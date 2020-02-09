Schiff’s political parodies turn the House into a fairy tale

WASHINGTON: Political parodies have a history at least as far back as Aristotle. Modern political parodies may have begun with playwright and poet Ben Jonson in 1598. Johnson and Thomas Nashe wrote their parody The Isle of Dog which the Queen’s Privy Council declared seditious for calling the Queen’s courtiers and government leaders mangy dogs.

Ordering the arrest of the entire company, The Earl of Pembrooke’s Men, Johnson spent eight weeks in Marshalsea Prison and The Earl of Pembrooke’s Men was forced to disband. If only we could do the same with Schiff.

In contemporary politics, media, and entertainment, the effects and number of parodies have some of the most opportunistic targets with little research necessary for the satirist.

Note the recent gathering of the so-called House managers (“so-called” due to their ineptness) led in their speaking chorus by Anderson Cooper on his 360 Podcast:





Like a bolt of metaphorical lighting from a satirical blue sky the vision of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs appears. These seven political dumplings of whistling and singing sit en masse, while the lost-in-the woods Snow White chats with them like children.

They are all eager little toadies for CNN and the wicked witch Nancy Pelosi (mirror, mirror on the wall, watch my boorish protocol-and I am SO the fairest one of all) as they try to explain childish behavior before the entire country.

Jerrod Nadler (Grumpy):

Trying to explain the unexplainable Jerrold explains how they charged (impeached) without a charge, but the Senate acquitted because there was no evidence because there was no charge. It is right out of Disney’s Fantasy Land.

Adam Schiff (Doc-usually mixed up his words):

Schiff speaks of John Bolton as if he is the handsome prince who would have come to the rescue in the end and everyone would have lived happily ever after.

Hakeem Jeffries (Sleepy):

Sleepy tells Snow White that Donald Trump is a “serial solicitor”, whatever that is. But then, if Trump wanted to solicit on a “serial” basis,” he might take lessons from Joe Biden. However, asking about Joe Biden and his extortion bravado before the Council on Foreign Relations is what got the whole thing a-twittering by wicked witch Pelosi in the first place.

But anyway, Joe’s “serial” antics are perfectly innocent according to the Seven.

The rest of the Seven sit as if posing for a group shot of history. It is history. Everything in the past is history; even idiotic conduct.

The Constitution was written by reasonably intelligent men who, among other things wrote that the qualifications for a House Representative be not much more than an age limit of 25 years. It apparently never occurred to them that anyone reaching the age of 25 would be lost in a world of childish cartoonish life and fantasy.

People with not much more erudition than fantasy, foolishness, innuendo, and babble.





It wasn’t clear which of the Seven seated before Cooper would be “Happy.” But Happy was the Dwarf who mostly laughed.

Good luck finding a happy Democrat, ever.