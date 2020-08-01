Rioters, looters, and anarchists? Reality in the eyes of the liberal beholder.

During the Judiciary Committee Hearing with Attorney General William Barr, America learned a liberal truth. Democrat leadership is completely obtuse. We have seen time and time again how our liberal lemmings just keep repeating the reality, the truth, they want the rest of us to believe. That the protests in Portland and other democrat run cities are the fault of President Trump.

Despite our knowing the truth.

From Liberal Cities, Radical Mayhem – Democratic mayors and governors seem unable to stop the destruction of their own cities – WSJ

What all these cities have in common is that they are led by Democrats who seem to have bought into the belief that the police are a bigger problem than rampant disorder. They are either cowed by their party’s left, or they agree that America is systemically racist and rioting is a justified expression of anger against it. They offer pro forma disapproval of lawbreakers but refuse to act to stop them.





They should recognize that widespread lawlessness is not helping their cause. Americans have the right to protest, peacefully, and the killing of George Floyd in police custody is cause for anger and grief. But as the violence continues, Americans of goodwill will support the police and a return to safe streets as the highest priority. Police reform and social injustice will get a smaller hearing.

Public officials need to deploy enough police and National Guard to stop the mayhem. They need to channel the peaceful demonstrations by time and place, as American law allows, so agitators can’t use them to attack police to create violent confrontations. If they can’t or won’t do that, these Democrats will be complicit in destroying their own cities and harming the very people they claim to speak for.

AG Barr before the House Judiciary Committee

Representative Jim Jordan started the hearing with video proof of the anarchists destroying Portland.

Jordan’s video opening was a direct rebuttal to Chairman Jerrold Nadler earlier saying the violence in America’s democrat run cities was just a “myth”.

But then-House Leader Nancy Pelosi has made her feelings toward Americans well known. Most recently Bloomberg Mag reports: Caught On Hot Mic, Pelosi Says ‘Americans Are The Stupidest People On Earth’

Nancy Pelosi was caught while speaking to an aide in what she thought was a private conversation at a fundraiser last night in Illinois. But what she didn’t realize after she had left the stage was that the microphone clipped to her jacket was still on, making everything she said audibly to the shocked and outraged audience…..and what she said revealed what kind of person she really is.

Pelosi had just delivered a rousing speech, promising the moon to potential donors and voters. Among her promises: full employment, peace on earth, free electricity supply to citizens, and a tax reduction down to 2%. These are all ridiculous proposals, of course. None of this is within the power of any one politician, much less simply a member of the House, but that didn’t stop her from guaranteeing they would be become reality with her reelection. And the democrat audience ate it up, seeming to believe every word.





But Nancy knew she was just blowing smoke. She was well aware that she couldn’t deliver on any of it, which led to this conversation with the aide, Josephine B. Arron:

“I can’t believe they cheered. Were they serious? They were, weren’t they? Un-frickin-believable. Trump proved how dense republican voters are and I guess I just left no doubt that Democrats are the same. Americans are the stupidest people on earth.”

…..all of that was heard by the fundraiser audience who proceeded to rip up the checks they had written to donate to her campaign.

Pelosi’s office declined to comment when asked via telephone. Big surprise.

This just goes to show that Pelosi and the Democrats are the worst choices for America. They have no respect for the voting public and with this every citizen will know it.

For now, violence in Portland has abated.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

After weeks of violent rioting and nightly attacks, federal officers in Portland saw their first night of state and local law enforcement support and relative peace in the vicinity of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

Following Wednesday’s announcement of a cooperation agreement between DHS and Oregon’s governor, Oregon State Police (OSP) and the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) stepped in to assist operations to protect the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Crowds remained peaceful through the course of the evening; there were no reported actions, and thus no intervention by state or federal officers.

The past 24 hours:

Thursday afternoon, per the terms of the cooperation agreement, Portland Police Bureau, Oregon State Police, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department cleared city parks in the vicinity of the federal courthouse. On previous nights, rioters had used the parks as staging grounds for criminal violence over the past several weeks. After the parks had been cleared, PPB reported conducting two arrests and finding several weapons including a sledgehammer.

At around 5:00 p.m. local time, Oregon State Police arrived at the federal incident command post; OSP officers were stationed inside the Hatfield Courthouse alongside DHS law enforcement teams.

OSP officers participated in daily operational briefings with federal law enforcement officers and later participated in joint patrols of the federal courthouse.

Before Democrats start screaming that the anarchy was a direct result of aggression by the Trump administration law enforcement, some DHS FACTS:

Myth: The Trump Administration deployed federal troops to the streets of Portland.

FACTS:

The DHS personnel sent to protect federal facilities in Portland are sworn civilian federal law enforcement officers, not active-duty military personnel.

Reports indicating otherwise are irresponsible and inaccurate.

Myth: Protests in Portland were peaceful until the DHS expanded its presence and instigated violence.

FACTS:

Downtown Portland has seen over 50 straight nights of criminal violence perpetrated by anarchists targeting city and federal properties and those that inhabit them. On July 3rd, before the surge of DHS law enforcement officers to Portland, Mayor Wheeler said the violence had “been going on for more than a month now” and called for the “nightly violence” to end.

The Portland Police Department has declared a riot on numerous occasions because of the nightly violence, which occurred well before the federal presence increased in early July.

Myth: Federal officers have not been invited by state or local officials; policing Portland is a local responsibility.

FACTS:

Enforcing federal law is not by invitation. The FBI, DEA, ATF, and other federal law enforcement agencies do not require local requests from communities to enforce federal law.

Federal law clearly states that DHS has the authority to protect federal property and arrest criminals who damage federal property or attack federal officers.

Local and state leaders have prohibited the Portland police from enforcing laws that could bring this violence to an end.

Myth: DHS is acting outside of its jurisdiction in Portland.

FACTS:

Federal law, in particular 40 U.S.C. § 1315, clearly states that the Secretary of Homeland Security “shall protect the buildings, grounds, and property that are owned, occupied, or secured by the Federal Government.”

Federal officers have been protecting the courthouse in downtown Portland since it was built 1997.

Myth: Federal officers are not allowed to arrest suspected criminals outside of federal grounds.

FACTS:

40 U.S.C. § 1315 explicitly states that DHS may “conduct investigations, on and off the property in question, of offenses that may have been committed against property owned or occupied by the Federal Government or persons on the property.”

Acting in conjunction with the Department of Justice, DHS law enforcement officers are expressly authorized to leave federal property to conduct investigations and arrest individuals who have damaged federal property or attacked federal agents.

Myth: Unidentified federal officers are arresting people in Portland.

FACTS:

DHS officers are clearly identifiable as law enforcement officers.

Federal law enforcement officers in Portland and cities across America wear uniforms that clearly identify themselves as “POLICE.” Moreover, all uniforms contain other insignia that identifies their units or team.

In Portland, officers are not wearing name tags because of doxing attacks against law enforcement officers, which threaten the safety of not only our officers but also of their families.

In the absence of individual names, each officer wears a unique identifier.

Myth: DHS is infringing upon the rights of peaceful protestors.

FACTS:

DHS will always protect peaceful protesters in service to the Constitution and the American people.

Unfortunately, violent criminal activity is occurring in Portland. Between the hours of midnight and 5:00 am every morning, well-organized criminal acts of violence and destruction of property (federal, public, and private) are taking place.

These criminal anarchists have attempted to burn down and cause extreme damage to the federal courthouse and harm to law enforcement officers.

Myth: The DHS presence in Portland is unnecessary.

FACTS:

The persistent mob violence in Portland every night and the failure of city officials to maintain law and order necessitate DHS’ increased presence.

DHS law enforcement officers are there to protect a symbol of justice, the courthouse, along with federal property and personnel.

This is mostly done from a defensive posture.

Because of a lack of state and local leadership, DHS law enforcement officers have been forced to take measures such as making arrests in order to protect our officials and federal property.

Myth: Federal forces are invading in multiple US cities including Portland and Chicago.

FACTS:

Portland and Chicago are completely different situations.

In Portland, what we see is almost two months of coordinated violent attacks by anarchists against a federal courthouse and the federal law enforcement officers sworn to protect it. Other federal property in other cities is being protected by both federal and local law enforcement.

In Chicago, what we see is an unprecedented rise in crime against fellow citizens.

The DHS mission in Portland is to protect federal property. In Chicago, the mission is to assist DOJ in protecting the public from violent crime on the streets.