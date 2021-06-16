LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 — As Pride Month rages on and the LGBTQ rainbow flags fly high, the community faces an existential crisis. Once marginalized, American gays and their various offshoots have been widely accepted. Gay marriage is legal, never to be banned again. Workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation is a codified law. Gay and Lesbian people do achieve financial success, with upward mobility the rule rather than the exception.

Despite all of this good news, the LGBTQ community still faces one threat: Boredom.

All of the pretty rainbow colors cannot hide the dark cloud of indifference most Americans feel toward gay and lesbian people.

Gays have become non-controversial. The mystery is over. The closet door is wide open. Being gay does not cause or stop inflation. Being a lesbian will not make the stock market rise or fall. Being transgender does not cause or prevent Covid. Not one bisexual has stopped or caused a terrorist attack. “We’re here, we’re queer” has been replaced with “Pass the chips and gimme a beer.”

Gay people have reached full equality and full acceptance. For normal people, this would be an overwhelmingly positive development. For activist basket cases, this is a disaster. With activist basket cases, the fight is all that matters. Victory is defeat because it eliminates the rationale for further fighting. Activist basket cases, particularly on the left, need to invent new causes to be outraged about.





This is about to cause a gigantic split in the LGBTQ community.

Normal gays will go about their lives. Activist basket cases will act like heterosexual activist basket cases. They will keep yelling and screaming because the attention is their oxygen. Normal gay and lesbian people want to be as boring as normal straight people. Activist basket cases are incapable of getting to this level of peaceful happiness.

The activist basket cases in the LGBTQ movement have been desperate to remain victims. There was never a gay Holocaust like the Jews faced. Gays never faced slavery-like blacks did. Gays have had to invent anti-gay narratives to remain in the news.

The gay community declared Matthew Shepard to be the victim of an anti-gay hate crime. The truth was that Shepard was a drug dealer who was killed in a drug deal gone bad. The men who killed him neither knew nor cared that he was gay. They just wanted to get high. (Matthew Shepard’s murder: ‘What it came down to is drugs and money’)

The gay community declared the Pulse Nightclub massacre to be an anti-gay hate crime. The truth was that the shooter was a radicalized Islamist who picked Pulse at random. After his initial non-gay targets including a shopping mall were scrapped due to high security, he only then turned to Pulse. Unlike anti-gay violence, climate change, and other leftist nonsense, radical Islam is a real global threat.

In The Meaning of the Pulse Nightclub Attack, the writer states:

“Now, thanks to cell-phone data and other evidence submitted in the trial of the shooter’s wife (she was acquitted for reasons unrelated to the cell-phone evidence), we know that Mateen didn’t seem to care about the LGBT community. Happenstance brought him to those people. Had less security been on hand at Disney Springs, he could have chosen that spot as his target. Had it appeared easier to target Eve Orlando, another club that he scoped out by using Google Maps, he could have chosen that spot. Had another club been a closer drive, he could have chosen it.”

The activist basket cases in the gay community even declare themselves victims of school bullying.

Everyone is a victim of school bullying. Public schools are where kids go to die. Ask any kid on the South Side of Chicago or Baltimore if being straight keeps them from being beaten up or shot at school. Violent criminals do not have the time or patience to care about the sexuality of the people they are trying to beat, rape, or rob. Criminals just want money to further their crime sprees. Schools are a target, regardless of sexual orientation.

Basket cases in the gay community have been reduced to inventing new terms totally unrelated to being gay. Ecosexuals are just radicalized environmentalists who happen to not be heterosexual. Vegansexuals are just as bizarre as heterosexual people seeing evil in steaks and hamburgers. Gay leftists are just leftists who happen to be gay.

Their rage is based on political ideology, not sexual orientation.

Normal members of the gay community face the same threat as normal people in the feminist movement, the Islamic movement, and the Democrats in Congress.

The threat is internal, and it comes from the radicals who have hijacked their own movements.

The choices for the LGBTQ community are simple. If the radicals keep pushing, they will create a backlash that will give them their oxygen attention and keep them angry. If the moderates take over, they will declare victory, go home, and lead happy lives.

Have Pride Month, but celebrating mere being rather than accomplishments eventually gets old. Being gay is not an accomplishment.

Gays and straights are equal. The fight is over. Be gay. Be straight. Nobody cares. Shut up and go to work.

You’re here? You’re queer?

We’re square. We don’t care.

Brooklyn-born, Long Island raised and now living in Los Angeles, Eric Golub is a politically conservative columnist, blogger, author, public speaker, satirist, and comedian. But he lives for football. Particularly the Raiders.

