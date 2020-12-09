Rep. Eric “Russia Hoax” Swalwell caught in Chinese Honeypot Spy scandal

WASHINGTON, DC: Sanctimonious “Russia Hoax” carnival barker Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been caught up in a Honeypot spy scandal. With a Chinese intelligent agent by the name of Fang Fang. Axios is reporting that Christine Fang was a Chinese Intelligence operative with China’s Ministry of State Security, and a long time fundraiser for Swalwell.

According to Axios:

“A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed extensive ties with local and national politicians. Including a U.S. congressman. In what U.S. officials believe was a political intelligence operation run by China’s main civilian spy agency between 2011 and 2015. Fang lived in the Bay Area from 2011 to 2015.”

The women at the center of the operation is a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang. Fang allegedly targeted up-and-coming local politicians in the Bay Area and across the country, especially Congressman Swalwell. Her focus was on high profile figures who had the potential to make it big on the national stage.

As Axios reported, the Chinese spy operated freely.

“Through campaign fundraising, extensive networking, personal charisma, and romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors.”

Fang was operating a classic Honey trap spy operation. Willing and more than able apparently to use her extensive resources to entrap her targets. Including Swalwell.





Axios continued:

“Fang was able to gain proximity to political power, according to current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official. Among the most significant targets of Fang’s efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).”

“Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people. (She) interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years.”

Fang’s activities were part of a widening counterintelligence probe. Federal investigators became so alarmed by Fang’s behavior and activities that around 2015 they alerted Swalwell to their concerns. They gave him what is known as a defensive briefing. Something they never did for Donald Trump in 2016. Swalwell immediately cut off all ties to Fang. Fang left the country unexpectedly, but not surprisingly, in mid-2015.

In the middle of the investigation.

As Axios reported:

“Fang was under FBI surveillance, four current and former U.S. officials said. The FBI’s San Francisco Division led a counterintelligence investigation into Fang’s activities, according to one current and one former U.S. intelligence official. The fact that she was traveling around the country” getting close to U.S. politicians “was a big red flag,” said one of the officials. “She was on a mission.”

Fang has long ties to Rep. Eric Swalwell

Their alliance began when he was a council member for Dublin City, California, demonstrating China’s long game. Swalwell rose to prominence rapidly, and in late 2012 became one of the youngest members of the U.S. House. In January 2015, Swalwell was assigned a seat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Fang’s earliest known engagement with Swalwell occurred through the Chinese Student Association.

By 2014, she had risen in local political circles and developed close ties to Swalwell’s office.

Axios continued:

“Fang “was a bundler” for Swalwell and other candidates, according to a Bay Area political operative with direct knowledge of her efforts. A current U.S. intelligence official confirmed her activity for Swalwell; a local elected official also said she brought in donors for other candidates. Bundlers persuade others to write checks for campaigns. They can bring in substantial sums of money as well as deepen the campaign’s engagement with target communities. Making bundlers a valuable and thus potentially influential ally to a candidate.”

Fang facilitated the potential assignment of interns into Swalwell’s offices, the political operative said. In at least one case, an intern recommended by Fang was placed into Swalwell’s D.C. office. A current U.S. intelligence official confirmed the intern placement.

For Fang targeting Swalwell made sense. His 2012 campaign, which was something of a longshot bid, pitting a young and relatively inexperienced city official against a longtime incumbent from the same party, relied heavily on Asian American support, said a former congressional staffer from the East Bay.

“That made Swalwell’s ties to the Chinese American community, and particularly APAPA, the Asian American civic organization, especially important.”

Fang was a Honey Trap as well

According to Axios:

“Fang engaged in sexual or romantic relationships with at least two mayors of Midwestern cities said one U.S. intelligence official and one former elected official.

At a 2014 conference in Washington, an older Midwestern mayor “from an obscure city” referred to Fang as his “girlfriend” and insisted the relationship was genuine despite the clear age difference between Fang and himself. This is according to former Cupertino Mayor Gilbert Wong, who was directly present for the conversation.

Fang also had a sexual encounter with an Ohio mayor in a car that was under electronic FBI surveillance, said one current U.S. official. When the mayor asked why Fang was interested in him, Fang told him she wanted to improve her English, the same official said.





A statement from Swalwell’s office said:

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years , to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

It is surprising that the man who spent the last four years selling the phony Russia Hoax was himself in the company of a significant Chinese spy. Just as would be President-elect Joe Biden seeks to assume the Presidency, in spite of overwhelming evidence that he too has been compromised by China. (Biden Family Whistleblower: Joe Biden Is ‘Compromised’ By Communist China)

We will see if Swalwell is as keen on stopping foreign interference when it comes to his buddies in China and the Biden Crime Family. When it came to Chinese spy and Honey Trap intelligence agent Christine Fang he was a willing and regular companion.