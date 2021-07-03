Recognizing the right to Redress, on Jan 6 Patriots found a shattered world

SAN DIEGO, Fl., WASHINGTON DC: On Jan 6, 2021 there was a protest at the Capitol against the government. A protest to request redress of grievances, as provided for in the First Amendment. It was written into the Bill of Rights as a separate, but equal, natural right, given by our creator, that the Government cannot challenge.

And yet, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are doing just that.

Agitators in the crowd sabotaged January 6th inciting violence using bull horns and protective gear. Something never seen before, despite hundreds of thousands of MAGA supporters gathering for marches and rallies. Logical minds need to ask who paid to get the agitators to the front of the line, to breach the Capitol and agitate the MAGA supporters?

It is an unapproached question by too many of our politicians and all mainstream media.





Few on the Right defend the justified protest of the 2020 election.

Thereby allowing the Left to define it as “insurrection.” Yet this Washington Post video tells the real story of what Jan 6th was for hundreds of thousands who attended Trump’s ‘Save America Rally’. “The way Congress treated us was shameful,” says one woman.

These testimonies from peaceful Trump supporters on Jan 6th are vivid proof.

They were at the Capitol exercising their 1st Amendment rights. This is not manna for mainstream news. These testimonies don’t count to them. Especially now a second attempt to ‘investigate’ the January 6 protest rears its ugly head after being voted down by the GOP.

Based on 6 months of condemnation and Trump supporter targeting from Democrats, media, and corporate censors, we know the Democrats’ real motives. Which is to use January 6 to divide and conquer. Evidenced by Attorney General Merrick Garland in a speech on June 15:

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocated for the superiority of the white race.”

“He [Garland], like the rest of the liars you see on television, wants you to believe, and wants history to record, that January 6th was an attempted insurrection by white supremacist revolutionaries bent on taking over this country,” says Tucker Carlson on Fox News (opinion).

The tale of “White Supremacy Insurrection” could not be further from the truth.

We see in these videos the people who came to the Capitol on Jan 6th were there to protest what they saw as a fraudulent takeover of government. Millions thought the election was ‘stolen’, disturbed by that. They had an ace in the hole,

“The First Amendment of the Bill of Rights addresses five rights. The limits on government interference with religion, speech and the press were the result of the uniquely American experience. The right to peaceable assembly was a needed protection to exercise the first three. The First Amendment’s fifth right will come as a surprise to many. Only 1% of Americans even know that it exists,” says Shestokas.com

The Right to Petition was central to constitutional law and politics in the early United States. It is the First Amendment’s capstone:

“Congress shall make no law… abridging… the right of the people…to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Trump supporters marched to the Capitol on Jan 6 because 2020 election fraud was threatening their freedoms.

Those at the rally saw that no one, not the states, the courts, or Congress, was willing to address the massive breakdown of free and fair voting. So, armed with actual grievances, they used their Constitutional rights to seek redress on January 6th. (A Sampling of Recent Election Fraud Cases from Across the United States)

They were not there to create anarchy as depicted in videos showcasing Antifa, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other fringe groups who also came to the ‘Save America Rally’. And while Americans are told to separate peaceful protestors from violent agitators when it is a BLM or ANTIFA protest, liberals seem unable to do the same here.

Whether paid to do it or self-motivated – it was wrong to incite violence. But MAGA has always supported the Blue Line and has never exhibited violence, despite being the victims of violence from liberal groups. (Trump supporters harassed, attacked at MAGA march in DC amid clashes with counter-protesters; arrests made)

a family is visbly in tears as they’re threatened and assaulted while being forced away from #BlackLivesMatterPlaza #MillionMAGAMarch2020 #MillionMAGAMarch #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/j5jMNu5dOx — eric thomas (@justericthomas) November 14, 2020

Which led Democrats and ‘allied’ RINOs to bandy their swords. Already, the MSM threatened anyone who opposed their narrative of ‘no such thing as election fraud’.

Mountains of discovery caused people to doubt their Trump votes counted.

Numerous testimonies and forensic evidence provided proof of lost ballots and voting machine flipped votes. We saw illegal (non-verified as a U.S. citizen) votes, duplicate ballots, mail-in voting from dead people, forged votes, late-night vote dumps after polls had officially closed…the list goes on endlessly. (The proof of the 2020 Election fraud is easy to see in the numbers)

States like Pennsylvania broke their own voting laws extending the voting deadline and turning away ‘mandated observers’.

Arizona and Georgia are now in process of trying to rectify the 2020 election disaster to prevent it from happening again. They were denied the same rectification at the time by state courts and Attorney Generals. Legions of both lawyers and citizens put in the hours to uncover the voting irregularities and security breaches. The Supreme Court turned up its nose against it all, no backbone to review it.

Congress and Vice President Pence pushed rapidly forward to certify a corrupt election, railroading the thousands seeking redress.

It all leads to what could be viewed as a Jan 6 trap.

One America News (OAN) reported June 29,

“Roger Stone made a bombshell revelation with his suggestion the U.S. government may have played a role in the Capitol protest on January 6th. The former adviser to President Trump highlighted reports that claimed U.S. government agents were a part of organizing the takeover of the U.S. capitol in efforts to discredit and imprison American patriots.

Stone said he was in his hotel room at the Willard Hotel on January 6 when he received a call from the Secret Service, who offered to escort him to the forefront of the march and straight into the Capitol. He narrowly evaded the trap by declining their offer,” says OAN News.

Yet they arrest Trump Supporters led by Capitol Police into the restricted building (as shown on various videos censored by YouTube and Google).

What #RogerStone said was true, I was with him in his room, preparing to go speak at another event at the Capitol on Jan. 6th. We watched all of this unfold from the @WillardHotel where we were all staying. pic.twitter.com/VRqXE0ykNT — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) June 23, 2021

Legal charges don’t fit Trump supporters arrested.

The vast majority of defendants charged for their involvement on January 6th are charged under 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(l). That section of the United States Code is a coverall for entering restricted governmental buildings or hindering the operation of government. The punishment for a violation of subsection (a) is—a fine under this title or imprisonment for not more than 10 years, or both, if—(this is the important part):

(A)the person, during and in relation to the offense, uses or carries a deadly or dangerous weapon or firearm; or

(B)the offense results in significant bodily injury as defined by section 2118(e)(3).

If the person is not armed or causes significant bodily harm, the maximum punishment is a fine or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both. That is a misdemeanor. Yet reports show that some have been denied bail, and some are even held in solidarity confinement. (Jan 6 protesters/trespassers/rioters held in solitary, no bail, some without charges)

What you don’t know about Jan 6 will shock you.

In February, the acting Capitol police chief said nearly 400 of those estimated to have breached the Capitol are now facing charges. It is almost easy to tell who were MAGA supporters swept up in the moment and who were violent agitators.

Many are being held in pretrial detention on charges ranging from knowingly entering or remaining in restricted grounds (trespassing) without authority, to conspiracy, assault, and obstruction of an official proceeding. Most of those charges covered under 18 U.S.C. § 1752. As already noted, unless armed or caused great bodily harm, which none did, a mere misdemeanor.

Worst yet, some haven’t been charged with anything.

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) expressed concerns about the conditions in the jail:

“D.C.’s house is not in order, and the solution is NOT to grant it even more authority through statehood,” Comer said on April 19.

That comment came in response to a Washington Post report which described the jail’s COVID-19 order as “mass solitary confinement.” Covid-19 restrictions kept prisoners in their cells for up to 22 hours a day. Some only getting into the yard at 2 a.m. That is solitary confinement, by any definition, for defendants who took part in the Jan 6 protest. Conversely, communists and anarchists who burn down buildings, a federal courthouse, and ICE buildings, and beat up police officers, only get a night in jail and have charges dismissed. All courtesy of Kamala Harris and her Socialist organization aiding anti-American traitors.

Leftist agitators at the Capitol on Jan 6 escape consequences.

Look at Antifa member, John Sullivan, a poser Trump supporter. He incited those responsible for the broken glass in the Capitol lobby. Which led to an opening that Ashli Babbitt tried to go through; however, her mystery killer’s bullet made sure she never made it. John Sullivan, arrested Jan 14, gained a quick release; his punishment a ban on social media. Even as the media and Democrats say there is no evidence of agitators “dressing up as Trump supporters.” (CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Antifa Protester John Sullivan Brags About Posing As Trump Supporter, Breaking Window At US Capitol Building During Riots)

Patriots seeking redress on Jan 6 doled abuse under lock and key.

“I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair. You’re letting everyone else out. I need help.” That’s a quote from the burly blue-collar Trump supporter who was photographed putting his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk back on January 6th as he begged a court to let him out on bail after all these months. He’s been in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day since his arrest in January. He’s forced to eat on the floor,” (American Liberty Report.)

In a moment of clarity, Senator Elizabeth Warren defends those jailed.

“She’s worried the prisoners are being “punished” because they are Donald Trump supporters,” she says. Also, she believes solitary confinement is used to “break them so that they will cooperate.”

Third-world communist societies use torture…not America. All Americans should be calling their representatives demanding due process. Remember the poem, First they came…

Where is the outcry?

Democrats, RINO Republicans, and the MSM treat those using their Constitutional rights to demand redress of grievances as lepers. Every time they utter insurrection about Jan 6th, let Cornell, Yale, and Northwestern law schools remind them of our Constitutional Rights of assembly and petition for redress:

“The holding of meetings for peaceable political action cannot be proscribed. Those who assist in the conduct of such meetings cannot be branded as criminals on that score. The question… is not as to the auspices under which the meeting is held but as to its purpose; not as to the relations of the speakers, but whether their utterances transcend the bounds of the freedom of speech which the Constitution protects.”

Trump called for a rally on Jan 6 to save America.

A corrupt movement took root by Congressional enemies bent on running him out of existence on Jan 6. Yet a great President strives to save everything he’d given Americans despite extreme opposition and hatred for four years. But alas, what Trump said at the protest became twisted and turned from a Constitutionally protected speech into an impeachable offense.

Never has there been such a malevolent contingent that set about to destroy a U.S. president and his good works. Executed through outrageous hoaxes, wasteful probes, and manufactured lawsuits.

A corrupt government, the courts owe Americans redress of election fraud.

No matter what party you are with – election integrity serves everyone.

The law to petition the government for a redress of grievances dates back to the Magna Carta. It gave the American colonists a way to petition King George for grievances. He had to respond within 40 days or else face rebellion or risk war to get ‘just’ redress.

Yale calls the right to petition, “A First Amendment right to a remedy.” If only that were so. Instead, to Democrats and their allies, it constitutes a war on Conservative Patriotic Americans. A right granted by our creator, not some frivolous government interested only in maintaining its own power.

######

About the Authors:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. Read more from Joseph on CommDigiNews here.

His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

Artwork by Dave McKinney for CommDiginews