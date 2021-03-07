Royal pains, Harry and Meghan, seek Oprah kind of money

WASHINGTON. Upon his death in 1700, King Charles II was the last Spanish monarch in the royal Habsburg line. He was mentally retarded, sterile, physically disfigured, with a large tongue that made speaking difficult and understanding him almost impossible.

King Charles was the proud culmination of 16 generations of royal inbreeding.

And then there’s Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and his insufferable D-list actress wife, Meghan. A toxic mix of highborn inbreeding and Hollywood hubris.

Having failed to worm her way into the hearts of Britain’s press, not to mention that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Duchess Meghan told Harry that California is the place they oughta be, so they loaded up the truck and they moved to Beverly–Hills that is, swimming pools, movie stars.





These updated Beverly Hillbillies have a net worth of roughly $10 million. But that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the fortune amassed by her husband’s grandmother, which hovers somewhere around a half-billion dollars.

So, it’s clear the Duke and Duchess are hoping to build a financial fortune off their royal titles

Which they equate with bubbling crude – oil that is, black gold, Texas tea.

To that end, CBS has paid the couple between seven and nine million dollars for a two-hour, tell-all interview with America’s queen of schmaltz, Oprah Winfrey.

But in an effort to dampen the self-serving interview, Buckingham Palace leaked a story to the Times of London that Duchess Meghan is an insufferable and entitled mean girl. That she “bullied” some palace staff to such a degree, they resigned rather than suffer workplace humiliations greater than emptying the royal chamber pot. (Royal aides reveal bullying claim before Meghan’s Oprah interview)

It’s clear Harry and Meghan are desperate to establish a steady revenue stream since walking away from a comfortable $26.5 million annual stipend.

One provided by the British Parliament and the sceptered realm’s overburdened taxpayers.

Before Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, the French polling firm Ipsos surveyed people in 27 countries, including the United States, regarding their attitudes toward the British monarchy.

When asked if their opinion of the Royal Family affects their view of Great Britain, a majority of Americans, 62 percent, said it makes “no difference.” And 43 percent also said they don’t care if the British monarchy is abolished.

In other words, red-blooded Americans are decidedly indifferent to the question of crowned heads in foreign lands.

But they are less reticent concerning a certain American female that married into British royalty. Duchess Meghan has an approval rating lower than many unpopular US presidents – 39 percent.

Back in 1786, Nathaniel Gorham, President of the Continental Congress, attempted to solve the political chaos besetting the young United States under its governing Articles of Confederation.

Gorham suggested inviting Henry of Prussia to serve as the nation’s stabilizing monarch.





But all such talk ended after a convention in Philadelphia amended the Articles by creating a new Constitution and government to go with it. And Henry of Prussia was forgotten in the euphoria of republican zeal.

It will be interesting to see how many Americans actually tune in to CBS to watch Oprah’s interview of a whiny and entitled starlet. One who complains endlessly about her mean, old, tiara-wearing granny in London.

The old woman who, along with Prime Minister Winston Churchill, worked tirelessly to bolster the morale of Londoners as they watched their city mercilessly bombed by Hitler’s air forces. The same woman whose wartime duties included repairing vehicles and driving ambulances.

You see, Queen Elizabeth II has had to deal with more than raving dictators determined to destroy her realm. She’s also had to deal with very silly, self-important women. From Princess Diana to Meghan Markel who feels her youth and ignorance entitles her to media attention, celebrity, and a cut of Her Majesty’s spoils. As did Princess Diana.

The late writer Christopher Hitchens once recalled to C-SPAN’s Brian Lamb how Diana…

“… could go from being the woman who did the gold-digging divorce settlement in which she asked, among other things, for a private plane and got two palaces and got six million pounds in cash, to a landmine walk in Angola. And people would remember the landmine walk in Angola.”

Hitchens also described Diana as a woman “well known for being well known. One hopes it doesn’t become the only value in the selection of news priorities.”

If any good comes out of Sunday’s interview with the well-known Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it’s that the televised caterwauling comes at the financial expense of CBS and not The Crown.

Top Image: Duchess of Sussex Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor sits with Oprah Winfrey. CBS News screen capture.