Roger Stone mistrial? Trump hater Tomeka Hart was Jury Foreman

WASHINGTON, DC: Tomeka Hart, the foreman of the Roger Stone jury, had an anti-Trump bias so virulent she said the White House was full of ‘White supremacists.” Tomeka Hart has come forward to admit that she was the foreman on the Roger Stone jury convicting him with seven felonies.

At the same time that she was on the Stone jury, she was simultaneously sending out a stream of hateful anti-Trump tweets. Even calling him a “#KlanPresident” in one tweet.

Exposing a bias so extreme there is no way she should have been empaneled on the jury weighing Stone’s freedom.

The Roger Stone travesty: Overreaching Prosecutors

This revelation comes in the wake of the resignation of the four prosecutors in the Roger Stone case. After they went far outside Federal guidelines and recommended a seven to nine year sentence for Stone. The usual guidelines for a case like this would call for one to three years at most.





Prosecutors added enhancements for “witness intimidation” that amounted to Stone making threats against Randy Credico’s dog. Credico and any other thinking human being never took Stone’s statements seriously.

But Prosecutors decided that would add debt years to Stones recommended sentence. A 67-year-old man with no criminal record. Who is a first-time offender for ‘crimes” that were selectively prosecuted?

The victim of a political witch hunt that had no legal predication.

Bring on the orchestrated firestorm

The Justice Department intervened against an obvious provocation by prosecutors. The DOJ revised its recommendations to accord with Federal Guidelines. All matters are now left with Judge Amy Jackson Berman, who will sentence Stone on Feb. 20th.

Cue the firestorm as the four prosecutors resign in protest to the rebuttal of their desperate overreaching. (These Are the Roger Stone Prosecutors Who Quit the Case)

Three of the four were the last holdovers from the Mueller probe. The cleanup boys who stuck around to hose Roger Stone. While the rest of the Democrat merry pranksters moved on from the remnants of the Mueller Weissmann inquisition.

The last gasp of the Mueller Weissmann inquisition

Aaron Zelinsky took over the prosecution of Stone from Andrew Weissmann, the poster boy for prosecutorial misconduct. Everything about the Stone case reeked of government abuse and excess. Arresting him at dawn at gunpoint with a CNN camera crew in tow was just the beginning of the persecution of Roger Stone.

Two of the other prosecutors who resigned are Zelinsky’s deputies. The overcharged sentencing memo was done intentionally to spark a firestorm, a backlash, and the choreographed resignations.

The orchestrated Democrat political firestorm from their media minions at CNN and MSNBC, the New York Times, and the Washington Post was predictable. One more log on the fire for the outrage machine of the Trump-hating left.





Tomeka Hart: Guaranteeing that Roger Stone gets a new trial

Except now Tomeka Hart has laid bare the dark underbelly of the Stone debacle. Not only was Stone the victim of malicious prosecution, but an openly biased juror or jurors made sure there was nothing fair about the trial or deliberations.

Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, no friend of the President, called for a retrial for Stone because of the “inherent bias” displayed by Hart.

“[Stone is] absolutely entitled to a new trial with a member of a jury making these types of revelations about the politics involved in the decisions to prosecute him,” Napolitano said on “Fox & Friends.”

“It is the duty of the judge to ensure that both the government and defendant get a fair trial, and if the judge discovers afterward that there was a built-in inherent bias on the part of a member of a jury against the defendant, that is an automatic trigger for a new trial,” he later explained. “[U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is] going to have to call those jurors back in and interrogate them or make a decision on the spot.”

Tomeka Hall: A history of anti-Trump tweets

Hall posted numerous times about Trump and the Mueller probe. The Democrat activist, who works for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, hates the President. She mocked Roger Stone on the day after his arrest. No bias there.

She has participated in numerous anti-Trump protests and rallies.

“Marched by 45’s hotel and the crowd went boooooo!!!!! Then yelled shame, shame, shame as we walked by” she tweeted on August 13, 2017.

In response to Trump supporters and conservatives complaining about being labeled racists, on August 2, 2019 she tweeted, “Then stop being racists. Co-signing and defending a racist makes you a racist.” Not subtle.

On March 24, 2019, Tomeka Hart tweeted about the Mueller Weissmann inquisition:

One more abuse in the coup against Donald Trump

Of course, we now know that the unpredicted Crossfire Hurricane investigation, the phony Steele dossier, and the illegal FISA Warrants that were the basis of the Mueller Weissmann inquisition were all part of a coup attempt to destroy Donald Trump. The Mueller Weissmann inquisition, and all its participants, were an illegal witch hunt. The fruit of the poison tree.

But to Tomeka Hart, it is not only fine to use law enforcement against political opponents, but it’s also a gleeful experience. And when she got her chance on the Roger Stone jury she made sure he was convicted. She was a partisan Democrat seeking vengeance on the President ally. On the day Stone was convicted she posted emojis of hearts and fist pumps.

Roger Stone is a victim of government misconduct

The string of biased tweets goes on and on. There is no attempt to hide her hatred for the President. In light of these new developments, a mistrial is all but certain.

President Trump weighed in, Tweeting: “Now it looks like the foreperson in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had a significant bias. Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the “Justice” Department. @foxandfriends @FoxNews,”

The Roger Stone prosecution is the last dying gasp of an illegal Mueller probe that persecuted Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone in a manner not seen since the Salem witch trials. There is nothing fair about what has happened to Roger Stone.

These latest revelations are so severe that even Federal Judge Amy Jackson Berman will have to take notice.