donate to organizations that award scholarships for private school tuition. Liberals in the state department of revenue created “Rule 1” to keep it consistent with the Montana Constitution that bars government aid to any school “controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination.”

Writing for the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) majority Chief Justice Roberts said,

“The application of the no-aid provision discriminated against religious schools and the families whose children attend or hope to attend them in violation of the Free Exercise Clause of the Federal Constitution.”