Republicans and quickly confirming Trump’s next Supreme Court nominee

WASHINGTON. Associate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s body is barely cold and a few Republicans are suggesting that President Trump quickly announce a nominee to replace her. The question is: Why aren’t ALL Republicans demanding Trump nominate a replacement for the GOP-controlled Senate to confirm before the 2020 presidential election?

When Mitch McConnell did his job

President Obama tried to do the very same thing after associate Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, but Democrats lost control of the US Senate the previous year. And so, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell nixed the idea of confirmation hearings for Obama’s pick, Merrick Garland. McConnell said the question should be left to the American people and the winner of the 2016 presidential election.

That winner was Trump. His Supreme Court choice was Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And in spite of the deranged left’s attempt to smear Kavanaugh as a serial rapist, he was confirmed notwithstanding the usual wavering on the part of a few squishy Senate GOP geldings.

Back then, McConnell held the power. Today, he still does.





McCain Syndrome

Republicans can never quite believe their dumb luck. When presented with a monumental opportunity, they somehow manage to pull defeat from the jaws of victory. Remember, it was GOP “war hero” John McCain who cast the deciding vote not to repeal Obamacare.

It seems McCain carried his prisoner-of-war mentality from the Hanoi Hilton all the way to the US Senate. He simply substituted his Democratic “friends across the aisle” for his inhospitable communist Vietnamese captors. He even redefined a word to describe his personal version of Stockholm Syndrome: “Maverick.”

A once-in-a-century opportunity

Senate Republicans need to man up and abandon the embarrassing debasement inherent in McCain Syndrome.

Don’t fear the awesome responsibility placed in your hands. And stop worrying what the editorial board of the New York Times says. Then listen to your constituents and the leader of your party, President Trump.

Steady your delicate nerves with a stiff drink, get your act together, and confirm President Trump’s constitutional originalist nominee to flush out the dead, rotting, and corrosive liberal ideas destroying the Constitution from on high at the Supreme Court.

Top Image: Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice. Painting by Simmie Knox.