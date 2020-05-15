Rabbi Dov Fischer asks the question : “Is it Time to Hate?”

COLORADO SPRINGS: Nearly everyone above ground today can agree that hatred, while an extreme emotion, is a term befitting Adolph Hitler, leader of the Nazi Party. At the same time, we tell youngsters that it isn’t nice to hate.

And the new Progressivism has expunged the word from our vocabulary.

But what about hateful actions? Are they exempt from comment as well? The one-party media that has been propping up fellow democrats while vilifying republicans has resulted in the past decade in the air waves abounding with hatred, but just not the word. Never the word. That would be so un-PC, darling.

Now a rabbi has used the hateful word, “hate” in a recent political article carried by The American Spectator titled “A Time to Hate: It’s not too late.”





Rabbi Dov Fischer, Esq. is a high-stakes litigation attorney with more than twenty-five years of experience and an adjunct professor of law for more than fifteen years. He is rabbi of Young Israel of Orange County, California.

He begins by reminding us of an old sixties hippie song taken from Koheet (Ecclesiastes) 3:1-8.

To everything there is a season, a time to every purpose under heaven:

A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

A time to kill, and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up;

A time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance;

A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing;

A time to seek, and a time to lose; a time to Guard, and a time to cast away;

A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;

A time to love, and a time to hate; a time for war, and a time for peace.

Through the eight Obama years, Rabbi Fischer accepted the rules of the American political game.

Obama was president. He rightfully was elected for two terms.

No matter how much Rabbi Fischer disagreed with his policies and actions, he maintained the high ground of “He is my president, and I must support him.” But following the past three years of pure unadulterated hatred that has been spewed by the opposing party and its mouthpiece Pravda media toward President Trump, their attempts to take him down have become a bridge too far for him.

“I accepted Obama. I never articulated his first name, and I never called him ‘president,’ but I accepted . . . that this Pretender was our country’s lawfully elected chief executive. I watched his arrogance . . .the kinds of human dreck he regularly invited as his White House guests . . . with the soft whisper, ‘This, too, shall pass.’”

He watched as the media idolized him, elevating him to near god status. And, Rabbi Fischer continues,

“It meant living through eight years of the deepest public corruption. Lois Lerner stealing an election by leveraging the awesome power of the Internal Revenue Service to close down legitimate conservative political groups. EricHolder – the nobleman who urged people to kick their enemies – bringing lawlessness and corruption into the Justice Department, even approving the ‘Fast and Furious’ idea of releasing lethal weapons to Mexican drug lords . . .”

The rabbi reminds us of the ACORN scandal, the Benghazi fiasco, and the rise of ISIS on Obama’s watch.

“He micturated half a billion dollars . . . with Solyndra while trying to close down our energy sector . . . we got windmills . . . We got Loretta Lynch, who some thought would clean up Holder’s corruption of justice, only to find our that she ended up in bed with the Clintons at the height of the probe of Hillary’s corruption. We saw the world’s worst murderers freed from Gitmo so that they could rejoin the war against America.” (18 Obama scandals)

As a rabbi of 40 years, Rabbi Fischer has believed in the potential for goodness, but now, he says he has “learned to hate,” as he reminds us that “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice, and moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue.”

He tells us his reasons:

“I hate that Donald Trump never was given a chance to be president of the United States for even one day’s honeymoon. I hate that, long before he won the presidency – fair and square – corrupt crooks and criminals in the United States Department of justice, it’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, were actively plotting to take him down. I hate that there are so few outlets in the media that give voice to condemn the criminality and corruption that broke every accepted societal more by which we play the game. I hate that Obama was in on it yet continues to pontificate on what is just and on what threatens freedom.”

From there he goes into many details that have been building for over three years, even as the Obama team’s corruption is being revealed. Paper after paper and declassified document after declassified document show the proof of what only the conservative media has seen fit to print to date.





Applying the rule of law to the Obama/Biden administration

A new sheriff, Attorney General William Barr appears to be undeterred by the squeals and yelps of pain from the left as he continues to reveal the truth of what they have done to President Trump and his associates.

Currently, the legality of the prosecution of Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn’s case has been torn apart, yet a lingering Obama era judge continues to flout A.J. Barr’s order the case be tossed out on account of, gasp, wrong-doing. And a floundering Pravda press continues to excuse anything resembling democrat corruption with its own method of cold, harsh hatred. What is the saying, that a lie makes it around the world seven times before the truth even gets its pants on? The propaganda that has been enabling Deep State corruption was not new with the Obama regime.

For sure, there are corrupt politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The difference however with the Obama administration is the extent to which advantage was taken of the many loopholes that accommodate federal criminality. Added to President Obama’s savvy use of these laws available to him, “I have a phone and I have a pen,” was his weaponization of the United States’ security services.

Like some tinpot dictator, Obama enabled illegal wiretaps of the incoming Trump team, and to this day, continues reeling in the traps he so cleverly set for Trump et al.

But as the rabbi voices his hatred for Obama and his self-serving arrogance – “I hate that they all keep getting away with it. Every single one of them gets away with it. There is absolutely no price to be paid on the left for perjury, for conspiracy to overturn a legitimate election, for treason” — justice grinds slowly. But it also is grinding finely.

The proof of many of Obama’s crooked deals is beginning to emerge, thanks to declassifications. Hopefully, in time, even the mainstream, democrat media will need to report the news as certain high-level Obama-ites bite the dust and are marched off to prison.

There are many conservatives and Trump supporters who will delight in seeing the treasonous pack of Obama hold-overs, likely including Obama himself, be revealed for the snakes they are. President Trump’s assessment of recent exposures has been that no other president of the United States should ever have to endure such treasonous behavior. In light of what we are learning, his words may be overly mild.

Certainly, observers like Rabbi Fischer would agree with him that,

“There is something so evil in a society that tolerates a dual standard of justice, dual standards of everything. On the one hand, we political conservatives harbor profoundly deep feelings, but we do not destroy people’s lives based on abstract politics. Yes, we oppose them and expose them, and we hope that contemporary society and history judge them for the evil they represent.”

But the rabbi may have the final say as these rotten former government officials manage retroactively to destroy themselves. Their stench already is reaching some of those newsrooms that have been so complicit in their “Hate Trump” campaign. And that fine grind of justice may this summer manage to take down the ones in the shadows who would have raped our nation and its laws.

For those who are monitoring these events, it may not be too late to show our hatred for the perps. As the good rabbi reminds us, “There is a time to love and a time to hate. This is a time to hate.”

