Reviewing the last fifty years of Climate Change hoaxes

NAPLES, FL: Fifty years ago there was a worldwide climate crisis that demanded immediate attention to save all life on earth. That crisis was the “reglacierization” of earth. We were told that a new ice age was on its way. Of course, it was caused by man, mostly by America, due to our frivolous use of fossil fuels.

The prevailing theory, postulated by left-leaning academia was that the noticeable cooling taking place at that time was caused by our overuse of coal and oil-fired electricity, and an overabundance of cars spewing gasses (unspecified) causing the atmosphere to cool.

The cooling trend of the 1970s was a clear indication to leftists that man, specifically capitalist, was the cause of falling temperatures. (What were climate scientists predicting in the 1970s?)





The left-leaning press jumped on the issue, creating images of reborn glaciers destroying Chicago and New York City.

The only way to save mankind was the immediate suspension of everything that separated America from third world countries.

If this all sounds familiar, it is because after the left’s hoax on acid rain failed to convince us we needed to stop producing the world’s needs, they went from global cooling to global warming, to man-made climate change, one after another. All these themes had one thing in common, anti-capitalism.

But the facts do not support man-made climate change, nor do they justify drastic taxes and changes to the industry in order to “save the earth.” None of that is reported in the mainstream media. In fact, the lying by scientists to continue receiving funding for bogus climate research is widespread, yet underreported.

Remember the East Anglia University emails that called climate change scientists to lie about their findings. (What do the ‘Climategate’ hacked CRU emails tell us?)

Climategate CRU emails suggest wide conspiracy:

“[T]he 1079 emails and 72 documents seem indeed evidence of a scandal involving most of the most prominent scientists pushing the man-made warming theory – a scandal that is one of the greatest in modern science. […] emails suggesting conspiracy, collusion in exaggerating warming data, possibly illegal destruction of embarrassing information, organised resistance to disclosure, manipulation of data, private admissions of flaws in their public claims and much more.” (Andrew Bolt, Herald Sun)

Knowledge of false climate science has been ongoing since before that 2009 scandal, yet it is passed off as nothing in the press, while real science is ignored.

One very interesting example is that NASA recently admitted that the abundance of carbon dioxide is re-greening the world. (Carbon Dioxide Fertilization Greening Earth, Study Finds)

In other words, what leftists say is poisoning the earth is actually necessary to renew our planet.

Not a surprise, as any high school earth science class teaches how carbon dioxide is consumed by plants and expelled as the oxygen we need to breathe. Carbon dioxide is one of the essential elements necessary to recycle plants on earth, part of the ecosystem that surrounds the earth and allows life to exist. The greenhouse gas theory is just that, a theory that is unproven.

Just as the hole in the ozone theory proved wrong, so too will the greenhouse effect go.

Another exciting find was recently printed from a Finnish research study titled No experimental evidence for the significant anthropogenic climate change.





The paper explained that IPCC (International Panel on Climate Change) analysis of global temperatures suffers from a glaring error, namely failure to take into account the “influences of low cloud cover, and how it impacts global temperatures.

That’s right, the IPCCs study, so much used by the mainstream media as its proof of man-made climate change, failed to factor in regional cloud cover and its impact on weather. Maybe teenager Greta whatever her name is should read some facts on the subject before crying about her stolen future.

This is further supported by researchers at Kobe University in Japan who published a nearly simultaneous paper:

“Changes in our planet’s magnetic field govern the intensity of solar radiation that reaches the lower atmosphere, causing cloud formation that alters global temperatures.”

That study, published in “Nature,” is called, “Intensified East Asian winter monsoon during the last geomagnetic reversal transition.”

“Records of suborbital-scale climate variation during the last glacial and Holocene periods can be used to elucidate the mechanisms of rapid climate change.”

In other words, low cloud cover, in this case, induced by galactic cosmic rays, that induce cloud formation, is the reason for rising temperatures.

The Japanese study went on to explain that the IPCC’s climate models are wildly overestimating the influence of carbon dioxide on global temperatures:

“The IPCC models fail to derive the influences of low cloud cover fraction on the global temperature. A too-small natural component results in a too-large portion for the contribution of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.”

The IPCC does not take into account cloud formations and instead replaces them with “greenhouse gasses” calling carbon dioxide the culprit. The whole climate change emergency is a hoax.

The reason for this continual climate change hoax is political rather than scientific.

In order to create a climate where communism will replace democracy in America leftist use any means they can. In this case, to save the planet we must do away with the fossil fuels that power industry.

Those who still are skeptical that so many scientists can be turned into radical leftist political whores, need only look as far as the mainstream media to see how easily that profession has been seduced by political motivation. To learn real facts about climate, one has to go to alternative media, like Communities Digital News.

Mankind does impact our environment, almost all of that impact is negative.

But that doesn’t mean reverting to prehistoric living to remedy a situation that can be cured through common-sense measures. Common sense must return to the ecological questions yet unanswered or we will one day find that we have changed our environment to a point we do not want. Nothing will destroy the environment, rather it will become less desirable.

The climate change debate is political, not scientific, and as all things political, believe half of what you read, and none of what is said, then use your common sense to make your own determination. Then you can believe that the sky is not falling!