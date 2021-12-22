Putting Christ back into a Merry Christmas and Happy Holy Days

My grandchildren went home from school Friday to take a week off for a “winter holiday.” That it coincides with Christmas is simply a coincidence in our modern secular era where we do not want to hurt anyone’s feelings, except Christians. And this is in Tennessee, a state not known for its liberal policies.

Even in a Bible-thumping state like Tennessee, schools remove Christ from Christmas.

However, it doesn’t stop there, even in blue states. Just look at all of the store signs that reflect this removal of Christ through signage declaring Happy Holidays and Seasons Greetings.

At one time, not long ago, we would proudly proclaim, Merry Christmas.

No longer the fact in most stores, restaurants of even as greetings on the street. In fact, that non-secular greeting, to be inclusive of all those who celebrate around Christmas, was the beginning of the end of Christ in Christmas.





Over the years popular culture in movies, music, radio, television, and social media has slowly removed visions of the birth of Jesus Christ as a time to celebrate, into a Hallmark holiday no more important than Valentine’s Day where we give sweets to our sweetie.

While we should acknowledge that others also celebrate around Christmas, which is a combination of the words, Christ and Mass, the holiday celebrated on December 25 is the Christian holiday acknowledging the birth of Jesus Christ.

The tradition of exchanging gifts comes from the fables of the three wise men giving gifts to the newborn son of God.

Christmas is a time to share our love for one another as Christ shared his love for us, at the cost of his life.

While Jesus gave all, we merely share presents with one another to share the love and joy of his birth.

However, this year, in the wake of the biggest divide between left and right cultural beliefs we have ever seen, the total absence of Jesus at Christmas is stunning. Even the Salvation Army, whose collection pots are a customary sign of Christian charity, have been silenced as they went woke to ask donors to repent at being white.

This year I skipped my usual donation over their wokeness. Rather than singing the praises of Jesus, they changed their tune to cater to the woke crowd of Christian hating secularists.

Nowhere do we see Nativity scenes in store windows. Particularly those windows left after all the smash and grab thefts and looting in the name of diversity. And you have to look hard and long to find any Christmas stories on television that celebrate the birth of Christ.

Any found will be very old. (Note: FoxNation is featuring an array of new, and classic, Christmas movies.)

Somewhere along the line, Christ was forgotten and Christmas turned into a celebration of winter.

This year it is so obvious that Christ has been removed from this Christian holiday that it no longer resembles Christmas. Instead, children are told to honor the traditions of the winter festival. A celebration that came before Christ’s birth when pagans worshiped the soil, the sun, and the moon.

Today secularists want to turn Christians into dirt worshipers and forget all about Jesus Christ.

And that is exactly what Christmas is without Jesus Christ.

Nothing more than a pagan feast of food and sex. However, we at CDN remember what Christmas is all about and the joy of the season over the birth of Jesus. Christmas is the time to go to midnight mass and honor the man who died for our sins.

The man whose sacrifice changed the world for the better and set in motion the most important acceptance of individual rights in history.

Like most things that change for the worse, it didn’t happen overnight

The teachings of Christ ushered in the liberal notion that there is more than one’s self and a higher authority rules over kings and tyrants alike.

All to better those who are not kings and tyrants. The teachings of Christ gave hope to the hopeless and meaning to life. And at Christmas, we honor the birth of the man who changed the world.

Those of us at CDN want to invite all others to share in our joy. We accept others’ religious beliefs during this season and wish our Jewish friends Happy Hanukkah. For others who have no holiday during this season, please share our joy over the birth of Christ.

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good life!