FLORIDA: Inundated with so many untruths and outright lies, today’s youth are confused to a point that their only counter is to leash out. Like lemmings marching over a cliff, they believe the media’s falsehoods even if they know that there is something wrong with the message.

The youth reaction to the race baiters and riot inflamers is an overreaction. As we see with the madness happening across the nation today. It has been happening for a while. Today’s insurrectionist has grown up in a post-Columbine society (1999). Progressives and democrats increasing the anti-gun, anti-white narrative.

While the fantasy of easy access to guns is decried by the media as the cause, the truth lies in the unending message of division and hate followed by the non-stop coverage of mass shootings, while ignoring the violence in our cities killing our children. Most of them blacks being shot by other blacks. Far too many of them children. (Jaslyn Adams shooting: First grader shot 6 times, Chicago police investigating if father was target). Jasyln was the collateral damage of Democrat leadership in Chicago and a progressive agenda that does not value the family unit and whose opportunities are not found in inner-city development and jobs, but drugs.

Youth killing youth

Hidden from view by the media was the that while several mass shootings were committed by white youth against mostly white youth, the vast numbers of deaths of our young occur in the black community, where black youth are killing other black youth. (The Deadly Shootings That Black Lives Matter Ignores)





These individual shootings do not have the media click-bait, breaking news appeal of a “mass shooting,” but they are no less horrific and claim far more lives.

The entirety of black crime is hidden from view by the mass media, entertainment and, most harmful, the social media that didn’t exist when the first cries for help were shout out of the barrel of an illegal gun.

In fact, today most young people have no idea how rampant the black crime wave is.

That is in the process of changing.

Those early shootings were a warning of what was to come. And what came is the results we see today. Crime, mostly violent crime, is climbing at alarming rates. And the crime rate in the black areas of cities is skyrocketing out of control. (Chicago shootings in March are at their highest level in 4 years, police data show)

Those unfortunate souls living in our cities are living in worse conditions than those found in third-world countries.

Trapped in the George Floyd Autonomous Zone of Minneapolis.

People living and working in the George Floyd Autonomous area are crying for relief from the police, but no police come because the city is in the process of defunding their police department.

Urban residents are living a popular-culture dream come true. Only it is not sustainable that all people, once given the chance to self-police, will not commit crimes in the name of justice. It is simply not true.

And it stops hard-working Americans from being able to get to work as buses won’t drive the streets, or local businesses are burned, creating food deserts that further harm our children. It kills children waiting for a hamburger in the McDonald’s drive-through. It rips apart families and destroys all of America’s future.





The fantasies of the pop-culture driven media

As the fantasies perpetrated by the media about popular culture continue to delude people into believing that up is down and wrong is right, we find ourselves living in a society where every day horrific events are reported. It is important to note that many more drug and gang-related deaths occur in the African-American communities of large cities. Why? Is it a lack of parenting, or policing. A lack of opportunity or a society that does not value its most precious assets.

Inner-city deaths are all but ignored by the media. In fact most mass shootings, defined as more than four-shot in an incident, occur in black areas, but go unreported. Just look at Chicago’s weekend shootings alone. Most of those numbers include multiple people shot in a single incident.

Each a mass shooting, ignored by the media and politicians. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who both claim Chicago as ‘home’ doing nothing over the last twenty-years to help the Windy City.

We are in a crisis made by mass media and politicians that do not differentiate between fact and fiction. It has changed our culture into a fantasy world.

A look at our past may be the answer to our future.

If we could bring back the men and women we call The Greatest Generation they might have a story or two for us. They were not filled with fantasy, only with the realities that they were forced to confront. This is the generation that grew up during the Great Depression maturing by taking up arms in World War II. They did not cry over their bad luck, rather they did what had to be done. Building America into the richest nation on earth.

While today’s youth endlessly play fantasy war games, the Greatest Generation was forced to confront a real war for the survival of America and the world. They faced real Fascists, Nazis, and Imperial warrior’s intent on enslaving everyone else on earth.

Today, that history is all but ignored by liberal public schools whose agenda is based on race, not reality.

While Antifa and BLM fantasize about boogeymen from police to white bigots, the Greatest Generation actually faced those real monsters. And then they gave it all away so that their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren would not have to ever suffer as they did.

Never trust a Millenial

The problem is that many of today’s youth do not grow up into adults. They have never had to leave the comfort of mom’s nest. They never had to face reality. And the results are as expected, a belief system based on lies.

In a different era, the cry was “Never trust anyone over thirty.” The Who’s Pete Townsend wrote “I hope I die before I get old.” That has all changed as Baby Boomers and the Generation X crowd (some at least) have realized that far too many of those in the under 30, if not under 40, crowd are simply uneducated and ignorant. They accept drivel such as the 1619 project. They cannot critically compare the word equality to equity. Evil is in the crotch of every tree where no evil exists.

History must be re-written by progressives to represent the false narrative of white supremacy in modern America.

And it is media – from movies and television to news media to social media that needs to take responsibility for the daming of America.

And it begins with accurately representing people, of all colors in television and movies (How America views men and women through a racist pop-culture lens). Telling the truth based on the truth, not political ideology that skews the “truth givers” opinion. (Mainstream Media’s Incessant Lies Are Tearing America Apart).

That politicians return to honesty. Versus twisting a story to fit a narrative designed to gain power and control over the American people. Despite the knee-jerk, jumping to the gun reaction of the Democrats and their controlled media creating division, Officer Sicknick did not die protecting the Capitol.

But he was used by the left and the media to promote a false narrative. Therefore justifying thousands of National Guard troops and razor wire to stoke fear among Americans. (The Capitol insurrection conspiracy woven by the left has fallen apart)

Our popular culture changes America. Media moguls doing the bidding of progressive liberal politicians have crafted the fantasy world that we live in. Have taken one America and divided it to the point, it may not be able to stand much longer. (Mark 3:25 And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.)

