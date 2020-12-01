Revealing the ghost in Dominion’s vote tabulation machines

WASHINGTON. Well, well, well. The vote recount in the great state of Georgia came to an unexpected (?) halt after Dominion election software crashed, delaying the recount for the third time. That’s very convenient in light of the approaching December 3rd deadline.

Media, Big Tech hacks say there’s no election hacking

If you’re reading this on Facebook or Twitter, it’s likely you’ll see a large disclaimer in ALL CAPS, reading, “There’s no such thing as election fraud. Experts say it does not exist. Believing there was massive voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election proves you’re a racist, climate-change refuting, transphobic, science denier.” Or something like that.

For three years the mainstream media insisted Russian intelligence operatives “hacked” the 2016 election on behalf of President Trump. Now they say election hacking is impossible, noting that claims of statistically-impossible Joe Biden vote tallies are a “conspiracy theory.”

First came the censors

Remember when the New York Post published its exposé on Joe Biden’s efforts to help son Hunter with his crooked overseas business deals? Twitter blocked the newspaper’s account and prevented users from disseminating its bombshell articles. Facebook did likewise.





Both the NY Post and Dominion are examples of rank censorship on a scale never seen in American history.

Fact-checking the nation

Today, mega social media sites who once “fact-checked” every word out of President Trump’s mouth, now fact-check every word of every American posting on social media.

Evils made possible by advances in software algorithms that find, target, and deal with “offending” content in the speed of light. The kind of algorithms that can easily be deployed to switch votes or manufacture them outright.

There’s nothing artificial about this intelligence

The late physicist Stephen Hawking told the BBC he feared AI (artificial intelligence) “could spell the end of the human race.” He believed the slow pace of human evolution “couldn’t compete and would be superseded” by fast, self-teaching software.

“It would take off on its own, and re-design itself at an ever-increasing rate.”

This falls into line with what sci-fi author Isaac Asimov called “ghosts in the machine. Random segments of code that have grouped together to form unexpected protocols. Unanticipated, these free radicals engender questions of free will, creativity, and even the nature of what we might call the soul.”

But software designer and Cleverbot founder Rollo Carpenter is less fearful, telling the BBC:

“I believe we will remain in charge of the technology for a decently long time and the potential of it to solve many of the world’s problems will be realized.”

The monster in the machine

Carpenter’s prediction for the future of artificial intelligence is the one more likely to prevail. But his suggestion that AI designers know how best to “solve many of the world’s problems” is so problematic. “One man’s meat is another man’s poison.”

As we are seeing play out in the 2020 presidential election, the ghost in Dominion’s voting tabulation software is more akin to Frankenstein’s monster than lines of self-aware source code. A lumbering, living extension of its creator’s misguided and twisted desires.

In Mary Shelly’s “Frankenstein,” the monster tells his creator:

“God, in pity, made man beautiful and alluring, after his own image; but my form is a filthy type of yours, more horrid even from the very resemblance. Satan had his companions, fellow-devils, to admire and encourage him; but I am solitary and abhorred.”

It remains to be seen if the American public gathers up their torches and pitchforks and marches into the gloom in search of the election-turning monster. Dominion.





Top Image: Screen capture from the 2004 film “I Robot.”