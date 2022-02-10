Primary challenger Shahid Buttar zings Nancy Pelosi’s insider trading

WASHINGTON. In mid-September of 2008, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson met with high-ranking members of Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi being the most prominent, to discuss the pending economic implosion about to occur. The one triggered by the sub-prime mortgage meltdown resulted from laws requiring financial institutions to lend money to those who couldn’t pay it back.

That’s when congressional insiders contacted their financial advisors and sold off their stock portfolios before the news caused massive market drops.

As author Peter Schweizer noted in his book “Throw Them All Out: How Politicians and Their Friends Get Rich Off Insider Stock Tips, Land Deals, and Cronyism That Would Send the Rest of Us to Prison”:

“A key factor in how members of Congress voted was whether they held stock in banks and in the financial sector. Personal equity ownership also influenced congressional committee decisions on the amount of bailout money particular financial institutions received and how quickly they got it. Apparently, the vote had less to do with your politics and more to do with your pocketbook.”

That same year, as millions of Americans, watched helplessly as their 401(k) shrank in value, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi got in on Visa’s IPO (initial public offering). She purchased 5,000 shares in the credit card company at $44 a share.





Two days later, the stock price rose to $64 a share, earning Pelosi a cool $100,000 with this one trade.

What’s the most you’ve earned in just two days?

According to the website The Richest, Speaker Pelosi has a net worth of $120 million. That’s not bad for someone who earns an annual salary of $170,000. Through good times and bad, congressional insider traders, like Pelosi, made out like the bandits they truly are.

But with faux President Joe Biden having torpedoed his party’s political fortunes in the coming midterm elections, Pelosi says she’s willing to back legislation banning future members of Congress from engaging in her shady trading practices.

This is an unexpected reversal considering just last December she rejected calls for a ban on congressional insider trading, telling reporters,

“We are a free-market economy. They [members of Congress] should be able to participate in that.”

But it seems you can teach an old crony-capitalist-running-dog new tricks. Pelosi reversed her position when Bay Area attorney Shahid Buttar announced he would challenge Pelosi for her seat in the coming Democratic primary in California’s 12th Congressional District. The primary vote is June 7 and Shahid is seeking supporters to his People over Profit campaign.

“She spent 34 years enriching herself at the public’s expense. And this is how,” Buttar told Business Insider. “The only reason we’re having this conversation is because somebody actually showed up for work and asked Nancy Pelosi last year to defend an indefensible practice.”

Buttar was referring to Insider’s “Conflicted Congress” project that gives members of Congress a color-coded designation based on their financial “self-dealing.” Accordingly, the Insider investigation colored Pelosi yellow, meaning her financial dealings “deserve greater scrutiny.”

In a Twitter post, Buttar added,

“Congressional insider trading not only invites corporate corruption, but also entrenches militarism and human rights abuses around the world.”

He also referred to Pelosi as though she were a Vladimir Putin-backed “dynastic oligarch who grew wealthy from this corruption.”

Pelosi handily defeated Buttar’s primary challenge two years ago. But the speaker’s popularity is in decline these days. Politico/Morning Consult pegs Pelosi’s unfavourability rating at 59. Contrast that with Biden’s at 48.

The betting website vegaselectionodds.com believes Pelosi “is a nearly sure bet to retain her seat” but adds there are possible side bets to be had. Like those on how she handles “debates, town halls… and scandals.”

It’s Buttar’s hope Nancy Pelosi won’t weather her financial scandals of the past three decades all that well and that his 2022 primary challenge will give her, well, a real run for her money.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed