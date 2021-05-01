Rudy Giuliani gets the 6:00 a.m. Deep State treatment

WASHINGTON. A hero of 9/11 and the man many call “America’s Mayor,” Rudy Giuliani was the subject of a Deep State shakedown. FBI special agents raided Giuliani’s New York City home and office, confiscating electronic devices.

You may recall that during the 2020 presidential campaign, Delaware computer repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac said he possessed a laptop computer once belonging to Hunter Biden. The device, which Isaac repaired but kept for nonpayment, contained email exchanges implicating Hunter and the Biden family in shady – if not criminal – international business deals.

All predicated on his father’s political pull as vice president.

Isaac eventually gave the laptop to the FBI, saving a copy of its hard drive for himself, which he later gave to Brian Costello – attorney for Rudy Giuliani. Among Hunter Biden’s sensational emails were “numerous pictures” of underage girls and text messages, said Giuliani.

It’s clear the FBI, which used tainted “evidence” to gain warrants from the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to spy on members of the 2016 Trump campaign and administration, isn’t all that interested in evidence of possible Biden family criminality.





According to the Associated Press,

“The full scope of the investigation is unclear, but it at least partly involves Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, law enforcement officials had told the AP.”

You may recall that Giuliani traveled to Ukraine to take sworn affidavits from officials familiar with then-Vice President Biden’s intervention on behalf of son Hunter.

The vice president even bragged, on video no less, that he strong-armed the Ukrainian government to sack their nation’s premier prosecutor then investigating Burisma Holdings Limited, a Ukrainian energy company.

A Biden Quid Pro Quo

Daddy Joe threatened to withhold $1 billion in US foreign aid if Ukraine did not comply. That’s because one of Burisma’s executives just happened to be Hunter Biden. One that earned a cool $50,000 a month as a “helpful non-executive director with a powerful name,” as the Reuters news service then described him.

You may also recall that President Trump was impeached for asking the new Ukrainian president to assist, presumably Giuliani, with the Biden corruption investigation. This move was understandable since the shady Justice Department was too busy investigating the absurd charge Trump was a Russian spy to notice any real corruption. Like that connected to the Biden crime family.

And the running point for the shady Justice Department, on both the phony Trump/Russia collusion conspiracy theory and, now, the Giuliani/Ukraine conspiracy theory, is the Justice Department’s vaunted FBI.

The same FBI that put British spy Christopher Steele on its payroll. You remember, the guy whose phony dossier, paid for by the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign, alleged Trump’s foreign policy advisors secretly worked for Russia.

The same FBI who raided Rudy Giuliani’s home and office to seize electronic devices. The same FBI that’s had possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer since 2019 and yet, has done nothing.

Of his own FBI probe, a confident Hunter said that “a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately,” he told CNN.

Sure.

Daddy was a mere vice president during the period of Hunter’s “alleged” transgressions. An office John Garner, FDR’s second banana, described as not being worth a “bucket of warm piss.”





But Daddy Joe, called “The Big Guy” and “My Chairman” by son Hunter, turned the ejectamenta of his irrelevance into lemonade.

Daddy Joe used the vice presidency to enrich himself, having family members serve as international bagmen.

Mules to carry home cash that foreign business interests and governments paid. All so that he’d whisper a few kind words in the ear of the big man behind the Resolute Desk.

Now, Daddy Joe is that man.

Hunter can relax. It’s no more likely the Justice Department will indict him for his corrupt foreign business deals which lined Daddy Joe’s pockets than they did Hillary Clinton for her illegal handling of top-secret State Department emails.

The Deep State protects its own.

Rudy Giuliani, on the other hand, will need an army of legal talent. As many lawyers as did his former boss Trump through two failed impeachment trials.

It’s payback time. And the full force of the federal government, a.k.a. the Deep State, will bear down on Giuliani. Even if it ultimately fails.

You see, the investigation is meant to send a message. As Giuliani told Tucker Carlson of Fox News, he offered federal agents the electronic devices in his possession containing Hunter Biden’s digital data. The FBI refused.

This struck Giuliani as odd considering the devices in question were items of interest under the FBI’s federal warrant.

What Giuliani fails to grasp is that the FBI’s “no thanks” is the message.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

