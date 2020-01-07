Qasem Soleimani: Iranian Qods Force Commander and Killer of Children

FRANCE: In the early hours of Friday, January 3, 2020, a vehicle carrying General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Qods Force, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Deputy Commander of Hashad al-Shaba’bi and their companions, was struck by a US air raid after leaving the Iraqi airport, leading to them getting killed.

Who was Qasem Soleimani?

Some political observers have described Qasem Soleimani’s assassination as a breakthrough in regional equations and an irreparable setback to the mullahs’ regime. Others have described this event as losing the most powerful person in the Iranian system.

To understand the role and position of Qasem Soleimani in the Iranian regime, we must first understand the role and position of the Revolutionary Guards and the Qods Force.

Due to the religious nature of this regime, based on the dogmas of the Middle Ages, they are unable to provide a reasonable answer to the economic, political and cultural needs of their people in the 21st century.





Thus, as the Iranian opposition leader, Maryam Rajavi, profoundly has said before, this regime guarantees its survival by brutally suppressing inside Iran and violating human rights by issuing crisis, sending out terrorism and warmongering outside of the country.

The Revolutionary Guards came into existence in 1979 just three months after the Iranian regime established.

The word “Iran” does not appear in the official logo of the Revolutionary Guards for a simple reason that their mission is overseas. This entity is the main instrument of the religious leader to establish an “Islamic caliphate”.

“The broader overseas aspect, which is the responsibility of the IRGC, is the country’s strategy, and sometimes it is even the most important necessity,” Said Khamenei recently to the IRGC commanders (October 2, 2019, on Iranian state television).

Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, has always had a dream of an Islamic caliphate, relying on Shiite with Iran-Iraq and Syria as centers of it. And this is something that is pursued by Khamenei. The Iranian regime has to expand itself to survive.

Creating a Qods Force for the Circulation of Fundamentalism and Terrorism

After eight-years of Iran-Iraq war, there were many discussions within the Iranian regime about the future of their strategy and how to preserve it. Iranian officials eventually chose to send out terrorism or expanding the Islamic Republic for the sake of survival.

In 1990, they created the Qods Force with the prospect of creating an “Islamic International Army”. Qods was a product of the Iranian regime’s war experiences during the 1980s and was fueled by the experience of numerous terrorist operations.

The foreign policy of the Iranian regime is based on the development of Islam.

The mission of preparing and executing the goals of the Islamic Republic was assigned to the Revolutionary Guards. In this regard, the Qods Force, as an overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards, effectively took control of the Iranian regime’s foreign policy through a number of embassies. Embassies of the Iranian regime in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan are among these “diplomatic” agencies.

Qods Force institutionalize the influence of the Mullah’s regime in the countries of the region and even in Africa.

Qasem Soleimani has been the commander of the Qods Force since 1996 and has been the main agent of all the regime’s policies in the region. His role was not limited just to be the commander of the Qods Force. Rather, according to Mark Dubowitz, the executive director of the Defense of Democracy Foundation, Soleimani has served as both the army chief of staff and head of Intelligence organization as well as operating as a foreign minister, appointing ambassadors to the affiliated countries in the region.

After the death of Qasem Soleimani, the authorities and the media referred to the terrorist as the heart and soul of the regime. These are not exaggerated interpretations. Qasem Soleimani had guaranteed one of the two pillars of the regime, expanding terrorism and warmongering.

Qasem Soleimani; killing the children in Syria and committing a crime

A look at the images of the murdered Syrian children who were killed in Syria by Khamenei’s guards under the direct command of Qasem Soleimani are painful. Pictures that show a new phase of crime, shaking the world.





In order to preserve Bashar Assad and the strategy of the regime, Qasem Soleimani killed hundreds of thousands of unarmed Syrians and their children and displaced millions of them. The crime committed by Khamenei and Qasem Soleimani in Syria is one of the most atrocities that have occurred in the contemporary history of humanity. Qasem Soleimani has caused bloodshed in Syria under the rule of Khamenei to help Bashar Assad restore his sovereignty.

“Now suppression has turned into a massacre,” Wrote Lomond on April 26, 2011, describing what had happened in Syria. AFP reported that Security Council members listened to Syrian doctors’ testimony; The doctors showed shocking pictures of children who were injured by explosive barrels. They said they could not save these children because of the shortage of drugs.

Qasem Soleimani, The killer of the Iraqi youth

Along with the uprising of the Iraqi people against the corrupt regime and the terrorist interference of Qasem Soleimani’s mercenaries in Iraq, he rushed to Baghdad to train the police on how to suppress the youth.

In a report released on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the Associated Press reported that Qasem Soleimani flew to Baghdad the night before the anti-government protests in Iraq and then to the “Green Zone” by a helicopter. Baghdad’s Green Zone is where the major government centers, departments, embassies and multinational military forces that remain in Iraq are located.

It was unexpected for the Iraqi security officials to see Soleimani attending to a security session which had been managed by the Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Two senior Iraqi security officials have told the Associated Press that Qasem Soleimani had pointed to the way of suppression they had used to crackdown the protests in Iran.

“In Iran, we know how to control the protestors. It has happened in Iran and we were able to control it.”

It was he who first targeted the protesters from the roofs in 2009, and he did the same thing in Syria with the Syrian protesters.

It is understandable when the people of Baghdad took to the streets shortly after the killing of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. Those Iranians celebrating the assassination of these two monsters that symbolized the rule of the mullahs over their homeland.

The celebration over Soleimani’s death was not limited to Iraq. The Syrians also distributed treats and celebrated the event.

In Iran, despite the overwhelming suppression of the people, they also celebrated outside the reach of the Revolutionary Guards. They knew well enough that Qasem Soleimani’s death was not only the destruction of an executioner, but it is also a sign of the collapse of the Revolutionary Guards as the guardians of a religious system.

A big change that has made the prospect of the regime’s imminent overthrow even more apparent.

In addition, the Iranian regime in recent years has been investing heavily in propaganda to put Qasem Soleimani as a mastermind in the region. Some believe that Khamenei’s propaganda was to replace him in the upcoming presidential term.

Now the Iranian regime has lost its heart and soul with the death of Qassim Soleimani.

Its strategy in Iraq has been collapsed, and the position of the IRGC has been weakened. As a result, the Revolutionary Guards will not be the same as before. The regime also will no longer be the same as the Qods Force has become a weaker organization. It will be more fragile than ever to suppress the tides of uprisings that now are about to arise in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.