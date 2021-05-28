Remembering John Warner (R-VA), a leader when politics actually worked

The death of John Warner, the five-term U.S. Senator from Virginia, at the age of 94, marks the passing of a Republican who earned the respect of Democrats and Independents. In one of his Senate races, Warner ran unopposed. Warner first ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1978. At the Virginia Republican convention, he came in second to Richard Obenshain, a one-time Virginia party chairman who had also served as co-chairman of the Republican National Committee. Two months later Obenshain was killed in the crash of a private plane while campaigning. John Warner was then selected to replace him.

When I was in college and law school, I served as college secretary of the Young Republican Federation of Virginia and worked with Richard Obenshain who was then the Republican Party chairman. It was a sad day when he lost his life as he was campaigning. It was lucky that John Warner was chosen to take his place.

Many did not realize that he was a veteran of both World War ll and the Korean War and helped plan the nation’s 1976 bicentennial celebration. In the Senate, he served as chairman of the Armed Services Committee and was respected on both sides of the aisle as a consensus builder. As a former Secretary of the Navy, he held considerable authority in military matters.

Few people today understand that in the years of segregation, the Republican Party of Virginia, and John Warner, stood firmly against racism while the Democrats embraced segregation.

When the Supreme Court declared segregation unconstitutional in 1954, Virginia’s Democratic leaders did everything they could to resist integration. Schools were closed in many parts of Virginia rather than integrate. When Congress passed the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965, Virginia’s Democratic senators voted “ No.”





Sen. Warner provided critical support for President George W. Bush’s handling of the war in Iraq. He later broke with the Bush administration’s proposed “surge” of additional troops for Iraq and disagreed with his own Senate subcommittee’s recommendation authorizing a higher level of military force.

“The reason I’m into this situation so deeply,” he said, “is that I feel that the American citizens have given so generously with their sons and daughters. Have we not fulfilled our commitment to the American people?”

Along with Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Warner co-sponsored legislation that banned the torture of terrorism suspects. He also opposed some Bush administration efforts to use military commissions to place terrorism suspects on trial at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

On Capitol Hill, Warner displayed his independence and bipartisanship. He joined Rep. Herbert E. Harris II, a liberal Democrat who represented Northern Virginia, in supporting increased funding for Washington-area jurisdictions to offset the presence of the nontaxable federal property. He also cooperated with Harris in boosting funding for the Metrorail system.

When Republicans nominated candidates in Virginia that he did not feel were qualified for office, Warner did not support them.

Party leaders sought revenge on Warner in 1996 by persuading James C. Miller III, a former head of the Office of Management and Budget, to challenge Warner at a party convention. But Warner, exerting his prerogative, forced a primary and was easily nominated.

As he retired, Warner was awarded the first National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service Medal and the Navy announced it would name its next Virginia-class submarine the USS John Warner. Queen Elizabeth II named him an honorary Knight Commander of the British Empire for strengthening the U.S.-British military alliance.

John Warner became well known for his marriage to Elizabeth Taylor.

John Warner was succeeded in 2008 by Democrat Mark Warner, no relation, who had challenged him for the Senate in 1996 and went on to serve as Virginia’s governor.

After years of rivalry, the two became good friends. Mark Warner says that,

“John Warner epitomizes what it means to be a senator. In Virginia, we expect a lot of our elected officials. We expect them to lead, yet remain humble. We expect them to serve, but with dignity. We expect them to fight for what they believe in, but without making it personal. John Warner was the embodiment of all that and more. I firmly believe that we could use more role models like him today.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va), a former candidate for Vice President, says,

“Once I came to the Senate, I understand even more deeply the influence of John Warner. I came to know John McCain, Carl Levin and so many others who served with him and attested to his integrity and outsized influence in a body he loved so dearly.”

The political rancor we see today, in which Republicans and Democrats, more and more, view themselves as enemies rather than as participants in a democratic enterprise in which compromise and collaboration is necessary for success, is becoming increasingly destructive. This is not the politics I remember.

I worked in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in the late 1960s and early 2970s. These were the years of the Cold War and the growing civil rights movement. During those years, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert Kennedy were murdered. The city of Washington was burning and tanks patrolled Capitol Hill. Republicans and Democrats worked together to resolve these problems.





In one of my positions, as assistant to the Research Director of the House Republican Conference, I worked closely with two members of Congress who would become president, Gerald Ford, and George H.W. Bush. We met almost weekly. I don’t remember them, or any of their colleagues, speak of members of the other party in the way we hear members of Congress speak today. Instead, their goal was to convince those of the other party to support the legislation they were developing as best for the country.

Members of both parties understood that compromise was often necessary for success. We won the Cold War with such bipartisan support and moved forward on civil rights in the same way.

Bipartisanship has a long history.

After World War ll, seeing Republicans and Democrats becoming increasingly polarized about a lengthy U.S. involvement in Europe, Michigan Republican Sen. Arthur Vandenberg was moved to address the Senate in 1945, declaring that no country could immunize itself from the rest of the world. Vandenburg offered his cooperation to FDR in post-war planning that eventually encompassed America’s role in both the United Nations and NATO.

Years later, Vandenberg summed up his view of a bipartisan foreign policy: “In a word, it simply seeks national security ahead of partisan advantage. Politics stops at the water’s edge.”

Today, “partisan advantage” seems more important to many members of Congress than what is best for the country. John Warner spent his long and distinguished career promoting ideas and policies which he believed served the national interest. To him the whole idea of “party loyalty” rather than doing what he believed was right was anathema. Our country is ill-served by the narrow partisanship which seems to motivate so many who hold office at the present time. It is certainly different from the politics I remember.

