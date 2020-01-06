WASHINGTON: Ron Howard said that he voted for Nixon. Apparently, this was some sort of claim of diversity—a word Democrats, the so-called media, and liberals generally, love. Probably the main reason he did so was that he remembered one of the basic tenants of business: “Don’t insult your customers.” (Ron Howard: I voted for Nixon | Metro News)

Howard mentioned Nixon soon after something of a backlash regarding his dismissing of Donald Trump with a denigrating Tweet.

In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest,morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US https://t.co/Ep8ggvquMY — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 1, 2020



Apparently, he fears, many people who voted for Trump still, for some reason, go to these artless movies Hollywood’s minions keep on giving America. And most of these Trumpers, do in fact, have “beautiful minds.” (A Beautiful Mind – The story of John Forbes Nash Jr)

Howard claims, without producing proof, that Donald Trump is immoral.

Therefore, Howard is a man to be accepted as unprejudiced and tolerant. The unread backwoods deplorables must listen to this fantasy land judge of light and darkness. The mention of Nixon makes him a cleansed man. His comments on Trump are neutral. He knows of which he speaks because he is in the entertainment industry that has known Donald Trump from his television show (entertainment industry).

Because the entertainment industry rests atop a western civilization pantheon of judiciousness and discernment.

And by damn this is why we should have voted for that goddess of wisdom, love, and integrity, Hillary Clinton— not Donald Trump. And warning us not to do so again.

Of course, this begs the question that if Howard knows Trump is guilty why didn’t he use these same powers to expose Nixon before his election? After all the Watergate break-in occurred before the election. But then, Nixon would have been Howard’s first-time presidential vote since he was barely 18 when Nixon won in a landslide in ’72.

Maybe he was too young for clairvoyance. He had only received the “right” to vote a year before.

But the link to Howard’s wisdom and the “industry” acuity is that this industry of actors is before the public constantly because they are needed for their sagacity.

Acting must be art. Art must be intelligence. Intelligence must captivate the audience via actors.

What is acting? What are actors? Perhaps those who husband the craft should be heard. (‘The Perfect Idiot’s Profession’: When Famous Actors Ridicule Their Craft – The Atlantic)

“Acting is the most minor of gifts and not a very high-class way to earn a living. After all, Shirley Temple could do it at the age of four.” Katherine Hepburn

“It’s a business you go into because you’re an egocentric. It’s a very embarrassing profession. Katherine Hepburn

“Acting is the expression of a neurotic impulse. It’s a bum’s life. … The principal benefit acting has afforded me is the money to pay for my psychoanalysis.” – Marlon Brando

“An actor’s a guy, who if you ain’t talking about him, ain’t listening.” Marlon Brando

“This is not a tough job. You read a script. If you like the part and the money is OK, you do it. Then you remember your lines. You show up on time. You do what the director tells you to do. When you finish, you rest and then go on to the next part. That’s it.” Robert Mitchum

“I cut tobacco for a living in Kentucky. That was hard work. I sold insurance door-to-door. That’s hard work. Acting is not hard work. If you’re lucky enough to be sitting at a table like this, you’ve been very lucky in your life. You caught the brass ring somewhere along the way.” George Clooney

“I despise those prick actors who say, ‘I was in character,’ and ‘I became the character,’ and all that stuff. It’s hideous. It’s just masturbation at the highest level.” Johnny Depp

“Acting is a masochistic form of exhibitionism. It is not quite the occupation of an adult.” Sir Laurence Olivier

The truth probably is that presently his antagonistic views of Trump are really the Hollywood-entertainment- elites’ promotion and typically voiced nonsense of characterless bimbos like Madonna and Ashley Judge. (The Women’s March hijacked by Madonna and Ashley Judd wasn’t a real protest… it was a mass tantrum)





Actually, most of these rich (actually nouveau riche) pampered Hollywood types more than likely are speaking down to their patrons and fans while conning them into spending small fortunes on movie tickets.

“It is our perception and our mind that decides what is beautiful and not our senses.”

(Pluto Republic pp. 579-582).

Trumpers do have beautiful minds.