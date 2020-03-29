Rep. Thomas Massie (R) – Kerry attacks, lynch law looks likely

WASHINGTON: Thomas Massie in honor of his sworn duty to protect and defend the Constitution, and acting properly and in accordance with it, called for a voice vote on the multi-trillion-dollar spending bill from a government 23 trillion dollars in debt). But he was the only one who wanted to go on record. (Massie defiant, criticizes leaders for preventing him from speaking on floor | TheHill) For this (and probably because he inconvenienced most of the members) he was criticized roundly. One, by President Trump. And, secondly by that grand man of in-law ketchup-land, John Kerry.

Kerry said, “Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole.” (John Kerry calls Rep. Massie an ‘a–hole’ for coronavirus package objections | Fox News)

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020



John Kerry has never had to be tested.

We could have stuck an enema in him years ago and cleaned out the collective bowels of the United States. No test as to his character or manhood has ever been in doubt. Both would test rotten except neither exists. (Trump and John Kerry came together to dunk on 1 GOP congressman on Twitter over the coronavirus stimulus)

I can’t think of anything more complementary to one’s self than to have John Kerry denigrate you. John Kerry almost makes Nancy Pelosi look delightful — the horror that she is. It is like Frankenstein calling the Wolfman ugly.

It is a blind foolish and insane proposition for the so-called media, Republicans, Democrats, and even a few conservatives (and there are few enough anyway) to attack a man for doing the constitutional thing. And he did. And they did not.

Scoundrels all it seems. Rob and loot the treasury and then try to shame the sheriff for saying “Hold on a minute.” (Rep. Thomas Massie Explains Sole Republican Vote Against House Anti-BDS Resolution | Jewish & Israel News Algemeiner.com)

If a man commits rape and murder is it right for the mob to lynch him; even where the death penalty applies in law? It always sounds so righteous: “We just want to help the people and see justice.”

Horse dung! The only thing most people in congress and Washington want to help is their access to the wallets of the people.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again:

These people (Congress, Washington, the swamp, whatever) are thieves, liars and the lowest kind of vermin. There just is no room to even suggest that they are part of some civilized lawful enterprise, once part of western civilization’s extension toward a modern cultural and legal monument brought from the Old World to the shores of Virginia.

Find The Devil’s own Thesaurus to paint these politicians with synonyms. Roget’s Thesarus has a barrel full, but even there the bottom can’t find names foul enough to call these people.

And by the way: Donald Trump makes few mistakes but his anti-twitter toward Massie was a huge one; almost as foolish as Reagan’s trusting the Democrats to honor their spending cut promises 35 years ago. (Rep. Massie To Delay Covid Relief Bill, Trump Calls On GOP To Throw Him Out)





Trump’s biggest problem is that he still has those in his midst who advise and consent as political hacks and professional Washingtonian bureaucrats. They live for the government because they cannot live as people.

But he tries, despite this mistake.

This spending bill is spoken of in terms of “phases.” Talk now of phases 1-5 are already chattered about in the media and among congressmen on both sides. It would seem that there needs be but one bill if, in fact, that is even constitutional. But 4 or 5? (Text – H.R.6074 – 116th Congress (2019-2020): Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress)

Does anyone outside of Washington really know what is happening? Probably not. They seldom are aware of what is happening on that shining hill.

Perhaps it would be wise to shut up. Thomas Massie had the temerity to ask. For his pleasure, he has the lynch mob led by John Kerry looking for a tree.

“Our doubts are traitors,

and make us lose the good

we oft might win,

by fearing to attempt.”

William Shakespeare

Paul Yarbrough writes novels, short stories, poetry, and essays. His first novel. Mississippi Cotton is a Kindle bestseller.

His author site can be found on Amazon. He writes political commentary for CommDigiNews.