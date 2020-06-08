WASHINGTON: Robert J. Gula, the author of Nonsense: Red Herrings, Straw Men and Sacred Cows: How We Abuse Logic in Our Everyday Language, says a red herring is “a detail or remark inserted into a discussion, either intentionally or unintentionally, that sidetracks the discussion.” In the wake of the George Floyd murder at the hand of a Minneapolis Police officer, The Defund Police movement is a red herring designed to take our eyes off the real issue – systemic racism. Now black women are speaking out. And they must be listened to.

A new woke America not the change we need

We need America to wake up, but being #woke is not the answer. To accept that racism toward blacks in our police departments, education systems, neighborhoods, and employment is a truth that America must-hear. As we continue to be tone-death to racism, it may be that the screaming is too loud for us to hear.

So maybe we will listen to the message of the women. There is little doubt that Mitt Romeny walking with marchers will do nothing to help. If he wanted to enact change, he would have done so have over the last 20 plus years in politics. Or that Joe Biden, with decades in government, now has a solution when he offered nothing as a Senator or the Vice President to the first Black President.

The new woke movement is meant to lead America, and American cities, down a path that will not protect black people or promote racial healing. But that will, in reality, foster anarchy and crime.





Defunding police, without plans to increase community policing, is woke speech for destroying black neighborhoods. And we need to be careful not to wholesale buy into the white liberal message as to what “black people need.”

The goal of the Defund Police movement is distracting Americans from logically looking at the issue of all those that have suffered and died at the hands of police brutality. The real problem is a generational lack of hope in black lives ever getting better. A lack of hope the children see ever day in failing schools run by liberal unions who feel “warehousing” is the same as teaching.

One woman, Desiree Barnes speaks out against the riots, the looters destroying her neighborhood. Defunding the police will not, on any level, stop the destruction of Ms. Barnes’, or any other, neighborhood.

Defunding is not what is needed, however how police, and educators, under the direction of Liberal unions, serve the black urban neighborhood needs to be changed.

Because black America’s story is America’s story.

Black women speaking out

In the Vogue article How 7 Black Mothers Are Talking to Their Children About the Protests we meet successful entrepreneurs and moms who are having conversations with their children about being black in America.

Tonya Lewis Lee is the creator of Movita Organics and has two children. She says:

“We talk about how we as a globe are in a fight of good versus evil. We talk about how we are in a fight for our humanity. And I want my children to know that just living and thriving in America as Black people is a form of protest, so live your life unapologetically, powered by the blood sweat and tears of your powerful, strong, vibrant ancestors…that’s what I tell my children.”

Lalah Delia is a spiritual writer and wellness educator. The mother of two says

“As a mother of Black children, I intentionally make sure that our home culture is one of awareness and supportive conversations. My son and daughter and I sit in weekly support circles at home, sharing what’s on our hearts and minds, and in the world. The community-focused culture has allowed us to hold space for each other during this time.

Julee Wilson, a beauty director for Cosmopolitan magazine says:

There’s no easy way to talk about race. And as a Black woman, married to a Black man, raising a Black boy I feel like I have to be as transparent as possible.

Charlotte Mensah, a celebrity hairstylist, entrepreneur and mother of two says:





I believe that’s by coming to terms with the trauma of the injustices we’ve faced and the results of that. Things like colorism, hairism and the inability to spend our money in our own communities have and continue to plague us. As we look to destroy white supremacy, it’s time to build black infrastructure!” Nikesha Riley, a holistic health and wellness educator and entrepreneur says: My advice to other moms would be to educate them on systemic racism and how it will affect their everyday life. Share ways they can play an active role in helping using their own special gifts. Teach them their ancestral history so they live with pride in knowing they are resilient and beautiful. Find ways to affirm them in positive ways. But more important than speaking, I believe we need to show our kids how to mentally cope using healthy coping tools and strategies. Teaching them how to properly heal the traumas. Here are some things I’ve been doing and sharing with my son—I encourage mothers to practice these same coping skills. Police brutality and the new Civil War being fostered on America What each of these mothers says is that it takes parent leadership to instill a sense of pride, belonging, and ownership of their lives into their children. While the issues before a black mother who fears for their child are very real. That women, and men, have “The Talk with their children.” As Ms. Wilson says “When he gets older we’ll talk about how he should deal with law enforcement, racists, any type of authority, and yes, even “Karens.”

Who are the Karens?

Karen refers to a white woman who threatened a birder when he asked that she control her dog in the Brambles… an area in Central Park set aside for birders and nature lovers. It is clearly marked that dogs must be on a leash in the area.

In the video you can hear Amy Cooper, a dog owner, and dog abuser, saying to Christian Cooper (no relation) ‘I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.’ Which the video shows us is absolutely not true.

Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm — Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020

Amy Cooper said, after the incident, “I’m not a racist. I did not mean to harm that man in any way,” she said, adding that she also didn’t mean any harm to the African American community.

But the outrage and fake fear in her voice as she yanks her Cocker Spaniel by the neck while telling police she is being threatened by “a black man” belies any truth in her statement. Amy Cooper is a racist Karen who though her “white privilege” allowed her to make false charges against a black man and that she would be believed over the black man.

Killing Black America will kill all of America

Public sector unions, police, and education are the biggest problem plaguing our municipalities. It is not the police that require defunding, what needs to be done first and foremost is to defund the police unions that protect a bad cop and the teachers’ union that protect teachers who fail our children. Who feel that liberal indoctrination is more important than math, reading, or history.

Black Women suffering at the hands of police

In Fall of 2017, the University of Florida Levin College of Law released the report The Violent State: Black Women’s Invisible Struggle Against Police Violence looking at the relationship between black women and white America going back to the days of slavery.

The relationship between Black women and the state was birthed in violence. Both Black men and women could be killed, maimed, mutilated at the will of the slaveholder with no redress or sanctuary for the so gravely injured.18 Certainly, Black men were killed and maimed, as were Black women, but women were also violently raped and sexually abused by both the slaveholder, and his employees.19 The raping of Black women also became an economic necessity when the importation of Africans was banned in 1807.20 In order for the prosperity of slaveholders to continue, they had to be able to procure human chattel from somewhere. When importation was banned, the holders turned towards making their own human captives, frequently by raping Black women or “breeding” them.”

Unfortunately, the plight of black women, and men, has not progressed with time. In fact, time marches on leaving this underserved community as the rule, not the exception.

If you are having trouble understanding why #BlackLivesMatter or why people are protesting, listen to Miss Kimberly Jones who offers some real-life insight as to why people walk through a storefront to steal.

Her analogy as to playing Monopoly as an analogy for the black dysphoria we are seeing march down the avenues all over the world is brilliant. And hard, as a white person, to listen to. She asks quite emphatically why should they not burn it down when we can’t win. We, as black people, do not own anything, she implores.

“As long we are focusing on what we are doing, we are not focusing on the why. Why in this country in 2020 the financial gap between poor black and the rest of the world is such a distance that people. feel that their only hope and opportunity to get some of the things we flaunt and flash in front of them is to walk through a broken glass window and get it. That they are so hopeless that getting that necklace, getting that TV, getting that change, getting that bed, getting that phone, what it is is they are going to get is that in that moment, as the riots happened, as they are presented with the opportunity to loot that is their only opportunity to get it. We have to question why are people that broke, that food-insecure, that clothing-insecure, that they feel that their only shot is walking through a broken glass window to get what they need.

I’m in a surreal universe where my everyday rant has reached the world and is being shared by my IDOLS! https://t.co/UAX1S2IJxw — Kimberly Jones (@kimlatricejones) June 7, 2020

The Violent State report continues, saying:

II. BLACK WOMEN ARE MURDERED AND ASSAULTED BY THE POLICE

A. Invisible Homicides Committed by the Police The lives of Black women are routinely erased by the police. Lawyer and activist, Andrea Ritchie, has, for almost twenty years called the public’s attention to the killings, assaults, and rapes committed by the police against Black women, other women of color, and the transgender community.78 The consciousness and will of the public to provide broad-based support to the early effort to highlight violence against Black women was lacking. The reasons for that lack of support was complex and had as much to do with community selfcensure as it did with racism/sexism in both law enforcement and media.79 Today, however, INCITE!, #BlackLivesMatter, and #Say HerName have created new opportunities to put the proper focus on the lost lives of these Black women a

After Breonna Taylor’s death, a look at other black women killed during police encounters highlights some of the woman, one, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, only seven years old.

It is the public sector police unions that allowed the brutality toward Eric Garner (DOD: July 17, 2014 ) Breonna Taylor killed by police in her own apartment (DOD: March 13, 2020) and George Floyd (DOD: May 25, 2020) and this woman:

This 200lb white cop topped and choked out a black woman over a title transfer. THE COP WORKS FOR BELLVUE POLICE DEPARTMENT IN WASHINGTON STATE! WHO IS HE? BLACK LIVES MATTER pic.twitter.com/88awIQod52 — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 6, 2020

Notice that this officer, who is white, is not only arresting this woman, he is kneeling across her neck and diahragm. The same action that killed George Floyd and Eric Garner. The question we must ask ourselves is what hope does a black child in America have?

The answer is chilling. It is sad. And wrong.

Lead Image Photo by Kelly Lacy from Pexels