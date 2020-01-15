DES MOINES, IA: A Bernie Sanders field organizer has been caught by Project Veritas threatening violence and revolutionary justice based on the aftermath of the Cuban and Bolshevik revolution. In a series of profane tirades, Sanders Iowa field organizer Kyle Jurek has become an instant internet sensation.

His prescriptions for our Democracy are a cross between the French Revolution and the Bolsheviks in Russia. “There is a reason Stalin had Gulags”, Jurek declared.

From dragging insufficiently liberal MSNBC commentators out into the street and setting them on fire. To shooting reactionaries on the beach if they cannot be sufficiently re-educated. Seems like Bernie, or at last, a percentage of his paid staff, has blown past socialism and have graduated into full-blown communist revolutionaries.





Specifically, Project Veritas reported:

“A Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign Field Organizer, Kyle Jurek, was secretly recorded bragging about his extreme left-wing fringe views, calling for violence and death to those who oppose Sanders’ radical policies. Kyle Jurek, who works out of the Sanders campaign Iowa office, has been paid at least $9,775 since starting in his official campaign role. Project Veritas Action Fund’s undercover journalists secretly recorded Jurek’s statements for months; recording footage on multiple occasions where he lashes out against Sanders’ Democratic opposition, President Trump’s supporters, and others. The recordings give insight into the mentality of many Sanders staffers and what they truly believe. In the video, Jurek details his expectations for the 2020 Presidential election and emphatically states that cities will “burn” if President Trump wins re-election.”

Violence as revolutionary justice

In one of the numerous foul-mouthed videos shot over months on the campaign, Jurak explains how Democrats who oppose Sanders are enemies of the socialist revolutionary cause. In addition to conservative and Trump supporters. Jurak threatens violence in Milwaukee on a scale bigger than Chicago in 1968 if Bernie is denied the nomination.

“Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re going to make [1968] look like a fucking girl’s scout fucking cookout. If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC Convention, f*cking Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and when police push back on that, then other cities will just f*cking (hand explosion).”

“The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f*cking beaten in Milwaukee. They’re gonna call up the National Guard for that sh*t. I promise you that.”

Jurek is equally harsh on the pundits, the media, and the billionaire class:

“I’m ready to throw down now. I don’t want to wait and have to wait for f*cking DNC…The billionaire class. The f*cking media, pundits. Walk into that MSNBC studios, drag those motherf*ckers out by their hair and light them on fire in the streets.”

He then goes on to promise revolutionary justice to his political opponents. All that is missing is a Che Guevera tee-shirt.

“Well, I’ll tell you what in Cuba, what did they do to reactionaries? You want to fight against the revolution, you’re going to die for it, motherf*cker.”

In another portion of the video Jurek complains about Elizabeth Warren campaign staffers.

“They’re, like, sending canvassers to our events. We have that climate summit with Naomi Klein and AOC. Fucking Warren campaign people show up, want to fucking table the event, want to set up a table for Warren and we’re like, get the fuck out of here,” says Jurak. “This isn’t a Warren event. You’re not coming in here and fucking scooping up people, like no.”

“Yeah, like we’re not on the same team guys. Like you know, like I know you guys like to say like, ‘Hey, Warren’s just like Bernie but a woman.’ But guess what? We’re not on the same team.”

Jurek complains about Democrats wanting a woman as the nominee:

“People tell me on the doors, ‘Yeah, I like Bernie, but I really want a woman [to win]. So it’s like, you’re okay with a woman if she has worse policies? Just because she’s a woman, ’cause she has a vagina, that’s why you’re going to vote for her?” he says. “The world is on fire. This is an emergency situation and you’re hung up on vaginas.”

Jurek then launches into a tirade about Sander’s lack of judgment:

“Bernie’s a bad judge of character, so like he has like, uh, (Jeff) Weaver who is his like, one of his like campaign, like, like senior advisors, uh, is a sh*tty f*cking human. But he likes him. You know, Bernie likes him. Bernie’s, you know, he’s 78 years old, he’s like set in his ways. You know, if that’s one weakness that Bernie has it’s he’s a bad judge of character with some people. Like he loves Elizabeth like he’s friends with Elizabeth Warren. He’s friends with f*cking (unintelligible) some f*cking, you know. What can you do? Uh, I mean Bernie has started opening up lines of attack against Warren. But he keeps it policy-based.”

Using Fascist tactics while pretending to be anti-Facist

He then proceeds to discuss the First Amendment rights and the use of violence to silence your critics. This is scary Stalinist hardline stuff, even for a Sanders campaign.

Jurek is asked what happens if Trump is reelected.

F*cking cities burn. Whatever it takes. And that’s why they’re like “oh, Anti-Fascists are violent” it’s because we’re willing to go above and beyond what the law says is acceptable. Like oh free speech, yeah, they try to be like “oh you’re against free speech” and no, we’re not against free speech, we’re against hate speech. And if your free speech is something that these people shouldn’t exist, then I don’t give a f*ck if it’s free speech or not, you don’t need… free speech has repercussions.”

Answering the 1st Amendment with violence

Jurek goes on in reassuring tones to underline his dedication to pluralistic democracy and the 1st amendment:

Yeah there are consequences to your f*cking actions, right? And if your speech is calling for people to be eliminated on the base of race, gender, religious… like for whatever reason, things that people can’t change, then you should expect a f*ckin’ violent reaction. And you deserve a violent reaction. Because that’s just an unacceptable thing. It’s not acceptable.”

“The only thing that fascists understand is violence. So, the only way you can confront them is with violence.”

Another public service expose from Project Veritas

This is the first of a series of releases from Project Veritas, so credit James O Keefe with another undercover scoop. The dangerous revolutionary socialist attitude he displays is no different from those who wreak violence at Antifa rallies, or at G-20 summits. This is off the scale of far-left politics during a presidential campaign.

How can Sanders, who stands to sweep the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary, explain the antics of a fairly seasoned field staffer? I doubt that Jurak will be employed much longer, given his newfound notoriety. But he exemplifies a mindset and a breakdown in the rules of decency in our democracy that cannot be overlooked.

This is just one more expression of the never-ending assault on Donald Trump and his supporters. Of the lengths to which mindless Trump derangement syndrome is pervasive and all-consuming amongst the Democrat base and their minions in the media.





Project Veritas has exposed the violent underbelly of the left. They have uncovered yet another example of why it is so important that Donald Trump is re-elected. Kyle Jurek is living proof that Bolshevik Democrats and their Stalinist tactics threaten the very heart of our Democracy.

That is what is at stake in this election.