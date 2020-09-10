Remembering the Patriots of 9-11, Trump fosters Middle East peace

Friday, September 11, 2020 will mark the 19th Anniversary of the 9-11-01 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Virginia, and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

We view the commemoration of this day through the haze of a world rocked by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also with historic gains in the foreign policy that many on the Left feel were instrumental in fueling the terrorist’s actions.

Now, Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States has helped to broker the first glimpses of peace in the Middle East in a century. Something that the Obama administration, with all its apologizing and pandering to radical interests, failed to do.

The Times Union-Tribune reports,





“The United States will pull thousands of troops out of Iraq and Afghanistan by November, the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday, as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get America out of ‘endless wars.'”

The White House also announced that President Trump will host the Israel-UAE Deal Signing Ceremony on September 15, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and His Highness Sheik Abdulla bin Zayed slated to attend the official ceremony.

Next week, HH Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a historic delegation of senior UAE officials to Washington DC, to participate in the signing ceremony for the peace accord with Israel. It will be a momentous occasion in the histories of our two countries & the region. — هند مانع العتيبة Hend Al Otaiba (@hend_mana) September 8, 2020

White House officials stated on August 13 that negotiations included 18 months of talks leading to the Gulf state agreeing to normalize relations with Israel. For their part, Israel agreed to continue with plans to suspend its annexation of the West Bank.

And lastly, Serbia and Kosovo, both part of the former Yugoslavia, are also ending more than two decades of bitterness and antagonism with each other. The two countries signed an “economic relations” deal brokered by President Trump. Alluding to the UAE-Israel rapprochement, President Trump claimed the agreement had created another “normalization” between two warring nations.

“It has taken tremendous bravery by (President Aleksandar Vucic) of Serbia and (Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti) of Kosovo to embark on these talks and to come to Washington to finalize these commitments,” Trump said.

“By doing so, they have made their countries, the Balkans, and the world safer. I look forward to seeing Serbia and Kosovo prosper as we work together on economic cooperation in the region going forward.”

This administration has also overseen the erosion of the Isis Caliphate and the killings of terrorists Solomani and Isis founder Al Baghdadi. In the first year of his administration, Trump’s Middle East foreign policy strategy appears to be more successful than 8 years of Obama-Biden. Ending the war that began on September 11, 2001

Nineteen years later, those of us who witnessed the two 747s fly into the World Trade Center Towers continue to feel the weight of that horrific act which resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 lives. Even in this age of COVID, there will be ceremonies, both socially-distanced and virtual, where the names of the victims are read and moments of silence are observed.

We replay the images, and we commit to never forget. We mark the day with somberness, gravity, and solemnity, lest we become complacent as the years increase, and we become more distant from the tragedy that sought to rip apart our nation.

With today’s social unrest attempting to do the same, we need this commemoration more than ever, as we battle against a generation more intent on tearing down history, than honoring it.

Nine-Eleven is on par with Pearl Harbor or D-Day, the bookends of World War II, days that also changed our nation forever. In order to avoid complacency, we must consciously reacquaint and remind ourselves of the impact of that day, for ourselves and future generations.

We must never forget

As more images about 9/11, stories from those who experienced the horror, and historical works about its effect on our country are distributed or produced, the better equipped we are to challenge the combative who wish to rewrite history, the forgetful, the foolish naysayers, and the complacent. ThoseDemocrat / Biden apologists who claim “some people did something.” to alter America’s history forever. (‘Some people did something’: Rep. Omar stokes debate with 9/11 remarks)





One cinematic marker that does this is the 2006 documentary The Falling Man.

The Falling Man was originally a photograph taken by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew. It showed a man leaping from the burning North Tower of the World Trade Center, plummeting headfirst to the ground. Tom Junod (who also wrote the documentary script) with direction by Henry Singer, creating the documentary about this iconic image. (The Falling Man – An unforgettable story.)

The subject of the image either fell searching for safety or jumped to escape the fire and smoke. The documentary first gives context for the surreal beginnings of the day, and how the nation and individuals responded to a great unknown.

It then moves on to explain the specific image, and why news media and the general public deemed it unacceptable to republish the images or to talk about the over 200 people who, for whatever reason, fell or jumped from the Towers. But at the end of the day, The Falling Man represents America – America making choice as to how we will live and how we will die.

A choice liberal, Democrats are forcing America’s patriots to make in places like Portland, Seattle, Kenosha, Chicago, New York, even our Capital of Washington, D.C.

Officially, all deaths in the 9-11 attacks, except those of the hijackers, were homicides, not suicides.

The New York City medical examiner’s office said it did not classify the people who fell to their deaths on September 11 as “jumpers”, because “A ‘jumper’ is someone who goes to the office in the morning knowing that they will commit suicide … These people were forced out by the smoke and flames or blown out.”

The story culminates with Junod’s search for the identity of The Falling Man, and how this search resulted in certain conclusions about the way Americans, and the families of the fallen, choose to remember.

Gwendolyn Briley, sister of 9/11 victim Jonathan Briley, one of the individuals thought to be the Falling Man, said this about Junod’s discovery: “I hope we’re not trying to figure out who he is, and more figure out who we are by watching that.”

A fair question: Who are “we” 19 years down the line?

On September 11, 2020, we honor those who died on 9/11 (now known as “Patriots Day”), and in the blood-soaked lands of the Middle East, by embracing these now concrete steps toward peace.

But what really matters is that the sacrifices of those lives lost in the Towers, the Pentagon, and Flight 93. The first responders who ran in to save their fellow Americans.

Just as important, those who went to Iraq and Afghanistan, who fought and who died in those foreign sands, are equally not forgotten.

President Trump has made great strides to ensure our ongoing freedom from terrorism. In the past, the Obama-Biden administration did little to acknowledge these threats, let alone to combat them. The hallmark of the Obama-Biden administration was its queasy policy against a potentially deadlier threat than the hijackers of 9/11.

One moment President Obama declaring he would “degrade and destroy” ISIS. In the next, then-Secretary of State John Kerry said, “war is the wrong terminology and analogy” for Iran.

In 2014, the late Charles Krauthammer wrote in the New York Daily News,

“Obama’s reluctance and ambivalence are obvious. This is a man driven to give this speech by public opinion. It shifted radically with the televised beheading of two Americans. Every poll shows that Americans overwhelmingly want something to be done — and someone to lead the doing.”

It would be to our detriment if we fail to remember that Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for President, was a part of all this.

The insult to injury of the Obama-Biden administration was the pallets of cash deal with Iran. A deal where Obama – Biden made an end-run around Congress, helping Iran to move closer to nuclear proliferation. President Trump rightly recognized this deal was fraudulent and would not garner peace, quickly ending America’s involvement. The Obama – Biden administration and democrat sycophants attempting to meddle in the President’s foreign policy. (Kerry Should Be Prosecuted For Illegal Iran Meetings)

President Trump’s actions toward peace show that the battle is not between “war-weary” and “war fever” but between a 9/10 mentality and a 9/12 mentality. Americans want to see their fallen on 9-11 and in Democrats endless wars not only honored but vindicated; to know that those they loved did not die needlessly.

Hence the point of The Falling Man.

The still startling imagery of a man making a choice — even if that choice is to jump from a burning building — sears into the conscience. The documentary narrator opines,

“The images [of the falling man] was a fitting and just memorial to them; because it forced the world to acknowledge and remember the terrible events of that day.”

The writer Tom Junod continued this line of thought:

“One of the reasons why I became so determined to plumb the meaning of the falling man, because we can’t hope to understand these incredible times unless we look at these images, and accept the witness of these images.”

The Trump administration’s landmark peace deals see a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize. The President has discarded the empty dialogue of the past administration and translated it into a strong clarion call of action.

Action that will ensure we will not another 9-11 attack, not through military action, but through diplomacy. Are we will to go back to the Biden appeasement, giving the Middle East back to terrorism.

We pray not.

Lead Image Cartoon: 9-11 by Al Goodwyn, Creators Syndicate Cartoonist