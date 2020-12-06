Rep. Brooks: A Congressional challenge to the Electoral College is viable

WASHINGTON, DC: The fraudulent 2020 Presidential election may, in the end, be decided by Congress. The legitimacy of delegations from the Electoral College will be challenged in a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. Representative Mo Brooks (R-Ala) outlined the essential constitutional process to overturn the results of electoral slates based on fraudulent election results. Specifically from Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada.

Brooks points out that the State Legislature’s and Federal Courts should act to ensure election integrity. If they don’t it is the US Congress’s Constitutional duty to challenge fraudulent election results. Alexander Hamilton concurs in the influential and constitutionally decisive Federalist Papers # 68.

Friday, during an interview with Mobile, AL radio's FM Talk 106.5

Brooks said momentum was building for his effort in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“On the House side, momentum is building strongly in favor of fighting various state submissions of Electoral College votes. To mention a few — Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania. It is quite clear, based on overwhelming evidence, that Donald Trump if the law was obeyed, if only lawful votes cast by American citizens were counted, Donald Trump easily won those three states. And as the evidence comes out to a larger and larger degree, the public is, of course, starting to react.”

“They’re starting to better understand this voter fraud and election theft crisis that we’re in. And they’re demanding that their congressmen and senators help clean up our election system. Part of that cleanup is making sure that those who try to steal elections do not profit from it. So, it is moving in the right direction.”

If Congress is set to certify a Joe Biden victory on January 6, Brooks says will challenge the results. But first, he must find a Republican from the U.S. Senate to join him in the effort. He is confident he will.

Brook’s strategy relies on the Constitution.

“A lot of people don’t understand,” Brooks explained. “They think the courts resolve these disputes. That is false, OK? Courts can influence the outcome, no question like they did in the year 2000. But in the United States Constitution, Article 1 — Sections 4 and 5, Article 2 and the 12th Amendment, the United States Congress has absolute final say on election contests that involve any federal elected position. That’s the House, that’s the Senate and that’s the White House. I’m hopeful that we will exercise that authority and protect the sanctity of our voting system and stop the election theft that is undermining credibility of our republic.”

“The procedure is on January 6 at one o’clock, states will submit to the United States Congress with Vice President Mike Pence presiding, so it is a joint session, the states will submit to Congress their purported Electoral College vote results,” he continued. “And it is done in alphabetical order, and at any point in time, if one House member and one Senator file a joint objection, then the submissions by other states are stopped.”

“We immediately take a two-hour recess from the joint Congress. The Senate goes back to their Senate chambers. The House stays on the House side. We have two hours of debate. At the conclusion of that two hours, we must have a House floor vote, and we must have a Senate floor vote on whether to accept or reject a state’s Electoral College vote submission.”

I’m absolutely convinced that this is the largest voter fraud and election theft in American history. I will object to the Electoral College vote certification in the House to protect our Republic from the Socialist Democrat take over. Watch my fiery interview on @newsmax TV! pic.twitter.com/8PWFXWcAg2 — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) December 6, 2020

Brooks said there was “ambiguity” about how the vote would be decided.

He explained it would be based on a majority in the Senate. However, in the House, it could be based on a vote by state congressional delegations according to the 12th Amendment. According to the Alabama lawmaker, 27 of the state delegations are under Republican control and 20 by Democrats. The others are evenly split.

However, he said it could also come down to a simple majority of members of Congress, as well. Brooks encouraged listeners to watch the video from Georgia, which shows what some are alleging is wrongdoing during a vote count.

“Nothing was more to be desired than that every practicable obstacle should be opposed to cabal, intrigue, and corruption. These most deadly adversaries of republican government might naturally have been expected to make their approaches from more than one querter, but chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils. How could they better gratify this, than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union?”

It does not matter whether that foreign influence is China, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Dominion Voting Systems, Smartmatic, Scytl, The Open Society Foundations, The Atlantic Council, the Tides Foundations, or the Democrats Deep State.

Hamilton made clear that elections are corruptable. The Founding Fathers provide State Legislatures the authority to supersede it. Rep Brooks makes clear that momentum to act in Congress is building. (Mitch McConnell Backs Trump Trying To Contest Election)

The Constitution exists in all its provisions.

If the Supreme Court or State Legislatures will not act to do their duty to protect the constitutional principle of Free and Fair elections, then Congress must act to challenge Electoral College delegations form states where massive voter fraud occurred.





They don’t have an option. They have a duty. Either that or the American experiment in the universal rights of mankind, republican democracy, and individual liberty means nothing. Our future as a free nation depends on it.