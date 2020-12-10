Rep. Eric Swalwell isn’t the only Democrats in bed with China

WASHINGTON. California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell, a former candidate for his party’s presidential nomination, is suspected of having slept with Chinese spy Christine Fang, known to her very close friends simply as Fang Fang.

Those sinking fangs

According to Axios, Fang gained influence through…

“… campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors. Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former US intelligence officials and one former elected official… The Chinese Communist Party knows that today’s mayors and city council members are tomorrow’s governors and members of Congress.”

This is nothing new

But it’s no secret that Democratic politicians have been in bed with China for decades. In 1996, former Vice President Al Gore was the designated bagman for illegal Chinese contributions totaling $55,000 through conduits at the Hsi Lai Buddhist Temple of Hacienda Heights, California.

The following year, the Washington Post reported:





“Democratic National Committee officials announced yesterday they had returned another $1.4 million in illegal or inappropriate donations, meeting a self-imposed deadline… to give back all questionable contributions identified by an earlier audit.

“… Information released by the DNC showed that three fund-raisers – John Huang, Johnny Chung and Charles Yah Lin Trie, were responsible for raising $2.2 million – or 79 percent – of the $2.8 million returned this year.”

Huang, Chung and Trie funneled cash toward Bill Clinton’s re-election campaign and the Democratic National Committee on behalf of communist China.

Though the trio above eventually received criminal convictions for their actions, Al Gore and his fellow Democrats never faced federal indictments.

The Bidens and China

In 2009, Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, entered into a $1 billion business deal with the state-owned Bank of China “just days after visiting Beijing with his influential father [Joe Biden],” the New York Post reported in one of its Twitter-censored bombshell stories.

China’s influence in US presidential politics

When reporters asked Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to comment on reports that China preferred Democratic presidential candidate Biden over his trade-warrior opponent Donald Trump in 2020, she said,

“The Chinese, they said, prefer Biden – we don’t know that, but that’s what they’re saying, but they’re not really getting involved in the presidential election.”

Pelosi’s semi denial notwithstanding, the cash China has thrown at the Democratic Party for years belies her coy repudiations.

As the nation holds its breath awaiting a US Supreme Court ruling on the constitutional legitimacy of election standards in the 2020 presidential contest, China’s politburo anxiously girds its teeth as well.

Come January 20th, they’ll see if all their cash and sexual favors have finally paid dividends with a Joe Biden presidency.

Top Image: Representative Eric Swalwell on the Capitol Hill steps surrounded by close friends, family, and campaign staff. Photo: AttemptingUsefulEdits via Wikipedia, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Eric_Swalwell_at_Capitol_Hill.jpg.