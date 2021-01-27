WASHINGTON, DC: Rising in opposition to the unconstitutional snap second impeachment of President Trump, Senator Rand Paul laid out in exquisite detail the hypocrisy and dangerous authoritarianism of the new radical Bolshevik Democrat Party. Paul called the impeachment process an illegal “bill of attainder”. He slammed Democrats for attempting to impeach a President who has already left office.

“This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise to further divide the country.” – Rand Paul

Watch his full remarks here.

It is the most succinct explanation for Democrat’s willingness to subvert the Constitution. With extreme measures designed to demonize the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump.





Senator Paul’s motion declaring the impeachment unconstitutional received 45 votes from Republican Senators. It made abundantly clear that the second impeachment of Donald Trump would be as much of a failure as the first.

Five RINO so-called Republican senators voted against Paul’s motion.

Choosing instead to end their political careers by siding with Bolshevik Democrats, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, Ben Sasse, and Tom Toomey sought to continue their vendetta against Trump. And all Trump-supporting Republicans. No surprises here. Mitt Romney might as well switch parties at this point.

Turncoat Chinese asset Mitch McConnell, married to Chinese asset Elaine Chau, voted with Paul to declare the impeachment unconstitutional. Allthough he green lighted the procedure a week ago. McConnell is finished in Republican circles. Much the same way Mike Pence is. McConnel should be recalled by the people of Kentucky. Pence has returned to Indiana.

After the vote, Rand Paul said the fact that 45 Republicans sided with him “shows that impeachment is dead on arrival.”

“If you voted that it was unconstitutional then how in the world would you ever hope to convict somebody for this?” Paul asked, adding ,”45 of us, almost the entire caucus, 95% of the caucus, voted that the whole proceeding was unconstitutional. This is a big victory for us. Democrats can beat this partisan horse as long as they want — this vote indicates it’s over, the trial is all over.”