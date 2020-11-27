Releasing the Kraken means releasing Election 2020 truths

When attorney Sidney Powell first told reporters that she was about to “release the Kraken,” this writer, like many others, thought that she was about to release a mythical sea monster upon the ship of globalist tyranny. However, while she is attempting to sink them by exposing their villainous plot to steal our 2020 election, the Kraken she referred to is a real entity that is about to be exposed. Once this information is released, if it contains proof of wrongdoing, it will shake the foundations of this nation.

The “Kraken” is a cyberwarfare program run by the Department of Defense that tracks and hacks various other systems to acquire evidence of nefarious actions by our enemies, both foreign and domestic. Sidney Powell says that, “an algorithm was plugged in to steal votes from President Trump during the election.” And the Kraken program will prove that.

The DoD is not the primary user of the Kraken program.

Rather it was developed by the CIA, and they allow the Defense Department access. It is used to get information about the nation’s enemies, by hacking computers and cellphones. This could be a problem to the enemies of America if there is a conspiracy to hack into voting machines, like those from Dominion Voting Systems.

What the developers of Dominion, and its software, didn’t count on when developing the program to shift votes, were the overwhelming numbers of Trump voters on election day. Trump voters turned out in record numbers on November 3rd due to fear of their ballots being trashed before being counted.





Dominion’s Smartmatic: Chávez-built cornerstone of Trump’s fight in court

That phenomenon, many allege, caused the voting machines’ software to crash while trying to shift votes from Trump to Biden. The huge numbers of Trump voters were not figured into the algorithm. It caused all of their elaborate planning to go out the window and forced them to communicate in real-time. While the voting was still ongoing. Those communications, it is being surmised, were captured by Kraken.

Smartmatic software program

As the Smartmatic software program was used to flip votes from one candidate to the other, Trump votes to Biden, the Smartmatic software was also overwhelmed in the early stages of election day. Purportedly causing voting machines, in certain districts, like Atlanta and Philadelphia, to mysteriously shut down. Trying to hide the truth, the MSM, at the insistence of knowing Democrats, called the shutdowns simple glitches. (Voting Machines ‘Down, Locked, Broken’ in Districts That Voted Trump in 2016 in Philly, Pennsylvania, New York, Georgia)

The same thing happened in Antrim County, Michigan, where a voting supervisor caught the problem.

At first, the glitches, the broken water pipes, and other issues appeared to be isolated and random. But if Sidney Powell is correct, it was a planned and calculated strategy to steal this election across all the states using Dominion. As the glitches mounted, those panicked co-conspirators must have contacted one another to rectify the problem.

Enter the Kraken

Kraken programs in CIA and DoD facilities would pick up that information as the conspirators communicated by cell phone, text, and computer. Like the CIA / DoD facility in Germany might have.

Why target Germany, one might question? Because CIA facilities overseas are under the control of the DoD. This is important because the CIA is still a part of the deep state that tried to topple our elected president.

Many within the CIA are quaking in their boots and high heels because of their fear over the Durham investigation into the coup attempt on President Trump. That is why all requests for information from the CIA have been slow-walked. They knew that they could steal this election, and when Biden became president, all investigations would end. So President Trump could not trust the CIA to provide the information.

He had to think outside of the box in order to prove a second coup attempt on voters.

Information about Kraken has been around for several years, however, only a few paid attention. Except those persons intent on stealing this election. In 2017, WikiLeaks released numerous CIA documents detailing “Kraken.”





They included orders to spy on all major candidates in France’s 2012 presidential election, including the incumbent at the time, Nicholas Sarkozy. Some might remember that Obama, the president then, did not like Sarkozy because he was too conservative for the far left president. (Complete List of the Many Times Obama Spied on Candidate and President Trump and Numerous Others)

According to the leaked documents, Kraken would provide information on each party’s election strategy, each candidate’s private conferences, and the ability to influence political decisions. If it were used against France in 2012, it could have been used against the hapless Mitt Romney that same year. Was that election stolen too?

If I had a Hamr

The CIA uses another program in conjunction with Kraken, called Hamr” (or hammer) also in the files WikiLeaks released, which Powell referenced. Hamr spies on protected networks without being detected.

After Powell first mentioned Kraken, reports began circulating about an American operation in Germany, where servers were confiscated. At first, many thought the servers belonged to two election technology firms, Dominion and Scytl.

But the servers that were taken apparently belong to the CIA, which has a field office in Frankfurt. The State Department also operates a consulate in that city. Yet the CIA is not loyal to the Constitution, everybody knows this as they operate above the law.

Most recently it has been subverted into the radical left-wing political arena.

The CIA has been part of the deep state that has hindered investigating the coup conspiracy of 2016, and the undermining of President Trump for his entire four years in office. The last head of the CIA, John Brennan, once threatened Trump, stating that he couldn’t understand the power of the intelligence community.

The CIA is an untrustworthy part of the globalist deep state trying to circumvent the Constitution.

The FBI is right there with them. So how do patriots secure evidence of wrongdoing from them? The out-of-box program for justice all began to unfold when President Trump dismissed the Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, replacing him with Christopher C. Miller. Miller was a Green Beret and is a loyal patriot.

His first action as Acting Secretary of Defense was to move control of Special Operations Command away from General Milley, Chief of Staff at the Pentagon, and go directly to him. A few days later word of servers being seized in Germany began to circulate. No one knew whose servers, or why or who conducted the seizure.

It now appears those CIA servers were located inside a military installation in Frankfurt. The U.S. military has full authority to do this because any CIA activity in the European theater is being conducted using military cover. In other words, CIA officers would be identified to the German government (and anyone else asking) as military employees or consultants.

To use information from these servers in an American court, law enforcement would have to have been involved.

We know the loyalty of the FBI is suspect, so perhaps assistant U.S. Attorneys were a part of the seizure. In that case, the evidence obtained can be used in a U.S. court.

While there is no notification of who seized the servers, we can speculate that law enforcement was aided by Special Operations Forces, who report directly to Miller.

It has been reported that neither CIA Director, Gina Haspel, nor FBI Director, Christopher Wray knew about the operation. Therefore, law enforcement must have been some other agency under the DOJ, or the Assistant Federal Attorneys in person. Since Dominion owns servers in Germany and Scytl operates them in Spain, data collection overseas is vital to proving any case of vote manipulation in the U.S.A.

Remarkably, voting data was available to Dominion and Scytl prior to anyone in the U.S. Those overseas databases played a pivotal role in the outcome of that day’s voting. And maybe those confiscated servers in Frankfurt hold information about Dominion and Scytl’s actions on election day.

While this is still unfolding, it is reported that President Trump now has all the evidence of voter fraud and election-related treason needed to stop those tainted votes from being counted.

The path to the White House in 2020

The path to a Trump second term now rests first in the courts. If it is proven that this election is so tainted that the votes in 28 states using Dominion Voting Systems machines cannot be counted, then the House of Representatives will determine the next President.

This scenario is the likely path moving forward. First, the electors in enough states, those using Dominion, must not be counted. Which would mean that neither candidate earned the 270 electoral votes necessary to become President. Then, according to our Constitution, the House votes for the President.

While Democrats are the majority in the house, according to the Constitution, each state only gets one vote each. There are 37 states with a majority of Republican Congressmen. It would mean a second term for the duly elected President, and evil would have been defeated again; only because we elected a fighter as our President.

Like his style or not, Trump is the only person who could have carried out the defeat of so much evil: twice.

Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

