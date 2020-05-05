Reflections on Cinco de Mayo and political machinations of Tyrants

SAN JOSE: Much like St. Patrick’s day, which was virtually ignored during the COVID-19 Pandemic, the holiday of Cinco de Mayo will also likely fall victim to the fallout from the disease. In addition, the tensions along the border with Mexico have subsided to some degree in recent months. This is partly due to the Supreme Court decision that allowed the Trump Administration to Maintain the “Remain-In-Mexico” Immigration Policy at present.

In early March, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration could continue to enforce an immigration policy requiring foreign asylum seekers near the southern U.S. border with Mexico to wait on the Mexico side while their specific cases are considered.

But, since Cinco de Mayo is not a major holiday in Mexico, it is likely that many of those Mexican asylum seekers won’t be able to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in the United States.

They don’t celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Mexico

Despite being relatively known throughout the U.S. as a Mexican-based holiday, it is not. Actually the holiday remains relatively insignificant in Mexico, except perhaps in Mexico City or La Puebla.





However, in recent decades, some Cinco de Mayo celebrations have taken on a political tone in relation to the current debate over illegal immigration.

Despite the festivities centered around Cinco de Mayo in the past, average American citizens may not know the “why” behind the celebration. Equally true is that the average Mexican may not know well the “why” behind the celebration.

However, it is really not altogether complicated.

It is similar to the reasons why so many Irish-Americans (as well as many who want to be Irish for the day) like to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It is similar to why Italian-Americans like to gather and celebrate Columbus Day. It is similar to why the Chinese-Americans join together to celebrate Chinese New Year.

But, Chinese New Year was not celebrated this year. St. Patrick’s Day was also canceled.

In a most unusual year, life, as usual, has been put on hold due to COVID-19.

Only now, as we enter into the month of May, there is the beginning of a cautious easing back into the life the world once knew prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic. But the hidden history of the Cinco de Mayo holiday contains an interesting blueprint for communists, elitists, and globalists alike in this time of chaos and confusion. While educated Mexicans would be aware of the origins of Cinco de Mayo, they would know that it is not celebrating Mexican Independence Day which is September 16.

However, Americans may view it as comparable to American Independence Day.

Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) is not even remotely comparable to the 4th of July.

A Mexican – oriented holiday, it is based upon the remembrance of an extraordinary victory of some outnumbered Mexican patriots over a far superior French army. However, independence came after a successful revolution in “New Spain” that technically liberated Mexico from colonial control of Spain in 1824.

But, elitists of royal and old European bloodlines had seized control of Mexico. But, they were finally ousted in the election of 1861. This period of Mexican history had been dominated by “La Reforma.”

It came to a climax when democratic-minded populists took control of the government with the election of Benito Juarez.





The election of Benito Juarez in 1861 was pivotal in the history of Mexico.

Benito Juarez was the first native American to be elected president of a nation in North America – likely in all of the Americas. He was an educated man and sought to help Mexico get on the road to stability and economic health. He sought to create solutions to the economic dominion of Mexico by the joint efforts of the Roman Catholic Church and the landed, ruling class, or aristocracy.

Juarez also believed that capitalism could achieve such ends.

He also believed a constitutional form of government modeled after the federal system in the U.S. would provide political stability. Despite the ideals, the Juarez victory came at a time the country had been weakened due to the Mexican Civil War of 1858 and the internal “reform wars.”

This was a time of conflict between the common people and the aristocratic factions.

Basically, it represents the culmination of divisive struggles between his populist movement and an entrenched, landed aristocracy. That aristocracy had been leftover from the old Spanish Dominion.

Unfortunately, the Mexican nobility, the entrenched aristocracy, did not share much excitement in the election of an Indian as president. The Mexican nobility saw their control over Mexico coming to an end. They felt desperate when Juarez was elected. The aristocratic backlash led to a nightmare that exploded the internal divisions and resentments.

The majority of this Mexican aristocracy refused to accept the popular election of Juarez.

Some then attempted to reverse it. Some of the aristocracies went so far as to meet representatives of Napoleon III to invite the French to help them take back their nation and to recover political power and reassert control over the Mexican populace. The aristocratic backlash permitted a French invasion and takeover of Mexico and the eventual regression of the nation to its previous tyrannical state. Ultimately, the Juarez political victory was smashed by the hatred the Mexican aristocracy harbored against the common people.

Ironically, the reason for a Cinco de Mayo holiday is partly due to the major problems that confronted the newly-elected Mexican president. Economic weakness led to Mexico’s struggle for survival against a full-scale French invasion.

In 1861, newly-elected Juarez faced a huge national debt left by the previous elitist government. He also faced furious and ongoing hostility from the nation’s elitist politicians. He also confronted an internally organized attempt by former government officials to destroy the administration.

Juarez had several issues to deal with as he came into office

But the one that nearly destroyed Mexico was the massive debt.

Once he assumed office, Juarez discovered that as a result of the civil war, the Mexican elitist government had desperately borrowed large sums of money from the three major colonial “superpowers” in Europe. There was virtually no money. After deliberation over his options, on July 17, 1861, Juarez issued a moratorium to suspend all foreign debt payments for a period of two years. The announcement of a debt moratorium was a grave mistake. It is usually the case when those indebted think they can bypass terms of their financial contracts.

On October 31, 1861, representatives of the governments of France, Great Britain, and Spain met in London. They signed a tripartite agreement to intervene in Mexico to recover the unpaid debts.

Those nations’ warships left to cross the Atlantic. The ships reached the port city of Veracruz at different times, but they were all there by the 8th of December. The combined military force seized control of the custom-house, and the obvious intent of the troika was to stay until they collected the outstanding balances on their respective loans.

However, Juarez sent representatives to Veracruz to renegotiate the debt. Britain and Spain were willing to do. Their troops got in their ships, sailing back to Europe.

The Spanish and British forces may have realized the “real plans” of the French directed by Napoleon III.

But, as the British and Spanish withdrew, French ships did not. French ships remained anchored in the Gulf of Mexico, and troops remained on alert. The French army is sent across the Atlantic to ostensibly collect a debt to France. The action initially appeared as a concerted effort of three European nations that had been orchestrated by Napoleon III.

With the excuse of collecting outstanding debt, the French emperor made clever use of the financial crisis. Establishing a French empire in Mexico. And that is what he did. It was not possible for the Mexican officials to reach any satisfactory agreement due to the subversive plans of Napoleon III. It became apparent that the French emperor was more interested in French global ambitions, much like his uncle, Napoleon Bonaparte. Cinco de Mayo came about as the celebration of the short-lived victory of the Mexicans over their French invaders in 1862. Mexico lost the war.

The first battle between the Mexican and the French occurred near the village of Puebla, on May 5, 1862.

It resulted in a rout of the superior French force. This surprised the French because their army had outnumbered the Mexicans by about 2:1.

Yet, this proved to be a short-lived victory—a temporary setback for the French. This initial Mexican victory became a thorn in the side of Napoleon III because it delayed his plans. The following year, however, the French emperor simply sent reinforcements.

In 1863 with 30,000 troops, the French fought the second battle of Puebla. On May 17, the Mexican army surrendered. By May 31 President Juarez fled the capital with his cabinet to the city of El Paso del Norte. That city is now Ciudad Juarez.

In Ciudad Juarez, President Juarez persisted with his government-in-exile.

By June of 1863, the French and the Mexican elite regained control of Mexico City and central Mexico. On April 20, 1864, the Mexican congress, members of the Mexican aristocracy and the occupying French forces installed Maximilian as Emperor Maximilian I of Mexico. It essentially made Mexico a French colony.

What? Is that in the Mexican history books? If the French made Mexico a colony in 1863, why do the Mexican people still speak Spanish? Well, herein lies the wrench in the machinery of those Leftists who believe in the Reconquista (“reconquest”).

The concept of Reconquista is that Mexico should re-conquer the land of the Southwestern United States. The United States intervened in the colonization of Mexico by the French tyrant. If not, Mexicans may very well be speaking French today.

President Andrew Johnson invoked the Monroe Doctrine in February 1866, and demanded that the French leave Mexico.

At the same time, the U.S. Navy initiated a naval blockade in the Gulf of Mexico to intercept any possible French reinforcements attempting to enter Mexico. Eventually, Napoleon III decided to pull the French troops out. Advising his puppet, Maximilian I, to vacate the premises as well. Finally, it was over.

The U.S. was pleased because while Lincoln was alive, his Administration had never viewed the reign of Maximilian I. The U.S. had not viewed the reign of Maximilian I as the true will of the Mexican people. When Benito Juarez regained control of Mexico in 1867, the U.S. welcomed his return as the legitimate leader. Sadly, this old friendship has been buried as progressive-revisionist historians have focused on the enmity between the U.S. and Mexico. The purpose is: divide and conquer. But, bitterness ruins a potential powerful friendship today. Cinco De Mayo could serve as an opportunity to promote friendship and the potential alliance between the two nations in the future.