Schiff and Nadler: More like Mad Monk Rasputin, than Abbott and Costello

WASHINGTON: Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler have been compared to Abbott and Costello. Makes a clever soundbite, but is patently unfair. It is unfair to Abbott and Costello, one of the funniest and most successful comedy teams in entertainment history. Schiff and Nadler are neither funny nor successful.

A better resemblance would be of Schiff as Rasputin, the Mad Monk, and Nadler as a happy-go-lucky Russian peasant. Not a team, just a couple of whacky guys who, like two comets racing through space happened to collide. (The Murder of Rasputin, 100 Years Later | History | Smithsonian Magazine)

But Fancy Nancy had dropped the “peasant” from the impeachment hearings via assignment of the hearings to Adam’s Schiff’s, House Intelligence Committee. Possibly because Nadler is so ham-handed as a chairman, and a lawyer–forgot to swear in witnesses– that she put them through the Schiff’ committee instead of the more proper Judiciary committee.





No matter that it wasn’t the appropriate committee, Nadler kept stepping on his necktie. Schiff has been called a liar more often than Rasputin was called mad, but he could keep a straight face and not appear befuddled. And his record seems to indicate he subscribes to Nietzsche’s dictum:

“There are no facts, only interpretations.”

Politicians, led by the Democrats, are mostly a collection of comics– unsuccessful comics. Successful comics provide people material that makes them laugh–“Who’s on First” is still priceless. Unsuccessful comics don’t make money, and subsequently, have to find other work. Too many go into politics.

Now that impeachment has been successful and the charges have been delivered to the Senate (in comedic style) the full comedy team called the House Managers (guffaw) continue. Now the Mad Monk has a variety show of comics, with the shoved-to-the-background peasant, Nadler in a support laugh-in roll. He was even so funny that he even drew some attention from Presiding officer Chief Justice John Roberts. Ha, ha. Rolling in the aisles.

The difference between comedy and boredom appears to be evident in the Senate. With virtually every moment recorded by television cameras, it doesn’t appear that the managers are getting raucous laughs. It appears that Senators are falling asleep, eating candy, walking about, reading books or on the verge of madness.

The Mad Monk, Adam Schiff’s constant repetition of the same material which Nietzsche would be proud of only seems to have impressed the so-called-media’s mediocre, mushy minds:

The remainder of the variety of comics from the House Managers adds little more than Rasputin’s supporters offered supporters of the Czar. Those other five “managers” may have just as well remained on the tour bus.

As to the older Russian conspiratorial story, Rasputin had a tragic end as did the Russian Czar.

Whether or not these House Managers and their Democrats colleagues succeed, they will never get laughs. They are not funny, but tragic.





They should not remember deep-thought aphorisms by philosophical tyrants like Nietzsche. And they might consider remembering thoughtful down-home humor from good old southern boys like Mark Twain:

“Truth is stranger than fiction because fiction is obliged to stick to possibilities; Truth isn’t.”

Then, perhaps they can end this almost endless waste of time and taxpayers’ money, and go do something important: perhaps, look at something like the damnable 23 Trillion Dollar national debt.

That something that ain’t funny either Mr. Schiff, Mr. Nadler—Mizz Pelosi!