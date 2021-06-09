Republicans and the long bumpy road back to the White House in 2024

FLORIDA: Can President Trump retake the White House in 2024? The chances of that grow smaller every passing day. However there is a road that just might lead Republicans returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue once again, and that road leads through the House of Representatives.



As crazy as this seems, conservatives best hope of retaking the presidency is through positive visibility. Democrats know this, and is why they have done everything possible to marginalize all conservatives. We find our message banned from social media platforms, the press ignores any coverage, unless to demonize them. Leftist attorneys continue to attack every aspect of patriotic behavior. There is a concentrated effort to silence Republicans.

One could not be more marginalized than the conservative movement today.

President Trump is almost a ghost in the publics’ eye. The MAGA cause that he championed is being demonized as an insurrection. Even though there were seventy-five million voters who totally believed in the cause, liberals relegate their status as traitors to America. (NYT’s Mara Gay: ‘I Was Really Disturbed’ By Pickup Trucks with ‘Dozens of American Flags’)



Because of this many are afraid to stand up for the America first cause. Too many have been cowered into silence, allowing the growing pro-Marxist and anti-American crowd to set the tempo for America. Joe Biden, as the leader of those pro-communist, anti-American progressives, gets an unfettered ability to push the causes that harm this nation. All without accountability from truthfulness, accuracy, or justification.



As things stand now, the only feedback the Democrats get are from those few Congressmen and women brave enough to fight this growing freight train of destruction.

While Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul try to rally those MAGA supporters in the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell vacillates, trying to suck up to Democrats. McConnell has completely abandoned the MAGA cause.





In the House, only a very few continue the good fight.

One new member, Marjorie Taylor Green, is putting most to shame in her attempts to push the MAGA agenda. Far-left Wikipedia describes her as “a far-right conspiracy theorist.” That’s how the left, with their propaganda ministry, the legacy press, marginalizes every patriotic politician. By labeling them, “far-right.”



Overall the Republicans in the House are allowing themselves to be bullied by Nancy Pelosi and her band of merry Dems. Many, like Liz Cheney, have sought redemption of the MSM by turning against the MAGA cause. That’s you, me and the rest of the 75 million that voted for President Trump in 2020. Look her up in Wikipedia and the first words are “Elizabeth Lynne Cheney is an American attorney and politician who has served as the U.S. Representative for Wyoming.” Nothing about her being “Far-right.”



Trashing Trump works. Of course the Republicans in Congress have removed her from power and her local district voters will decide if she remains in Congress in 2022. So far polling indicates that there will be a new congresswoman from Wyoming. You see, the MAGA cause hasn’t disappeared, it has simply gone underground; just like the Tea Party did before it.

That underground movement took all power away from Democrats after Obama’s first two years in office and led to Trump’s victory.

A November 2022 storm is headed straight for the White House in November 2022

President Trump has begun rallies once again. That is a good start, but only a starting point. Those rallies should be the beginning of his run for a congressional seat, probably in Florida, for 2022. Most would say that running for a congressman’s seat would be degrading for a former President; however, you would be wrong. America’s 17th president, Andrew Johnson. Johnson returned to Tennessee and ran for the U.S. Senate in 1870 and 1872. However, it was not until 1874 that he became the first and only president to win a Senate seat after serving as President of the United States.

Were President Trump to run as a Congressman, and win, it would place him in the position to become Speaker of the House. OK, everyone knows that one does not need to be a Representative to become Speaker, but in order to get the MAGA message out between now and November 2022, the protections provided to a political candidate make it incumbent to become one.



Rick DeSantis of Florida has signed into law fines that punish any platform from banning anyone running for political office from being silenced on all social media platforms. (Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law punishing ‘Big Tech censorship’)

That means Facebook, which just announced that Trump has been banned from its service for at least two years, will face $250,000 per day fines if they continue to ban him.

Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and the rest of the far-left Tech mob will suffer likewise.



Maybe Texas will follow. Then every Red state after that.

Once we retake the White House and Congress, federal legislation could finally be passed to stop Big Tech from their tyranny. But it all starts by retaking the House of Representatives in 2022.



Trump could run from Palm Beach County, where Democrats are the majority, it wouldn’t matter if he loses. The only thing that matters is that a candidate has the protections given to politicians. If Trump loses it would not matter because in 2022 Republicans are going to crush Democrats in the House of Representatives.

And Republicans can appoint Donald J. Trump as Speaker of the House.

And once the House is back in Republican hands, watch for the Joe/Hunter Biden investigations to begin.

Joe and Hunter in Ukraine, Russia, China, and in the U.S. due to their part in the election fraud of 2020. Real investigations based on hard facts.



They would also investigate Kamala Harris for her part in the insurrection in Portland, Minneapolis and New York City.

Remember Harris proudly raised funds to usurp the rule of law and have looters, rioters, and insurrectionists released on bond so they could immediately go back to looting, robbing, raping, and burning the Federal Courthouse in Portland, and across the land.

Investigations would start into the false impeachments with the lies of Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, and Jerry Nadler.

Of course there would be monopoly investigations into Facebook, Twitter, Google, and the rest of the Big Tech Oligarchs. As well as investigations into Big Tech providing billions to the Democrat party in violation of election laws. How much money would it have cost to silence and demean Trump? That cost was paid by big tech violating Elections Commission rules.



Remember Denish D’Souza went to prison for giving $100 that was not reported, how long will Bill Gates serve for the billion he provided to Democrats?

What a glorious prospect, and it all starts with the elections of 2022.

President Trump need not run for President in 2024

Although the prospect of him doing so is tantalizing, he simply needs to run for Congress in 2022. Because Republican visibility needs to be returned. This concentrated campaign to silence the conservative, liberal, libertarian, and independent voice is the most un-American program ever unleashed in this nation’s history.



It violates our Constitution and undermines life, liberty, and freedom. The building blocks of this nation. The road to the White House in 2024 begins with each and every one of us, and starts by retaking the House of Representatives. And that requires that everyone support a MAGA politician in your state or city.

It is the road to defeating the biggest challenge to America’s democracy in its 277-year existence.

