Remember the Alamo: Texas rises again, defending American freedoms

In 1836, brave patriots gathered in Texas at the Alamo where they declared the independence of Texas from Mexico. During the battle at the Alamo, Colonel William Barret Travis fought a battle they were guaranteed to lose.

Travis had men of Mexican, Europeans, America Patriots, and Mexicans to fight against the much larger forces of Santa Anna. Among Travis forces were Davy Crockett and James Bowie, two of America’s greatest patriots. They were joined by 32 men under the command of George C. Kimble. The Mexican Army was some two-thousand strong.

The Texian Army Commander Sam Houston told the defenders to abandon the fort.

The men at the Alamo died when the siege ended on March 6, 1836, and Santa Anna put the defenders of the Alamo to death “by the sword.” Their sacrifice was a salvo in America’s early fight for liberty.





Remember the Alamo

Remember the Alamo was the battle cry of Commander Houston who, 46 days after the Alamo defeat, crushed the army of Santa Anna at San Jacinto the first step to liberating Texas from Mexico.

Seventy-nine years ago this week, December 7, 1941, the US entered World War II after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor killing 2,403 Americans. One of the men that died that day, on the battleship Arizona, was born in Delavan, Wisconson.

Petty Officer Boviall is among the names of the brave sailors and Patriots who are listed as missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii.

Petty Officer Boviall is among the first of the troops that died in Hawaii. The Japanese assault moved America into World War II to fight the fascism overrunning Europe and, now we knew, advancing on America’s shores. What generations after those who died so valiantly at Pearl Harbor, Iowa Jima, the Bulge, Coral Sea, Luzon, Midway, and finally D-Day, in June of 1944 the largest amphibious operation in history landing 5,000 Allied troops on the Normandy coastline.

9/11 – We will never forget

On the brilliant blue-skied morning on September 11, 2011, 19 Islamic extremists groups known as al-Qaeda targeted the United States, flying airlines full of innocent Americans into the World Trade Tower, Pentagon, and whose plot to target the D.C. Capitol was thwarted. The plane landing in a field in Shanksville, PA. All told, that morning in a few hours, nearly 3,000 innocent died at the hands of those who would change America from a Republic of freedoms to a land where the people would live bound by the shackles of extremist Islam.

Since that day, hundreds of first responders, people who escaped the towers, New Yorkers, and others have died from cancers and related illnesses to the 9/11 attacks.

Unfortunately, the feelings of this drastic and horrible day have been forgotten. A large group of people in America are doing everything they can to destroy what the men and women at the Alamo, World War II, and 9/11 have been forgotten. As well as those who gave their lives in Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and more.

Give me Liberty, or give me Death

Since America’s initial stand against the imperial King George during the Revolutionary War, a battle Patriots won only because of their grit and determination to not live under the thumb of British rule.

In 1775, colonists assembled at the Virginia Convention to debate whether to mobilize forces against the British. During that convention, Patrick Henry offered a stirring speech in which he said:

“Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! — I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

Henry’s speech became one more great battle cry for Patriots to cry as they battled fascism, tyranny, and the rule of despotism. The result of that great war, in which 50,000 souls perished directly from combat and as collateral casualties, was the emergence of Gen. George Washington as a leader of men. Both on the battlefield and in the political office.





Men, like Thomas Jefferson, John Hancock, James Madison, John Admans, Benjamine Franklin, Henry, Thomas Paine, Alexander Hamilton, Samuel Adams, Richard Henry Lee, John Dickinson, James OMontore, Roger Sherman, Benjamin Rush, George Mason, John Marshall, and John Jay are our first legislators. These men represented the 13 colonies and the earliest Americans, who stood up to demand freedom.

These are the men who, despite their political differences and personal egos, came together to write the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution, and the Bill of Rights that we still live by today. We pray.

Remember the Alamo

Texas is once again leading the charge for American liberty. Seventeen states and numerous state Attorney Generals have joined their suit before the Supreme Court. That pleading, that, in its simplest forms charges that four battleground states, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, are in violation of the US Constitution by changing their elections laws, without engaging state legislators, to enable a variety of voter inconsistencies and fraudulent actions.

Julie Kelly of American Greatness, breaks down the suit by state complaint, as follows:

Pennsylvania: Boockvar, who was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in 2019, unilaterally and “unconstitutionally” ditched the state’s signature verification statute and extended the deadline for receipt of mail-in ballots, including envelopes without a postmark, until three days past Election Day. As I explained in this column, Pennsylvania election law expressly prohibits the processing of mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day; that rule was clearly violated. Pennsylvania also does not permit ballots to be “cured,” another law local election officials ignored. “This number of constitutionally tainted ballots far exceeds the approximately 81,660 votes separating the candidates.”

Georgia: Paxton, et al claim that the number of unlawfully handled mail-in ballots in the Peach State “far exceeds the margin of victory” between Biden and Trump. (Biden is purportedly ahead by fewer than 13,000 votes.) Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger—who penned an op-ed in Monday’s Wall Street Journal claiming that the 2020 presidential election was the “most secure in history” and accusing President Trump of running “the Stacey Abrams playbook” by refusing to concede—made “unconstitutional change[s]” to Georgia election law. In March 2020, Raffensperger and the state’s Democratic Party reached a settlement that made it much harder to challenge signatures on absentee ballots: That change was not approved by the state legislature.`

Raffensperger’s self-aggrandizing commentary notwithstanding, the rejection rate for mail-in ballots this year is beyond implausible. Only 4,786 absentee ballots out of more than 1.3 million cast were rejected in 2020 or .37 percent of the total. In 2016, however, 13,677 mail-in votes were rejected out of 213,033 ballots or 6.42 percent. Nearly three times as many mail-in votes were rejected four years ago even though more than six times as many mail-in votes were cast in 2020.

Michigan: In May 2020, the Democratic Secretary of State announced her office would send, without any request necessary, mail-in ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered Michigan voters in direct contravention of state election law. The legislature only authorized local election clerks, not Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, to send absentee ballot applications. “Secretary Benson lacked the authority to distribute a single absentee voter application—much less the millions of absentee ballot applications Secretary Benson chose to flood across Michigan.”

Election workers in Wayne County, home of Detroit, broke several election laws. (The TCF Center was the only counting facility for city of Detroit ballots.) Signature verification requirements were ignored, observers were kept far away from the process or denied access altogether, and workers ran “the same ballot through the tabulators multiple times.” Biden’s margin of “victory” in Michigan is around 146,000 votes.

Wisconsin: Election officials in the Badger State broke several state laws; as I wrote here, county election workers doctored certification envelopes in an effort to illegally “cure” mail-in ballots, a practice not permitted under state law. Like in Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots were inspected before Election Day against state election law. Over 500 unmanned “drop-boxes,” primarily in the state’s five largest cities, were used in the election, a violation of state law that requires absentee ballots be mailed or delivered in person.

Democrats exploited the COVID-19 crisis by encouraging voters to use the “indefinitely confined” rule to circumvent absentee ballot requirements. Nearly 216,000 Wisconsin voters used the exemption to vote in the 2020 election, a nearly four-fold increase over 2016.

Paxton’s suit is seeking the Supreme Court that the four states “administered the 2020 presidential election in violation of the Electors Clause and the Fourteenth Amendment”. If the Supreme Court agrees with the Texas suit, presidential electors appointed in those states would be nullified. This would move the decision as to who the winner of the 2020 election back to the legislators.

Remember, it is the first American Legislature – the founding fathers that created our documents of law – that nominated and approved Gen. George Washington as our first president. In fact, those Founding Fathers vested exclusively within the legislatures of the respective states the power—and solemn duty—to decide the manner in which its presidential electors are chosen (U.S. Const. Article II, Sect. 1, Cl 2.). Why? Because they understood that fraud in the election of leaders was a real possibility. And that fraud would lead to the appointment of a king or one-party government.

The power of the election lies with the State Legislatures

The choice of electors sent to determine the next President of the United States lies solely with the state legislatures. If neither candidate achieves the requisite 270 electoral vote majority, under the 12th Amendment a “contingent election” will be decided by the House. President Donald Trump would handily win a “contingent election” because, though a majority of the representatives are Democrats, far more individual states have Republican majorities. (The Epoch Times)

There is no reason, legally or otherwise, that they could not do the same for the 2020 election. They are the final line of defense against Democrats. Democrats who have conducted an ongoing assault on America. Who wish, as Sen. Chuck Schumer says, to change America by packing the courts, appointing statehoods, and disenfranchising those voters, 75 million of them, who wish to continue to live in the country that the free and the brave, of history have fought, and died for.

Who wish protection from, not appeasement, to China.

Lead Image: Courtesy of the Official Alamo Facebook page