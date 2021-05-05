Regaining America: It’s time the GOP rid itself of all the Liz Cheneys

WASHINGTON. The online “Eisenhower Encyclopedia” has this entry on the 34th president’s political philosophy: “Ike was centrist… being neither a reactionary nor a socialist; neither an appeaser nor a warmonger. Ike believed that finding the middle course was a core aspect of American history.”

In other words, Eisenhower’s political philosophy was neither something nor nothing.

Had he applied this viewpoint as part of his WWII military planning, Adolf Hitler would have ruled the world.

Today, we find this philosophical and political spinelessness in the form of Wyoming GOP Representative Liz Cheney. The woman news reports say will soon lose her leadership role in the House. Like other never-Trump Republicans, Cheney hated the orange man’s unwillingness to suck up to the press and make nice with Democrats.

It offended Cheney’s timid sensibilities.





Like Eisenhower, Cheney represents the end of the GOP as a functioning opposition party.

A five-star embodiment of a philosophical inferiority complex. A mindset that continues to permeate a Republican Party living under the long shadow of FDR’s radical transformation of America under his Mussolini-inspired New Deal.

Many believed this organizational example in self-belittlement ended with the rise of the unapologetic and combative Trump as the party’s titular leader. But we came to discover that nothing animates the feckless geldings of the GOP like displays of unshakable strength and confidence.

Following in the footsteps of Eisenhower was GOP conservative and former Vietnam prisoner of war, John McCain. He hated Trump for refusing to bow before his hero statuses like the sycophants of the mainstream media and Eisenhower Republicans.

“I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said of McCain dismissively.

It proved Trump was willing to skewer the sacred cows of the mainstream media and the GOP alike. It separated Trump from the 2016 field of nice-guy presidential candidates who refused to attack wrong-headed Republicans with the same zeal they savaged socialist Democrats.

Trump’s causticness drove a stake through the heart of Ronald Reagan’s 1966 aphorism, the 11th Commandment: “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican.”

It needed to die if the GOP was ever to rid itself of the lukewarm, bipartisanites of the party’s inconsequential, post-New Deal empty suits.

Those who, like kicked dogs, desperately crave approval from a media that despises them. They fail to understand it’s a love requiring the betrayal of country, party, and, more importantly, self-respect.

The Democrat-controlled Deep State is an afront to the nation’s great charters, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution of the United States. The top-down power the beast displays daily challenges the principles of individual liberty and self-government.

We are told by those who claim superiority over us that they represent the future.

Republicans like Liz Cheney appear to agree. But thoughtful Republicans need to find a rebuttal for those who believe they represent “progress.” And these Republicans need to look no further than the words Republican President Calvin Coolidge spoke on the 150th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence:

“If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final. If governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, that is final. No advance, no progress can be made beyond these propositions. If anyone wishes to deny their truth or their soundness, the only direction in which he can proceed historically is not forward, but backward toward the time when there was no equality, no rights of the individual, no rule of the people. Those who wish to proceed in that direction can not lay claim to progress. They are reactionary. Their ideas are not more modern, but more ancient, than those of the Revolutionary fathers.”

The Republican Party came into existence as a challenge to the notion that men could, by right, brutally enslave others to steal their labor. The embrace of confiscatory socialism by the so-called “progressives” of the Democratic Party, as Coolidge correctly observed nearly a century ago, represents a “reactionary” return to the ruthless barbarism of ancient times.





If the GOP is to have a future – and that’s a big if – it had better understand what they stand for and, more importantly, the malevolent evil represented by those a foolish John McCain often referred to as his “friends across the aisle.”

That foundational understanding will equip Republicans for the fight ahead. And, again, they need look no further than the inspirational words of the underrated Calvin Coolidge.

“Nothing in this world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not: nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not: unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not: the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”

Tall words from the man history remembers as “Silent Cal.”

