WASHINGTON. Slavishly Politically Correct and left-leaning Hollywood doesn’t mind laughing at itself. It just can’t take it when outsiders are the ones doing the laughing. And in this case, the spotlight of ridicule was in the capable hands of British comedian, actor, writer and host of the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Ricky Gervais.

For his rhetorical tour de force, he’ll likely never work in Tinsel Town again.

A well-deserved slap in the face

Gervais telegraphed to his perfumed and neatly quaffed Golden Globe’s audience that he intended to call them out on their hypocrisy and self-righteous pomposity no matter the personal cost.

“You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so, I don’t care anymore… So, let’s have a laugh at your expense, shall we?”

Fast-cutting camera shots of the audience showed more than a few celebrities as they nervously chuckled into their napkins. Others broadly displayed their pearly whites, like children awkwardly smiling for a group family photo.





Speaking truth to cultural power

Take the grimaces that followed Gervais’s reference to fallen mega Democratic donor and Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein.

“Tonight isn’t just about the people in front of the camera. In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world. People from every background. They all have one thing in common: They’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow. He’s coming for you. He’s coming for you.”

Gervais also slammed the favorite PC cudgel of identity politics.

“We were going to do an in memoriam this year. But when I saw the list of the people that died, it wasn’t diverse enough. It was mostly white people. And I thought, ‘Naw, not on my watch.’”

When he joked that mega Democratic donor and pedophile millionaire Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself, his response to audience groans was classic:

“Shut up. I know he’s your friend, but I don’t care. You had to make your own way here – on your own plane – didn’t you?”

He also gave a left-handed compliment to Apple CEO Tim Cook for transitioning the digital device giant into the entertainment field.

“Apple roared into the TV game with ‘The Morning Show.’ A superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing. Made by a company that runs sweatshops in China.”

With that, Gervais gave the uncomfortable audience a stern gaze.

“The companies you work for… I mean, unbelievable! Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you?”

But the gracious host saved his best for last.

“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. Right? You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God, and f__k off.”

That last line surely echoed in the minds of the studio and home audience as aging television ingénue Jennifer Aniston accepted the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Limited Series on behalf of pudgy and grizzled thespian, Russel Crowe.

According to Aniston, Crowe couldn’t attend the ceremony as he was back in Australia singlehandedly battling the desert continent’s “devastating brushfires” and climate change. The entertainment jetsetter urged little people the world over to give up the life-sustaining prosperity of a fossil-fuel-based global economy for the infantile pipedream of “renewable energy.”

The expected reaction

You would think from the response of the outraged left that Gervais is a right-wing Trump supporter. But the comedian describes himself as a “champagne socialist.”

But that doesn’t matter to the folks at Slate, who said “the biggest question was not who will win the night’s biggest awards but how much of a jerk Ricky Gervais would be… Gervais does genuinely speak truth to power, but much of the time he’s just, well, being kind of a dick.”

So, what is it that makes Gervais “kind of a dick”?





The punchline

When “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling came out in support of Maya Forstarer, a woman fired from the Center for Global Development for writing in a blog post:

“What I am so surprised at is that smart people who I admire, who are absolutely pro-science in other areas, and champion human rights & women’s rights, are tying themselves in knots to avoid saying the truth that men cannot change into women (because that might hurt men’s feelings).”

Rowling tweeted:

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.”

Gervais’s tweet was far more cutting:

“Those awful biological women can never understand what it must be like for you becoming a lovely lady so late in life. They take their girly privileges for granted. Winning at female sports and having their own toilets. Well, enough is enough. We need to protect the rights of women. Not erode them because some men have found a new cunning way to dominate and demonize an entire sex.”

Ouch!

In an interview with British Gentleman’s Quarterly, Gervais explained:

“It’s nonsense to believe that some people deserve never to be offended their whole life.

“The great thing about freedom of speech… if an asshole is being an asshole, you’ve got the right to call him an asshole. It’s great. It’s a good system.”

You see, it’s the assumption among the woke souls in Hollywood and beyond that their silly and bizarre assumptions are immune from a sound challenge. Or, for that matter, a hardy belly laugh.

Comedian Ricky Gervais may no longer host the Golden Globe Awards, but that just means he’ll join the growing ranks of well adjusted, non-watchers the world over.

Top Image: Comedian Ricky Gervais hosts the 77th Golden Globes Awards. NBC screen shot.